The players reveal 5 things to watch out for during Red Bull Home Ground

If tonight's press conference is anything to go by, Red Bull Home Ground is shaping up to be a fascinating tournament.

Players from each of the 16 teams taking part have been speaking about their expectations for the days ahead – here are five of the most revealing insights...

The action starts tomorrow (Nov 4) at 11.30am GMT. You can watch it all live on twitch.tv/redbull and YouTube , and follow our live text updates here .

1. Na'Vi could cause an upset or two

Asked which teams might surprise them, Team Liquid's Elias 'Jamppi' Olkkoneni said: "Apart from the top teams, Na'vi. We've been practising against them a couple of times. I think even when we lost against them in EMEA, they have a good structural game and a few good individuals. I'd say outside the top names at the tournament, Na'vi has the potential to surprise many good teams."

Na'vi player Vladyslav "arch" Svistov spoke about their biggest rivalries coming up during the tournament. He said: "I think every team we play is our biggest rivalry, so first of all it's Acend. Acend, Tenstar and Team BDS. We will see after if we pass the group, the next team we meet will be our rivalry."

2. Team Liquid's Nivera being generally "unbelievable"

Jamppi also spoke about new teammate Nabil 'Nivera' Benrlitom, an accomplished CS:GO talent who recently jumped to Valorant and helped Team Liquid clinch the EMEA Last Chance Qualifier title in an explosive debut. Jaampi said: "I think he helps a lot communication-wise. Even though he is a pretty young player, he has a lot of experience because he used to play on the best team in the world in CS and used to play with really experienced players before.

"Just individually, he's such an unbelievable player. Just the way he plays, the playstyle he has, it's a good combination for us. He does super passive plays and we have really aggressive players, so I think he really balances us out.

3. This is Ninjas In Pyjamas' "last hurrah", so they'll feel no pressure

For open qualifying team Ninjas in Pyjamas, the tournament is coming at an odd time.

Yesterday it was announced that the team would be dropping its entire roster and moving out of EMEA and into Brazil. For the players on the team, Red Bull Home Ground will be their last hurrah. Emir "rhyme" Muminovic spoke on the situation, saying: "I think we have less pressure on us. There's no pressure - I wouldn't say freestyle it, but we'll play a little bit more for fun.

"However, I also think it would be good for us to have a good placement in the tournament to show other teams that we are capable of competing with the top. It matters for the offers and the new teams we might go to, but on the other side, it will be fun to play without pressure and play a little bit more loose."

4. Will prep-time prove a factor for the teams?

Some of the teams have had it "bumpy", while others have had extra practise time. But how will that affect tournament gameplay?

Fans can expect smooth gameplay Acend's Santeri

Speaking about their prep for the tournament, Tenstar's Jack 'Br0die' Emmott said: "We've been preparing for this tournament for the last couple of weeks. Recently we've lost some games against some better teams that aren't actually in the event. It's just a bumpy road. We've been practising a lot, it's been going super well, and we are really prepared for it."

Acend's Santeri 'BONECOLD' Sass says his team are also primed: "Fans can expect smooth gameplay. We just started our boot camp. We've been preparing a lot of things and fans will be seeing excellent Valorant..."

Fnatic, meanwhile, haven't played a game since early September. Martin 'Magnum' Peňkov explained: "Missing out on Berlin, I think we took it as an advantage because we've had time to practise more than the other teams."

5. If you're looking for surprises, pay attention to Gambit and G2

Two of the teams also revealed they have big surprises in store.

We are definitely going to try something experimental G2 Esports' AvovA

"I definitely can tell you, we will surprise you," said Gambit Esports' Igor 'Redgar' Vlasov, referring to his team's proposed setup. "I hope you will like how we make our changes. Or maybe we didn't change. Who knows? But I think we will probably show you something specific from this tournament."

G2 Esports meanwhile, are preparing to throw caution to the wind with their tactics. Auni 'AvovA' Chahade said: "We don't have any tournaments after this one. It's basically the offseason after [Red Bull Home Ground]. We are definitely going to try something experimental."