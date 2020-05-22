General Levy talks soundsystems, Good Love, and a new generation of MCs

There are few names in reggae that hold as much weight as Trojan Records .

Founded in the late 1960s and specialising in ska, rocksteady, reggae and dub music, the label's output includes everyone from Toots & The Maytals to The Upsetters , Jimmy Cliff , and Desmond Dekker .

In 2018, to coincide with its 50th anniversary, the imprint embarked on a new project. A new sister label called Trojan Reloaded was established with a remit of pushing new soundsystem music. "Trojan Records have one of the best reggae catalogues in the world, although they haven’t released any new music for over two decades," explains James Harper, founder of the Reggae Roast soundsystem, and the first signing to Trojan Reloaded. "It's really special to be part of a label that has so much history, and I hope that we can be a part of that story."

Today, the Reggae Roast collective release their debut album via Trojan Reloaded and -- having hosted a whole cabal of MCs and artists at dances and festivals over the years -- have put together a record that's studded with reggae greats. The likes of Tippa Irie , Brother Culture , Earl 16, Top Cat , and Daddy Freddy (among plenty of others) all appear on the LP, titled Turn Up The Heat .

The soundsystem often hosts a cavalcade of MCs passing through to toast © Press

"We wanted the album to represent what we do in our live shows," says Harper. "We often have different MCs freestyling over our sets and we wanted to capture that energy from our shows on the record." And in line with Trojan Reloaded's mission, the album aims to showcase new talents from the reggae scene too. "We wanted to bridge that generational gap between new and old-school reggae, and really hope that people love the vibes," says Harper.

When you go to a dance you want to forget about all your stresses of the week and enjoy yourself General Levy

The most recent single to come from the album features another UK legend, General Levy , riding a stripped-down dancehall beat with his signature squeaks and lickety-split flow. Get a first look at the video below, and read on for Levy's thoughts on the new generation of MCs, "badman lyrics", and the importance of continuing the Windrush generation's musical legacy.

You're probably best known for your vocal on M Beat's Incredible -- how does it feel to see that tune still light up a dancefloor the same way after all these years?

General Levy: Incredible! It's great to do a song that has been appreciated by so many generations of music lovers. I hope it continues to inspire the younger generation of MCs and artists and that people continue to enjoy the track for years to come.

Every generation knows how to appeal to their own generation, and they need the freedom to do that in their own way General Levy

What do you think of the new generation of MCs coming out of the UK?

GL: The younger generation of MCs continue to innovate and progress the artform which is great to see. It's amazing to see the popularity of grime surge in the UK as it gives young people a voice that maybe in the past they never had. There’s a lot of talent in the UK right now.

I would just like to see some more positivity and consciousness in the lyrics, though. I hear a lot of badman lyrics, and negativity coming out -- which maybe reflects what’s going on on the street -- but when you go to a dance you want to forget about all your stresses of the week and enjoy yourself. So I just hope to see some more consciousness and positivity in lyrics of the youth coming up.

At the end of the day every generation knows how to appeal to their own generation, and they need the freedom to do that in their own way. But it's great to see so much talent coming out of the UK and continuing the traditions that were brought over by the Windrush generation all those years ago.

General Levy joins the Reggae Roast soundsystem © Press

How important is it to you to keep soundsystem culture alive in the modern era?

GL: It's important for the youth to know the roots of where it all started. So much modern music was inspired by soundsystem culture and it's important for the younger generation to understand the history. You can’t move forward without knowing where you've been.

Soundsystem culture is also very important for the community as it brings people together from different backgrounds for a common interest: the music. This helps to break down boundaries. That’s why it's good to see a younger generation of soundsystems like Reggae Roast coming through and bringing real soundsystem culture to a younger generation.

How did you come to work with the guys at Reggae Roast?