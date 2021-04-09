How to train using a heart rate monitor: a beginner's guide

Regardless of what you are training for, measuring your effort and intensity during a ride is very useful to improve your understanding of performance and fatigue. It allows you to target specific adaptations, monitor progress and ensure you are riding in a manner that will help you improve.

There are various ways to monitor effort – from power meters to heart rate monitors and even simply reviewing how an interval or session ‘felt’ on reflection through a Rate of Perceived Exertion scale. Although power meters are very accurate tools to monitor work output on the bike, they are also expensive and are therefore beyond the budgets of most recreational cyclists.

Heart rate monitors on the other hand are very commonplace now, and although not as precise when it comes to live power output, give a good insight into the body’s response to efforts, allowing you to set rides more accurately and track changes easily.

Related 8 ways to track your cycling fitness Read Story

Heart rate ranges and training zones

It's possible to get dedicated heart rate monitor chest straps © Charlie Crowhurst / Red Bull Content Pool

We hear a lot about training ‘zones’, but what are these and how do we find our own zones? In order to specify exactly how hard we are working, we need to split our effort into different levels or zones, on a wide scale from very easy to very hard. When done in a laboratory, these will also accurately specify the energy systems targeted.

When we have established where one zone starts and another ends, we can tailor workouts to fit into a specific zone in order to achieve best results. These zones can be tailored around heart rate and are an easy way to not only find out how hard you are exercising, but also allow you to stick to a specific zone or intensity for a physiological adaptation. Ultimately, this is the crux of why we aim to conduct training in a set manner – to stimulate adaptations within the body by giving them an appropriate ‘stressor’.

It's more advantageous to develop fitness around Zone 2 (sustained aerobic exercise) than to just go hard and at Zone 5 all the time Alan Milway

I have worked with many riders who end up working a little too hard for the session to be optimal, and not hard enough to target other adaptations – leaving them in a bit of a no-man’s land. These sessions can build fatigue but don’t necessarily have the most beneficial outcome on fitness development and can be termed ‘junk miles’ as they don’t hit the spot for anything specific.

Knowing the heart rates to stick to for best aerobic development is therefore very beneficial – it is more advantageous to develop fitness around Zone 2 (sustained aerobic exercise) than to just go hard and at Zone 5 all the time. Zones can often act as a ‘rev limiter’ for exercise to hold you back slightly from too much fatigue, too much lactate accumulation, or keep you from straying out of the most advantageous effort level for the adaptation you are actually chasing.

How to set heart rate training zones and plan training

Connecting a HR monitor to a cycling computer provides live feedback © Alec Dudley

The first thing you need to do is actually test yourself to establish where your threshold heart rate is. Confusingly, some refer to this threshold as ‘lactate threshold’, while others call it ‘anaerobic threshold’.

For clarity, we are looking to establish the highest effort you can sustain – where any increase in effort would cause a rapid increase in blood lactate and subsequently a much more rapid fatigue. This level is commonly know as the ‘anaerobic threshold’.

The more consistent the effort, the more accurate the reading Alan Milway

There are numerous tests you could perform, but a practical and straightforward test is to warm up well and then aim to complete a 30 minute time trial at maximum effort. After the first 10 minutes, click lap on your GPS computer or watch and then note your average heart rate for the last 20 minutes of the effort. The full effort should be hard – many people go too hard to start and fade, and some cruise and then go flat out for the final minute. The more consistent the effort, the more accurate the reading.

Related How to improve the four main pillars of cycling fitness Read Story

How to work out your heart rate training zones

Training and racing can benefit from knowing your heart rate zones © Bartek Wolinski / Red Bull Content Pool

Although you may expect a straightforward scale to work to and calculate zones, there are actually numerous different scales for training zones and it can get confusing! Some are set based on Threshold Heart Rate (LTHR) while others rely on your Maximum Heart rate. If that wasn’t confusing enough, the number of zones on the scale can vary too, ranging from 1-5 to 1-7.

There are a couple of factors to consider when using a training zone calculator. The first is that threshold heart rate is a much better way to set and calculate training zones as opposed to using maximum heart rates and working backwards from this. The old school approach of using 220 minus your age to calculate your maximum heart rate is as likely to be wrong as it is right, and testing yourself to find your maximum heart rate is quite literally testing yourself to failure, so isn’t pleasant, or especially practical.

When you are at the highest efforts, heart rate isn’t the most accurate of guides as these efforts are simply full effort sprints and can be short in nature – using time taken to cover the distance is probably a better guide Alan Milway

The zone table below is based on the guide from training platform Training Peaks and represents a good starting point to base your zones. It’s worth noting that it has scaled what may be seen as zones 6 and 7 into increments of zone 5. It is also worth highlighting that when you are at the highest efforts (5c below), heart rate isn’t the most accurate of guides as these efforts are simply full effort sprints and can be short in nature – using time taken to cover the distance, or whether you beat your friend to the lamp post or not is probably a better guide!

Zone Type of training % Lactate Threshold Heart Rate Zone 1 Recovery rides, very easy efforts <81% Zone 2 Aerobic development zone, long endurance rides 81%-89% Zone 3 Tempo training, longer interval efforts 90%-93% Zone 4 Threshold zone – just below threshold pace 94%-99% Zone 5a Threshold zone – just above threshold pace, harder intervals 100%-102% Zone 5b Anaerobic intervals 103%-106% Zone 5c Anaerobic/max effort sprints >106%

Developing the aerobic system (the muscles ‘engine room’) will lead to an improvement in the ability to clear lactate, building a very good foundation from which to then develop Zone 4/5 work Alan Milway

Although it might be tempting to use this guide to target efforts at Zone 5 to develop ability to go longer at your threshold pace, it may actually be Zone 2 that can give the biggest bang for your buck – by developing the aerobic system (the muscles ‘engine room’) you will see an improvement in the ability to clear lactate and build a very good foundation from which to then develop Zone 4/5 work. If you have not had sufficient development in this area, this would be very worthwhile to consider.

Related Interval training sessions for cyclists Read Story

Why you should measure your resting heart rate

Knowing your resting heart rate can help you spot over training or illness © Phil Pham / Red Bull Content Pool

Although we can see value in measuring heart rates during exercise, measuring heart rates at rest is also a very valuable and worthwhile monitoring tool. With increases in aerobic fitness, there is essentially an increase in the stroke volume of the heart – more blood is pumped around the body in each beat, leading to a reduction in your resting heart rate.

Although tracking this can be interesting and satisfying to see, what is even more valuable is being able to spot when the changes are reversed – what causes heart rates to increase at rest? This is normally a sign of a number of things, but generally the onset of illness or even overtraining. Either way, if you are tracking this daily, and start to see changes where resting heart rates are increasing slightly, it is a sign to back off training, take some rest and consider why. If you pull back promptly and take stock, you can often pre-empt illness and potentially allow the body to get over this issue and back to training faster. If you have been working relentlessly in training and not recovering or refuelling well enough, this increase will also be a clear red flag to back off training and recovery properly.

How your heart rate can be affected by external influences

Although heart rate monitors are very accessible and an easy way to gather useful data to assess and monitor training, it should be noted that there are a number of external variables that can affect heart rate.

Ambient temperature, hydration status, caffeine intake, sleep, previous exercise, stress and menstrual cycle can all influence heart rate, so be aware that your heart rate may be different from one day to the next, even for the same effort level.

As such, using another metric alongside heart rate is also useful to gauge the effect and outcome from a session – whether that’s something like Rate of Perceived Exertion (how did the session feel?) or data-led statistics such as power output numbers.