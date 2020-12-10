How I train: Tyler Adams

In August 2020, Tyler Adams scored the most significant goal in the history of RB Leipzig so far. The substitute's last-gasp strike against Atletico Madrid was enough to secure a 2-1 win and send Die Roten Bullen to their first-ever Champions League semi-final.

While not quite a ‘buzzer beater’, it nonetheless typified the work rate and desire that’s helped make the USA International defensive midfielder such a star.

“If I do score, it tends to be late in games when guys get tired and I can make a big impact,” says the 21-year-old. “Ever since I was young, my stamina levels have usually been one of the best on my teams.”

Adams (second from left), in his New York Red Bulls days © Ben Solomon/Red Bull Content Pool

After emerging from the New York Red Bulls academy where he went from the U13s to become a teenage MLS sensation, Tyler now finds himself in Germany playing under Julian Nagelsmann, one of the most dynamic managers in the game. Here, he provides a tantalising insight into training with Leipzig, revealing what it takes physically, tactically and mentally to compete at the upper echelons of the game.

People think that since we train so often our bodies are automatically prepared, but it’s the opposite Tyler Adams

What does a typical training day look like at RB Leipzig?

It depends on the day, because the further away from a match you are the more you can push your body. Say there’s a full week to prepare — Monday and Tuesday would be the hardest with lots of drills, gym work and intense mini games; Wednesday would be more medium-level training, and on Thursday and Friday we’ll be on the pitch jogging, juggling the ball, making sure our touches are clean but not making major contact with one another so we’re fresh for the weekend. And with those midweek Champions League games, we’re probably a little bit sharper because we have such little downtime to rest before the next game.

Mondays and Tuesdays mean gym work for Tyler and the squad © RB Leipzig/motivio

What do you do to prevent injury with such a congested schedule?

There’s a lot of core activation work before each training session, emulating, in a stationary sort of way, the movements we’ll use on the pitch. If I’m going to do a lot of cutting inside and agility work, I’ll target my groin with some specific stretches. It’s all about priming muscles to handle rigorous training. Many people think that since we train so often our bodies are automatically prepared, but it’s the opposite — we need to constantly keep our bodies moving and have the right recovery regime.

And what’s your favourite recovery regime?

There’s a cold chamber where the temperature is -230°F (-145°C). You’re only in there for two or three minutes, but it tricks your brain into producing a different hormone to help you recover faster. The cold will also help bring down any swelling on your limbs. They say you need to do cryotherapy for a number of weeks consistently for it to work, but it does work.

Eye on the ball: Tyler Adams during training © RB Leipzig/motivio

We have Soccer Bot, a large 360-degree projector... it tests awareness, accuracy, coordination and reaction times.

Any other high-tech training tools we should know about?

We have Soccer Bot, a large 360-degree projector developed with help from the University of Leipzig. You stand in the middle of it, passing the ball towards things that pop up on the screen. It tests your awareness, accuracy, coordination and reaction times. There are different speed settings to emulate the pace of a game — hopefully the academy guys aren’t doing it faster than we do in the first team!

You also have callisthenics equipment at the training ground, right?

Yeah, it’s like an outdoor obstacle course and there’s even a small hill right alongside it to run up and down. I do enjoy exercises that use my own bodyweight and the equipment is good for that. I used it a lot while rehabbing a small injury recently and found it a good way of testing your muscles in ways you can’t on a pitch, like bringing a knee up to your midriff during pull-ups.

Tyler helps Neymar Jr to his feet during their clubs' Champions League tie. © RB Leipzig/motivio

Do you work with sports psychologists to keep your mind sharp?

We have one with us at Leipzig full-time and we’re fortunate to have him. People underestimate the value of sports psychologists; it’s good to know you have someone to reach out to if you need it, someone to help ensure you can come out with all guns blazing when the whistle blows. I found adapting to the game in Germany more of a mental challenge than a physical one. I’d reflect on the experience of the games — the energy, how the crowd reacts to certain things, getting that sense of confidence, sharpening my mental ability to calculate how fast a game was, what I needed to do differently.

What did you miss the most about training during lockdown?

Playing 11 v 11, because it allows you to try things and take risks you wouldn’t do in a real game. You gain a lot of confidence from those practice games. I was ok in lockdown actually. I missed being with my guys on the pitch, but even at home I was able to continue training, whether it was running, or yoga for flexibility or strength training using my own bodyweight, such as pushups.

How does USMNT training compare to club training?