How I fuel: Niamh Emerson

Despite being just 21 years old, Niamh Emerson already has a string of prominent achievements under her belt. She scored Bronze at the 2018 Commonwealth Games, won heptathlon gold at the 2018 IAAF World U20 Championships, and earned a coveted silver medal at the 2019 European indoor pentathlon.

She credits working with a nutritionist and being on top of a rigorous meal-planning regime to keep her focus and strength during gruelling training periods and big events.

We spoke to Niamh to find out exactly what's on her plate day-to-day, how she stays on track and what her off-season mealtimes look like…

Talk us through what you eat during a typical training day

Breakfast is normally around 8am. I tend to have porridge, which I have with various toppings and a glass of fruit juice. This gives me a mix of protein and carbs before I head to training at 9am.

I have my daily can of Red Bull just after I do my drills at around 11am so that I'm primed for doing hurdles. I experiment with sugar-free Red Bull and the original, depending on my training needs.

I always bring lunch to the track with me when I’m doing a full day training, while on half days I head back home to eat there. I'll always have something homemade – usually leftovers or a bagel. I make sure that I have 50-70g of carbs in the morning and then another 50g of carbs for lunch, so I'll have something like teriyaki chicken with rice, which really fills me up.

After I go to the gym in the afternoon, I’ll have a non-carb protein shake and then my tea, which will be something homemade like fajita wraps.

Do you have a set nutrition plan to make sure you stay energised between events?

I work with a nutritionist to make sure that I’m fuelling up the right way. It’s crazy how much energy your brain takes up during big events, so it’s important to stay sharp and focused.

I have a caffeine schedule as fuelling up with caffeine really helps me concentrate. This means that I have Red Bulls at specific times, coordinated to events. When I drink it, I feel much more able to apply energy where I need to, and it helps me concentrate.

I eat as much as I can during competition days. I have big bowls of porridge and banana. Porridge is slow release so is a good option on competition days when you’re waking up at 5am and not competing until 10am. It can be hard to eat as nerves kick in but it’s really important to stay fuelled up, so snacks are really important, too

Are there any foods you avoid on competition days?

Yes. I avoid vegetables on competition days and I load up on chicken and rice or spaghetti. Vegetables sit in your stomach and are harder to digest. During big events your body needs carbs for energy and protein to repair the [muscle] damage that’s done in the competition. I avoid complex carbs as they can make you feel heavy and eat white carbs instead.

What do you eat to recover after a competition?

I load up on carbs and protein! So again, it’s plenty of chicken and rice and then I have an overnight protein shake, which digests over night. It’s made from milk protein and helps to maintain and repair muscle.

What’s your ultimate treat meal?

I am obsessed with pizza – it’s definitely my all-time favourite meal. I’ll always go and get a massive pizza after a competition – it has to be stone-baked with pepperoni and loads of cheese. No Dominos for me!

If we were coming over for a fancy dinner, what would you cook for us?

I do a really good salmon pasta – it’s made with crème fraîche, so it’s healthy and light but super tasty, too.