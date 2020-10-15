This is what you need to know about Goodwood SpeedWeek

As the sporting landscape continues to think up creative ways of delivering events in testing times, Goodwood is putting on an innovative new format this weekend (October 16-18) which is destined to capture the imagination of motorsports fans.

What is Goodwood SpeedWeek?

Pierre Gasly during the Goodwood Festival of Speed in 2017 © Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool

In the words of 2013 BTCC champion Andrew Jordan : “It's going to be like nothing we've ever seen at Goodwood before."

Bringing together the very best of the famous Festival of Speed, Revival and Members’ Meeting, and delivered as an innovative online event, Goodwood SpeedWeek is going to take the virtual motorsport event game to a whole new level.

Packing the buzz of Goodwood’s major motorsport events into one supercharged weekend, SpeedWeek will run over an intense three-day period from Friday, October 16 to Sunday, October 18.

The whole thing will be streamed online for free at speedweek.goodwood.com – from the SF Edge Trophy Official Practice at 9.15am on Friday morning, right through to the Porsche Le Mans Demonstration on Sunday evening – and will deliver everything you’ve come to expect from Goodwood, plus interactive elements that will make it even more unmissable and a wholly immersive experience for fans.

This array has Jordan, who’ll be in attendance, particularly excited. “I think the variety is going to be something not to be missed. It's potentially a once-in-a-lifetime kind of event. I'm a massive car fan so to race and see all these cars in one place at the same time is going to be amazing.”

What will be taking place?

Andew Jordan at the Goodwood Revival in 2014 © Ben Courtnell

All the classic events from Festival of Speed, Revival and Members’ Meeting are on the programme, from the RAC TT and the St Mary’s Trophy (Revival), through to the iconic Timed Shootout (Speed) and the Gerry Marshall Trophy (Members). The Kinrara Tophy, a Revival staple since its inception in 2016, has been renamed the Stirling Moss Memorial Trophy in honour of the late great.

Fitting everything into just three days means the programme is crammed with action, and Goodwood has created an Official Race Card that has full timings of all the events taking place and acts as a race programme, so that you can plan your viewing schedule and ensure you don’t miss a thing.

While the running behind closed doors of the event means fans can’t be at Goodwood in person, the change in delivery has meant that certain things that previously would not have been possible now are.

To race and see all these cars in one place at the same time is going to be amazing Andrew Jordan

One of those includes running the rally cars off the main circuit and through the tunnel and paddock areas, and the thought of seeing Group B rally cars spitting flames as they emerge from the tunnel and against a sunset backdrop is something that will get any motorsport fan buzzing with anticipation.

Who’ll be participating?

Red Bull drivers don't often go unnoticed at Goodwood... © Patrik Lundin / Red Bull Content Pool

The format and delivery of SpeedWeek may be different for 2020 but the line-up of stars is as top notch as ever.

With such a full programme, the list is long and full of motorsport royalty, but just some of the names to look out for include Le Mans legend Tom Kristensen, Sir Jackie Stewart, Jochen Mass, Dario Franchitti, Andre Lotterer, Stig Blomqvist, Jordan and many more. Goodwood are keeping an updated list of confirmed participants here .

How to watch Goodwood SpeedWeek

The whole event will be live streamed so you won't miss a thing © Goodwood

The streaming set-up for SpeedWeek is incredible, with two streams running concurrently and giving fans wall-to-wall coverage of everything that will be happening throughout the weekend.

When fans land on the main SpeedWeek hub , there will be a Track stream that will show every single bit of on-track action, including interviews, practice sessions, build-up and races.

The SpeedWeek stream will be a curation of a wide range of features that cover the past, present and future of motorsport, all intertwined with the racing. In addition to the two streams there will also be on-demand clips throughout the weekend that present highlights.

Goodwood’s social media channels ( Facebook , Twitter , YouTube and Instagram ) will be alive with content throughout and carrying information on how to follow, and there will also be live coverage on ITV .

How to get involved

Prizes include passenger rides with a pro at next year's Festival of Speed © Fred Murray / Red Bull Content Pool

Goodwood really has gone more than the extra mile to ensure fans can immerse themselves fully in the atmosphere and excitement of the event. Being at a Goodwood event in person is an unforgettable experience, and all signs point towards SpeedWeek being just as memorable and enjoyable.

On top of the free streams, fans will be able to earn points via the interactive elements that will make the event such an involved experience, and win some amazing prizes.

Ben Miles is Digital Content Manager for the event and outlines some of the awesome things fans can get involved in.

”When you watch the streams there will be those interactive elements, which will enable you to do things like vote for who you think is going to win The Shootout.

“There'll be polls, quizzes, lots of things that you can join in on and, by participating in those, you’ll be able to earn points. The more you interact with the stream, the more points you get, and there are prizes for the people who at the end of certain periods have the most points. These prizes will include experiences next year at the Goodwood events.

“You’ll also be able to do things like create your own dream garage of all the cars that are going to be at the event. It’s another way of presenting what we're doing in a way that will make the viewer feel more involved.”

As part of the innovation around SpeedWeek, there are more firsts for 2020 such as the introduction of eSports.

It's going to be like nothing we've ever seen at Goodwood before Andrew Jordan ”We've got our eSports element this year for the first time ever,” explains Ben. “We've recorded some races, which will be with some of our Goodwood regulars, most of them who are having their first go at eSports! “It was quite eventful because half of them weren't used to racing on sim racing, so they got quite competitive and a bit bargy!” This also links into a hugely exciting new development for fans at this year’s event too… ”We're asking people to try and beat the pros. Fans will be able to record a hot lap in that car and post it to Twitter and Instagram, and we’re getting the best drivers who’ll be here over the weekend to jump into a rig and set times. “The winner from the public will get an incredible experience at the Festival of Speed next year in which they’ll be taken to the rally stage at night and given passenger rides with a professional driver.” It all adds up to what promises to be an unforgettable weekend of motorsport, combining traditional elements with new and innovative ones, while maintaining the heritage of an iconic event. “I'm sure Goodwood are going to make it something to remember. The way they do stuff always blows people away,” says Jordan, who’s been to enough Goodwood events to know. “I really think they'll make a statement with how they do it, and that there will be a lot of cool surprises over the weekend”.

Key info:

• When: Friday, October 16 to Sunday, October 18, 2020.