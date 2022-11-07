My Loadout: Hen

A lot of the world has spent the last two years sitting indoors playing video games, but few have found as much success doing it as Henrik 'Hen' McLean. Hen has won most of his half-million pounds career prize money since the pandemic began.

Hen is as one to watch in online competitions, and a red-hot talent as we go back to in-person competitions.

In November of 2021, Hen won the 2021 Grand Royale and pocketed $200,000 in prize money, his biggest win to date. He followed that up with a win in the Chapter 3, Season 1 Grand Final in March 2021, scooping $150,000. At just 17, Hen still has his biggest wins to come.

In October 2022, Hen was part of a Fortnite bootcamp at Red Bull Gaming Sphere London that featured some of EU's best players. Check out more pro Fortnite loadouts from some of the other players who were there.

01 Hen's build

Hen sits next to MrSavage at Red Bull Gaming Sphere London © Mark Roe

For Hen, the perfect hotbar for the final circle includes:

Golden Sniper

Golden Prime Shotgun

EvoChrome Assault Rifle

6 Chilli Chug Splashes

6 Small Shield Potions

See his loadout, and find out how it complements his style of play, below...

02 What are the most important bits of your loadout and why?

A Golden Sniper rifle is essential. If I'm in a tournament and I can get high ground, I want the sniper so I can get as much damage in as possible.

03 How does your loadout relate to your style of play?

I'm quite aggressive. So if I headshot snipe someone, I'm gonna want to go for that kill. I'm often chasing Storm Surge, which is a mechanic which activates when too many players are still alive during the moving circles in competitive matches. If you're below surge, you start taking damage.

To stay above surge, you need to be doing damage to players. To do that, I try to hit people at long range with the sniper. The Chilli Chug Splashes work with that. With a normal splash, you can fall on the ground, it'll heal you. But when you throw the Chilli Splash, it gives you speed effects as well.

I'm good at killing people and I'm good at playing high ground, and to stay good at this I play aggressively in tournaments and make sure that when I make a mistake I look at why it happened and then make sure it doesn't happen again.

04 What do you think is the most underrated bit of any loadout?

I think the Chrome Splash. You can throw it down to turn into a bubble, but the real use for them is to make it so people can't edit, meaning you can use it to protect your buildings, but if the enemy gets a wall on you, they can't edit a window into it.