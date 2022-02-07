Breaking down hexsteph's high-end streaming setup

Twitch viewers are no strangers to the sight of Stephanie Bendixsen, aka Hex, smashing her way through a Destiny 2 raid or playing whatever's hot that week. But although Steph is thriving on the platform, she is also remarkable for having made the challenging transition from TV to streaming without missing a beat. We're used to hearing stories about existing creators being disrupted by young innovators and potentially forgotten, but not Steph.

"I started in broadcast television. I was a fan of a kind of nerdy, niche Australian video game review show called Good Game, and pursued an opportunity to join the show as its first full-time female presenter," she recalls. "It was incredibly surreal, getting to do that -- it was like stepping through the TV onto a set I had watched and loved from afar.

"But after seven years on the show, things were shifting, and people were moving online for their gaming content, and the way people were consuming content was changing. It took our team a week to make one episode of Good Game, which was a wonderfully produced, lovingly crafted review show. And making TV costs a lot of money. I guess that kind of expense became harder to justify when people were beginning to prefer more immediate, interactive, long-form streaming content. And I also felt like I was going to be left behind if I didn't delve into that world."

There was an obvious adjustment period as Steph figured out all the other skills she needed, with no script, sharing a lot more of herself than she had previously, but she got there.

"Suddenly I needed to learn how to be a lighting tech, sound operator, cameraperson, make-up artist, editor, graphic designer, VFX artist and -- as I began to take on more sponsored work -- creative advertising executive. I pitch ideas, often visual or technical ideas I don't know how to execute, and then I watch a bunch of YouTube videos teaching myself how to do it. It's scary, but thrilling!"

01 Gaming PC setup

Steph may be learning new creative disciplines on the fly, but one thing she can always fall back on is her trusty gaming PC, which is enough to handle just about anything 2022 can throw at it. And probably the rest of the 2020s, for that matter...

"I've been a Lenovo Legion ambassador since 2018, so I'm kept kitted out with a slick gaming setup for gaming, streaming, editing -- everything I need to do. It's a privilege and a joy. I've recently upgraded to a Legion Tower 7i," she says. That machine packs an Intel i9 12900k CPU, a GeForce RTX 3080Ti graphics card, 16GB RAM and some rather spiffy liquid cooling ARGB lighting. All those fast-moving images get pumped onto two Lenovo NVIDIA G-Sync 27q-20 Gaming Monitors, and to top things off Steph has a Legion 7 Gaming Laptop nearby on a stand to act as a third screen when she needs it.

"I've also used Logitech G gear for years and finally convinced them to have me as an ambassador," she says. "Because I love their stuff. I have four G733 Lightspeed Wireless headsets. Why four? Because I have one in every colour. Yeah! I'm that baller! I can match my headsets to my outfit and it's boss AF. I also use a Logitech G915 Lightspeed Wireless Mechanical Keyboard, and my mouse preference is the classic G902 Hero Gaming Mouse."

02 Streaming setup highlights

Steph presents The Wrap Up on Red Bull TV © Ken Leanfore / Red Bull Content Pool

The rest of Steph's setup is a carefully chosen selection of peripherals and gizmos to keep the stream flowing, and unsurprisingly for the owner of four headsets, she says she takes a lot of pride in her "charming mountain cabin" aesthetic.

"It's hard to avoid coloured LEDs because they so instantly transform a space, but let me tell you, people come from far and wide to see my very cute old-timey LED lanterns," she insists. "They're cosy and give my space a fantasy feel. I also have a few cool weapons on display -- Eivor's axe from Assassin's Creed Valhalla, and Ragnar's Sword of the King from the TV show Vikings. I like Norse stuff. I used to have a zillion character statues and collectables, but I recently Marie Kondo-ed them down to just my core favourites.

"I have a plant for a bit of green and calm, and sound-proofing to reduce echo, but the most useful thing I invested recently was a Desky standing desk. Since I'm home way more now, when I'm not gaming, streaming or editing I'm in meetings or on calls, and I found myself sitting so much that I was starting to get leg cramps. A few of my friends had got [standing desks], and I decided it was time. It's motorised and programmable, so I just hit a button and it switches between sitting and standing height. I don't game standing -- I'm not that virtuous -- but I try to take every meeting on my feet."

Backing that up, Steph has a Sony S5100 Mirrorless Camera, "because it's small enough to sit neatly above your monitor, but with way better picture quality than a webcam", and the vibrant colours on the Sony cams are good for "all the 'heaps sick' LEDs I've got going on". She runs it all through an Elgato Cam Link.

Steph raves about the importance of having a good microphone – a theme, in the My Loadout series – although it sounds like it's not her favourite tech support challenge.

"For voice, I use a Blue Microphones Blackout Spark SL XLR mic," she says. "USB mics kept causing me problems with interference and buzzing, and XLR gives an overall better sound quality, but it also means running it through a mixer, so I have a TC Helicon GoXLR mini. I got the mini because I don't want to overcomplicate things, and I don't have heaps of audio channels I need to manage. Sound, in my opinion, is the most infuriating part of learning all the production stuff for live streaming. Something always goes wrong. I hate it. Just work! Nah, I love it, though. But also it sucks."

03 Inspiring people

Given the huge range of Steph's work and her experience in multiple fields, we're amazed she gets time to watch streams as well, but she reels off a bunch of different creators she wants to shout out when we ask her who inspires her at the moment.

"Grace [ iamfallfromgrace ] was one of the first streamers I started watching on Twitch. It's clear from her content just how hard she works, the effort she puts into her setup, and she is just legit badass at games," says Steph. "I'm definitely more of an entertainer than someone who is going to be dominating online, but watch her clean up in battle royales, or burn through every single Souls game and it's like... No one can hang s*** on women for not having skills. Not with gamers like Grace out there. She's since become a Red Bull player also, which is awesome cos we'll hopefully get to work together on some stuff."

Elsewhere, she's a big fan of Jordan Rasko. "She's a comedian, a singer, a gamer, but she is just incredibly creative (read: weird) with what she's putting out into the world. No two streams are ever the same -- it's wild, it's funny, it's inclusive. She has so many assets. When she gets a hype train going, it takes the form of the old Super Street Fighter car bonus level, and graphics of other streamers float in and take turns beating up the car. Hilarious.

"Lastly, I'd love to hero HaughtyChicken -- she's an amazing streamer who is bringing much needed visibility to older gamers. The stats around the average age of gamers keeps going up, because gaming obviously isn't something aimed entirely at kids any more. I think what's wonderful about games is that it creates opportunities for a really broad range of people to work and play together. The youngest person in my regular gaming crew just finished highschool, and the oldest is nearly 50 with kids. And a range of ages in between.

"We've all found common ground in this thing that we love, and in games we're working towards a common goal, but it's in those moments in between that we're chatting about life that we're able to ask for advice on personal stuff from people more experienced, or share some wisdom to peeps who are younger and need some harsh truths! And I just think that's awesome. Then we're back into it, clearing the next raid encounter."

04 The Witch Queen cometh

Speaking of raids, Destiny 2 is a regular fixture for Steph, and at the time of writing we are just days away from the launch of The Witch Queen, probably the most anticipated expansion in the series since The Taken King. In the meantime, Steph has been loving the Bungie 30th anniversary content that launched at the end of last year, "particularly all the Dares of Eternity stuff with the Starhorse," she says. "It's my favourite content we've had in ages. It's funny, it's irreverent, it's fun. That dungeon is one massive troll, come on. I did not expect to be this entertained this close to Witch Queen, but here we are." And in fact, Witch Queen just got a whole lot more real for Steph, the very day we speak.

"I literally sat in on a preview session and Q&A for Witch Queen this morning, [Bungie developer] Joe Blackburn talking us through the new weapon crafting system, the glaives -- arghh! This will be the biggest change to the game we've seen in a long time, I'm nervous about how they're going to balance it all. Remember when stasis came to PVP? Lol! I can't talk about much as at the time of writing it's still under embargo - but, yeah. I'm freaking excited. It feels good to be a Destiny 2 fan right now."

It does indeed. And when the Hive god Savathûn finally makes her presence known in our solar system, you can bet Hex Steph will be there to put her back in her place.

05 Steph's gaming PC specs

Intel i9 12900k CPU

GeForce RTX 3080TI GPU

16GB DDR5 RAM

2TB SSD

Liquid Cooling ARGB lighting

2x Lenovo NVIDIA G-Sync 27q-20 Gaming Monitors

4x Logitech G733 Lightspeed Wireless headsets

Logitech G915 Lightspeed Wireless Mechanical Keyboard

Logitech G902 Hero Gaming mouse

Sony S5100 Mirrorless Camera

Elgato Key Lights

Blue Microphones Blackout Spark SL XLR mic

TC Helicon GoXLR mini