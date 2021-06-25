© James Mitchell / Red Bull Content Pool Ironman How I became pro: Lucy Charles-Barclay

The 27-year-old reveals how she became a world-class Ironman triathlete. Written by Ellie Ross Published on 25.06.2021 - 11:03

Lucy Charles-Barclay ’s career could have taken a very different turn. As a teenager, she was left devastated after narrowly missing out on Olympic selection for swimming, the sport she’d dedicated the whole of her life until this point to. She was at a crossroads, wondering whether to continue with four more years of swim training for the following Olympics, or drop out of sport altogether.

She chose a third option – turning her attention instead to a brand new discipline that would require every ounce of her physical and mental energy: Ironman-distance triathlons.

“I decided to focus on something new, something so big it scared me,” she says. The introduction of two new sports – running and cycling – was a colossal test that she was about to grasp with both hands. “I’ve always loved a challenge,” she says. “The bigger the challenge, the better.”

But it was a challenge that paid off in spectacular fashion. Just one year after making her amateur debut at the Ironman World Championships in 2015, where she won her age group, Lucy turned professional.

Since then, she's catapulted herself to number two in the world – a position she's held for the last three years – and now she is going for the top spot. This is her career story...

1 2 1) Lucy says she had a daredevil spirit from a young age © Mark Charles 2) Lucy competing regionally, aged 13 © Mark Charles

Formative beginnings

Along with her younger sister, Holly, Lucy had an active, outdoorsy childhood, packed with swimming and family bike rides. At secondary school, Lucy got stuck into every sport going. She’d compete for her school in a mixture of sports, including cross-country running and athletics, and was a water baby from a young age.

“My earliest memory of swimming was on a family holiday. I remember wearing armbands and jumping into the deep end and swimming all the way down to the shallow end of the pool. Everyone else was panicking, but my parents were laid back and knew I was OK. I guess that daredevil spirit of diving into the deep end has lived on in me, and helped me get into endurance sport.”

Lucy's competitive streak as a young childhood has also lived on – something she says has become a key part of her success as an Ironman athlete: “I’ve been competitive for as long as I can remember,” she says. “Much of that came from my parents – even now they try to beat each other at parkrun! I’d drive my sister bonkers growing up because everything had to be a competition – even playing a board game, someone had to win. I entered my first triathlon as a bit of fun, but I can’t do anything for fun. I’m too competitive.”

From the age of eight, Lucy started swimming competitively for her local Hoddesdon Swimming Club, where her natural talent soon became apparent. By the age of nine, she was beating children who were three or four years older than her in events, including the 200m butterfly – which she insisted her coaches signed her up to because of how difficult it was. “From the age of eight until I was 19, I was racing at a national and international level, focusing on long-distance freestyle and open-water events,” explains Lucy.

However, an unsuccessful attempt to gain selection for the 10km open-water swim event at the 2012 Olympics left her crushed. “I narrowly missed out on the Olympics and had to decide whether to carry on training for another four years, or pack it in. It was a difficult time. I realised that I had lost the love for swimming – it wasn’t giving me the same buzz any more. When the love isn’t there, it’s impossible to continue at that level.”

Lucy with her husband and coach, Reece © Holly Charles

Making strides

Instead of dropping out of sport, Lucy turned her setback into a monumental endeavour: to complete an Ironman-distance triathlon. “I signed up to my first Ironman as a challenge, to motivate me, refocus and reignite my love for sport,” she explains. She had just 11 months to train for the epic sporting event – and learn to ride a bike properly in the process.

“I couldn’t have imagined how much of a challenge that first race was. I originally just wanted to finish it, to tick that box and then move on. But after crossing the finish line, I was hooked. I’d never had such a buzz from any event, and knew I wanted to progress in the sport.”

I learned lots of lessons, including what my body is and isn’t capable of

And progress she did. In 2015, Lucy made her debut in the Ironman World Championships as an amateur, winning her age group. She turned pro a year later. Her success snowballed – she won the prestigious Ironman Lanzarote in 2017 and has been number two in the world for the past three years. “It gets a bit frustrating, but I’m definitely gunning for that top spot one day,” she says. “When I started doing Ironmans I could never have imagined being second in the world. It’s been a crazy journey in a relatively small amount of time,” says Lucy.

But that “crazy journey” has by no means been easy. In 2016, during her first year as a pro, Lucy suffered a major injury, a stress fracture in her leg. But her determination to meet the criteria to continue as a pro meant she continued racing all year. “My leg got so bad that I had to have six months out of sport afterwards,” she said. “With hindsight, I shouldn’t have done it. I learned lots of lessons early on, including what my body is and isn’t capable of. Now I know how to recognise any niggles early, and put in the right prehab and rehab to make sure they don’t escalate into a full-blown injury.”

Setbacks and injuries have taught Lucy to listen to her body © James Mitchell / Red Bull Content Pool

A breakthrough year

Following her injury in 2016, Lucy made an epic comeback the following year, winning the prestigious Ironman Lanzarote, where she led the race from start to finish.

She then took silver at the Ironman Frankfurt European Championship, securing pro qualification for the Ironman World Championship, but a hip injury beforehand added a layer of complication to her Kona pro debut.

Of all my races, that’s the most emotional I’ve ever been at a finish line

“I was a complete rookie at that event,” Lucy says. “And I had been struggling to run because of the pain in my hip. I knew I could be strong in the swim and on the bike, but the run was probably going to hold me back.”

Despite her injury, Lucy landed second place (behind four-time World Champion Daniela Ryf ). “To go into that race [the World Championships in 2017] and come out in the lead after the swim, then lead for most of the bike and manage to still come second overall in the race, was such a surprise,” she says.

“I was proud of how I’d persevered and still had gone to the race not knowing how it was all going to go. Of all my races, that’s the most emotional I’ve ever been at a finish line. It took a while for it to sink in, it was surreal. Even now it’s up there as one of my best sporting moments,” Lucy adds.

Lucy taking second place at the Ironman World Championship, 2018 © Jesper Gronnemark/Red Bull Content Pool

On the podium

The following year Lucy came second again at the Ironman World Championship.

The success was all the sweeter given the doubters Lucy has faced along her career path. “I’ve had a lot of doubters,” she says. “I’ve had the top governing bodies in sport doubting me, and even my coach when I was a teenager went through a downward spiral personally and became negative. I was never good enough for him, and that was hard to take as a teenager. But proving people wrong, and showing them that I can be one of the best athletes in the sport, has become a big motivator for me. Just because others think you can’t do something doesn’t mean that you can’t.”

Lucy training before the IRONMAN World Championship in Kailua-Kona, 2019 © James Mitchell / Red Bull Content Pool

Mental strength

In spite of losing her love of swimming, Lucy admits that the hours in the water have helped build the mental fortitude needed for an Ironman. “I’d spent hours training with my face down in the water and not much facial interaction. In open water events, I would swim for upwards of two hours with no one to talk to. That develops mental toughness, and helped prepare me for the endurance element of Ironman-distance triathlons.”

For Lucy, the lows that come with swimming for 2.4 miles, cycling for 112 miles and running a marathon are a given. But she’s come up with a method to help lift herself up in even the most gruelling moments. “In an Ironman, you have dark points where you feel like you can’t make it any more. I’ve had those low moments – everyone does. I make sure my training includes key sessions that are crazy hard, even harder than race day. Before I race, I write down my top five hardest moments in training that I've managed to get myself through. Then, in those low moments, I recall those moments. I tell myself that I didn’t go through all that suffering to give up now.”

In an Ironman, you have dark points where you feel like you can’t make it any more

Not seeing as much of her family as she would like has been one of the major sacrifices Lucy has had to endure as part of her training. “Getting ill is high on the list of things I don’t want to happen, so in the immediate run-up to a big competition I won’t see my family or do anything that could be risky,” she says. “It’s hard not seeing my family as much as I’d like to, but when it comes to race day they understand why I’ve done it and hopefully I get the result I want.”

But there’s one member of Lucy’s family who is by her side throughout. Her husband and coach, Reece, helps Lucy handle the rigours of training for an Ironman more easily. “Reece is my constant inspiration,” she says. “We’ve gone through a lot together, including competing in our first Ironman, setting up a personal training business and hours of training together. We’re competitive with each other but that’s a good thing, and means we get more out of each session. Switching off from work isn’t something we’re good at, but we’re getting better. Having a dog helps, and we enjoy the little things like going for walks.”