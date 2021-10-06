© Trail Creatives Ltd. / Red Bull Content Pool MTB How I fuel: Laurie Greenland

The Bristol-based downhill mountain bike star reveals what fuels his intense training sessions and the food he eats before a World Cup race run. Written by Charlie Allenby Published on 06.10.2021 - 11:25

Laurie Greenland is one of the most exciting talents on the downhill World Cup circuit. The Bristol-born shredder has become a mainstay of the UCI World Cup top ten, recording his debut win back in 2019 , while his second-place at Red Bull Hardline 2021 shows he can handle anything that’s thrown in his path.

He’s not just a thoroughbred racer though, and has a signature laidback riding style in everything he does – going big on whips and bringing dirt jump flair to proceedings. His latest Sound of Speed was a case in point. Filmed on a new line that Greenland helped design at BikePark Wales, the edit shows a rider in full flow on some of the most technically demanding trails in the UK.

But how does he fuel himself for such pursuits? Here, Greenland reveals what he eats and drinks during racing and training.

What will you have for breakfast, lunch, dinner and snacks on a typical training day?

On a typical training day, especially in the off season, I normally feel good straight out of bed, so I quite often do a bit of exercise before eating. You've got to listen to your body – if I'm hungry, I'll eat – but I quite enjoy getting out of the house and getting some exercise done.

Bananas are the perfect snack on a training day

When I get back from my workout, I like having poached eggs on some wholemeal toast or muesli.

Lunch and dinner change quite a lot, but I keep it to a lot of veg and meat. I don't really eat too much pasta. Bananas are the perfect snack on a training day.

Does your approach change on race days?

Greenland likes to try and fuel at least an hour before his race run © Bartek Wolinski / Red Bull Content Pool

For racing, it's a little bit different. I normally try and eat breakfast in the morning and stay fuelled.

Quite often, you've got a bit of a nervous belly, so it tends to be whatever your body lets you eat. I go for easy to digest soft food – nothing that's really chewy or takes ages to cut up and get through. Bananas are again a favourite, but for meals I have a lot of veg stews and rice.

After a race, you're normally ravenously hungry, and so it's time to get whatever you want in and have a pudding.

I’ll try and have lunch normally an hour and a half to an hour before my race. I really hate the feeling of doing a warm up when your stomach is empty. But I never, never end up eating that much.

After a race, it's your chance to have a big meal with the team. You're normally ravenously hungry, and so it's time to get whatever you want in and have a pudding.

Have you worked with a nutritionist at all?

I've never worked with a nutritionist but I use a food plan that’s sent through from my trainer. I love cooking and I love food so I try to stick to what makes my body feel good.

Healthy food is one of the biggest tools you can use to keep your head above water in the winter time

Every now and then, if my body's craving a load of carbs, then I'll eat a load of carbs. I feel pretty good listening to what my body's telling me.

How important do you think nutrition is to your training and racing?

Recovery times are the biggest thing. I noticed in the winter, when it's super cold and you get really wet and muddy all the time, just keeping your veg intake up makes a huge difference. Healthy food is one of the biggest tools you can use to keep your head above water in the winter time.

How do you use Red Bull in your training?

Greenland has half a can of Red Bull before dropping in to a race run © Boris Beyer / Red Bull Content Pool

There are two ways I do it. Half a Red Bull about half an hour before I race seems to give me that little pick me up that gets me through my warm up and into things. During training sessions and in race weeks, I quite like drinking the Red Bull Cola . I sip one throughout the day – it's a good way of keeping my sugars and motivation up.

What's your favourite meal of all time?

I'd have to say roast dinner – a chicken roast dinner with all the bells and whistles.