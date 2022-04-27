My Loadout: HiSoka

Kasimili 'HiSoka' Tonga Tongamoa is an up and coming Warzone player and content creator based in South San Francisco. Having been a promising American Footballer in his school years, he’s focusing on gaming as his key passion, and growing a substantial following on Twitch.

HiSoka is Jukeyz ' partner as he wagers the best of the US in Jukeyz See me in N.A. Watch every episode over on Jukeyz' YouTube now!

Find out his loadout, and how it's tailored to his style of play, below.

01 HiSoka's competitive build

Primary weapon: XM4

Muzzle: Agency Suppressor

Barrel: 13.5” Taskforce Barrel

Optic: 3x Axel Arms Scope

Stock: No Stock

Underbarrel: Field Agent Grip

Magazine: 60 round mag

Ammunition: n/a

Rear Grip: n/a

Perk 1: n/a

Perk2: n/a

02 HiSoka aggressive build

Secondary: Owen

Muzzle: Recoil Booster

Barrel: Hockenson 142mm Rapid

Optic: Nydar Model 47

Stock: Removed stock

Underbarrel: M1941 Hand Stop

Magazine: 7.62 Gorenko 72 rnd

Ammunition: Hollow Point

Rear Grip: Polymer

Perk: Acrobatic

Perk2: Quick

What are the most important bits of your loadout and why?

My AR has to be on point as Caldera is a big map so I need to be able to shoot far.

How does your loadout relate to your style of play?

I’d say that my loady is more of an aggro loady which hits harder. It’s much harder to control the recoil but ultimately I can get aggro quickly and hit hard which is a big part of my game.

What do you think is the most underrated bit of any loadout?

Stims for sure, I can make so many plays with stims. I can make storm plays in customs like I do in pubs and it also helps to re-chall when I’ve got no plates allowing me to stay in the game.

Follow HiSoka