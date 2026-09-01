6 innovative features fans want to see in GTA 6

Grand Theft Auto VI is so close that fans can almost taste it. Thirteen years since the previous game was released, Rockstar Games are set to release the new title on November 19. As if that wasn’t exciting enough, it’ll be the first full return to Vice City since 2002.

In other words, both Grand Theft Auto as a series, and Vice City as a beloved den of shady business, are due some upgrades. Naturally, fans have been pretty vocal about what form those upgrades should take - so we've taken a little dip into discussions to see what's on the wishlist.

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It should go without saying that none of these come from official sources, but here are six innovative changes and upgrades people are hoping to see in November.

01 Smarter police AI and tougher cops

The city is yours. Just beware the law © Rockstar Games/Take-Two

In a game that's all about committing crimes and getting away with them, the police are naturally the antagonist. While it makes sense that a less refined police AI means smoother getaways, having a less-than-capable police force isn’t much of a challenge and therefore isn't as much fun as it could be.

“I need way better police AI” ran the title of a Reddit post discussing exactly this. It seems GTA 6 fans want improved enemy AI, whether that’s police officers, antagonised pedestrians or enemy gang members. The series has increasingly leaned into combat dynamics and that’s only fun when your opponents can properly fight back.

Better police tactics would add a real level of challenge to the game. Pinned down in a building site? Imagine if the police could approach from multiple angles while smartly keeping out of your line of fire? Or if traffic police didn’t just chase you for a while and give up? How about cops that can predict your movement, radioing ahead to try and cut you off miles down the road?

And it can be taken as read that fans don’t want to see police officers malfunction, get stuck in corners and run round and round in circles any more.

With proper, improved enemy AI, not only will the tension be ramped up, but players will feel a true sense of accomplishment every time they escape alive.

02 Customisable properties

The ability to customise your properties with pools and more is a must © Rockstar Games/Take-Two

GTA has allowed players to own properties since at least your last visit to Vice City, way back in 2002. But, until now, fans haven't had much opportunity to make those properties their own. GTA 6 should fix this, especially since the first trailer suggests co-main character Jason is essentially living in a waterside shack.

Forget customising your hair and clothes, GTA 6 should let players tear down walls, add skylights, add a pool to a rooftop, build a helipad and even install a vintage conversation pit in their properties.

Not only does every burgeoning gangster deserve a place of their own, built exactly to their own tastes, it might also be the most realistic feature the series has ever introduced. As anyone with a mortgage knows, owning property is a money pit. When you’re able to rob banks to fund that kitchen extension you’ve always dreamed of, it becomes slightly more fun. In-game only, of course.

And, while nothing is confirmed yet, there is at least a hint that fans might get it.

03 A better music system

Lucia appreciates a good tune © Rockstar Games/Take-Two

It’s a small thing, but the soundtracks in the Grand Theft Auto series can really help set the tone. Whether you’re scrolling between K-DST or listening to Lazlow spout some questionable viewpoints, a decent radio station can help make those relaxed cruises around Vice City, Los Santos or Liberty City feel fresh each time.

The thing is, the system needs a bit of an update. While fans want to see the in-car radios return, it’d be great to have the ability to tune in while you’re driving a helicopter, or a plane. If that isn’t quite possible, how about pulling out a Bluetooth speaker in game and blasting a playlist that you, the gamer, has put together IRL?

On top of that, rumours of being able to plug in your headphones and listen to music while you’re walking or cycling around the city are very exciting. “Really hoping we can listen to music with headphones outside of the car” ran the title of one Reddit discussion on exactly this. “I would sit on a park bench, watching the world go by while listening to music. For hours!” one user wrote.

Just like in real life, you might never have to stop listening to music (or maybe the in-game podcasts) ever again.

04 More story DLC

Downloadable updates could make the most of areas like Mount Kalaga © Rockstar Games/Take-Two

Grand Theft Auto IV was the first entry to introduce real downloadable story content, and in doing so it helped give the game a shelf life well beyond its predecessors. GTA V mostly scrapped this in favour of the fantastic Online mode. Which was great, but did mean you needed an online account to get the benefits.

Fans want GTA 6 to have the best of both worlds. When asked what do you want to see in GTA 6, one fan responded “Just more stuff to do after the main story that isn't online.” Amen.

GTA 6 Online feels like an inevitability, but there’s no reason why fans can’t get specific missions and upgrades available to download straight to their consoles. This might include the addition of beloved older characters missing from the main story, or new takes on previously completed missions. Or even new ways to explore some of the game’s myriad new locations. It’s been 13 years since GTA V was released, so continually expanding the GTA 6 story only feels fair.

05 Deeper car customisation

We know that One-Eyed Willie's Mod Shop will feature in GTA 6 © Rockstar Games/Take-Two

While cars have been a less of a focus of the series story missions in later editions, there’s still nothing quite like jumping in your dream car and taking a virtual cruise around the neighbourhood at any time of day or night.

In previous games, your friendly neighbourhood car garage had been a great place to hide from pursuers and maybe get a new paint job. But, a few rims, colour schemes and decals aside, the customisation options haven’t been great.

In GTA 6 fans want to see the options open up. Basically, if you can dream it, your car should represent it, with interchangeable options both inside and out. Why not take it one step further and open up a Vice City chop shop? Want to boost the engine of your family estate? No problem. Want to weld your ATVA to some military tank tracks? Go nuts.

For some fans, wheel spinners are the dream. Others want wider body kits. Again, none of this is confirmed at present, but for GTA to truly evolve, a renewed focus on vehicle abilities and aesthetics would be fantastic.

06 More heists and robberies

Jason loads up for trouble © Rockstar Games/Take-Two

While the name Grand Theft Auto, suggests plentiful car-based capers, the series hasn’t really been overly focused on driving missions lately. You could argue that ever since the franchise went 3D with GTA 3 in 2001, the on-foot missions have been the highlight. GTA V possibly featured the least car-based missions of any game in the series, but it made up for it with plentiful heists.

Drawing inspiration from films like Oceans 11 and Heat, GTA V and the following GTA: Online spin-off doubled down on the armed-robbery aspect, bringing us some of the best missions in franchise history.

The ability to carry out these missions while racking up plentiful stacks of cash is arguably one of the main reasons that GTA: Online was so compelling. Fans need to see more of the same in GTA 6. To develop the idea further, Rockstar should make heists solvable in multiple ways. Think five or six widely different approaches for each one to add to re-playability.

And let’s focus on smaller missions too. Not everything has to be a five-police-star bank robbery. Perhaps more jewellery-store robberies. Gas stations. Mansion burglaries. Heck, how about a mission in which you rob a trading-card-game convention?

“Stores for petty cash. Transport like train robberies giving RDR2 vibes. Then the big bank heist like GTA V,” read a suggestion on Reddit. In short, if it can be robbed, fans need to see it in GTA 6.

Everything we know so far about GTA 6

About the author Who is Tom Ward? Tom Ward writes on sport, culture, and climate for publications including GQ, Esquire, Wired and the Sunday Times. He is the author of the novels TIN CAT, and The Lion And The Unicorn.