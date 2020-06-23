9 ways to stay cool when riding in the heat

When the sun is shining and the mercury is rising, there aren’t many better feelings than heading out for a ride on your bike and making the most of the weather.

But when the thermometer hits truly Mediterranean levels, summer rides can quickly become a sweat-fest and there are a number of risks to be aware of – including sunburn, dehydration and heatstroke.

Before you head out to tackle some climbs in the searing heat of the midday sun, here are some expert tips to ensure your summer spin stays fun, safe and enjoyable.

1. Remember to drink before you ride

Setting off hydrated is essential © Leo Francis/Red Bull Content Pool

This simple strategy is often neglected by athletes about to embark on a long ride in the searing heat.

“Hydrating two-to-four hours prior to exercise is extremely important,” says sports nutritionist Will Girling . “Aim to consume around 500ml an hour – more if it’s really hot. The water can be mixed with electrolytes to increase water uptake.”

Girling says that it’s worth checking your levels of hydration at this point. “If your urine is dark in colour then you should increase your intake. Starting exercise in a hydrated state is one of the best things you can do.”

2. Hydrate on your bike

When it's really hot, opt for a larger water bottle © James Mitchell / Red Bull Content Pool

“At minimum, you should be having at least a [500ml] bottle an hour,” says Girling. “I’d suggest if it is hotter than usual – even normal summer heat – then increasing the bottle size may be warranted.

“Taking electrolyte and carbohydrates with water to the amount of 3-4g per 100ml will increase water uptake and improve how you hydrate. If you don’t have any maltodextrin or commercial product, the carbs can come from honey and/or sugar – although it should be noted sugar is not ideal for oral hygiene.”

In terms of choosing a product, there are many out there doing a similar job and often it’s down to personal preference and ones that don’t disagree with your stomach. Veloforte’s hydration range provides electrolytes and fast-release energy made entirely from natural ingredients. Maurten is also popular with cyclists as users claim it doesn’t have adverse effects on digestion – the Drinks Mix 320 is said to be the most carb-rich sports drink, containing a whopping 80g of carbs per 500ml.

3. Don't forget to drink post-ride

You should drink to thirst after your ride © Bram Berkien / Red Bull Content Pool

While it’s hard to beat an alcoholic post-ride beverage, it’s far from ideal in terms of re-hydration.

It’s crucial to remain hydrated once you hobble off your bike though: “Hydrating after should be done to thirst, but drinking at least a [500ml] bottle would be ideal,” says Girling.

Girling also suggests drinking milk: “It has been shown to improve hydration when compared to water alone, as it contains electrolytes and around 4-5g of carbs.”

4. Use suncream

Applying suncream is recommended when the UV index is above 3 © Pavel Sukhorukov / Red Bull Content Pool

An often-overlooked aspect of cycling in the sun is heading out on a long ride and 30 minutes in remembering you forgot to apply sunscreen.

Professor Brian Diffey of the British Association of Dermatologists advises you to check the UV index on the Met Office website every time you head out for a ride. “If the UV index is going to be above 3, sun protection is advised for people with lighter skin types.”

Then, at least 30 minutes before you set off, he recommends applying a sunscreen of at least SPF30 with a UVA star rating of 4 or 5 stars to your exposed skin.

Pelotan is designed with cyclists in mind and does a handy SPF30 roll-on version that keeps you protected for up to eight hours. Skinnies Conquer Sungel SPF50+ is another reliable sports option that is water-free, dries quickly and provides four hours of water-resistant protection.

And Lifejacket Sun Gel SPF50+ is aimed specifically at men, who studies show are more likely to die of melanoma than women – in the UK, around 1,300 men die of melanoma each year compared with about 1,000 women, even though approximately equal numbers of men and women are diagnosed with melanoma.

5. And reapply it regularly…

Packing some sun lotion means you can stay topped up on the road © Pelotan

“Re-applying sunscreen is crucial during a ride, particularly if you are sweating,” says Professor Diffey. “We would usually recommend reapplying every two hours, but if you are sweating heavily and wiping it away, then you will want to reapply more regularly. We’d recommend carrying a small bottle in your jersey pocket.

“It’s important to avoid being reliant on ‘all-day’ or ‘extended-wear’ sunscreens. In ideal circumstances these will last longer, but they can be wiped away like any normal sunscreen. If you think you’re protected and spend the whole day out cycling only to find that you missed a spot then you run the risk of damaging your skin.”

6. Wear clothing with UPF fabric

Stay safe in the sun with clothing containing UPF protection © Canyon

Your skin under your cycling gear is not necessarily protected simply by being covered. You should ensure you choose cycling jerseys and shorts that are made using UPF fabric or fabric featuring UV protection.

Canyon’s Signature Pro Lightweight Short Sleeve Jersey features UPF50 protection, and is lightweight (113g) and highly breathable, while Stolen Goat’s Women’s Core in bright orange with UV protection.

The Dhb Aeron Ultra bib shorts feature UV protection as well as Coldblack technology, which reduces the absorption of the sun’s heat in dark colours.

Finally, cycling sunglasses featuring UV protection are crucial to avoid damage to your eyes. Most sunglasses come with UV resistant lenses, but Oakley’s Prizm Road Black lens is designed specifically for bright sunlight.

7. Choose the time of day you cycle carefully

Setting off early means you'll be back home before the heat hits its peak © Alex Broadway / Red Bull Content Pool

The time you ride plays an important part in how hot it will get on the asphalt. Aim to set your alarm for pre-sunrise if you can so you can get out on the roads during the earliest part of the day when the sun is not yet at its fieriest.

If you’re not an early riser, it’s best to avoid riding through late-morning, noon and the afternoon. Also plan rides that feature plenty of shade-providing woodland if possible to give you a break from the oppressive heat.

8. Plan in breaks with ice-cold refreshments

Build ice-cream van detours and stops for iced drinks whenever you can. Few things taste better than a 99 after conquering a 20% climb.

9. Act fast if you do overheat

If things get hot, find some shade and use water to lower your temperature © Pavel Sukhorukov / Red Bull Content Pool