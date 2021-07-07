© Pally Learmond / Red Bull Content Pool Freeskiing How I train: Paddy Graham

The fun-loving British freeskier speaks to Red Bull about how he prepares his legs of steel for a winter of filming, jumping, and (inevitably) crashing on the snow. Written by Stuart Kenny Published on 07.07.2021 - 14:19

In 2009, British freeskier Paddy Graham co-founded the now iconic skiing collective Legs of Steel with three friends in his adopted home of Innsbruck, Austria.

Known for pairing gargantuan ski jumps with big backcountry lines, urban creativity, innovative cinematography and most importantly, heavy metal music, the crew quickly drew attention to themselves for all the right reasons.

Over the past decade, Legs of Steel have released some of the most stunning films in skiing, from the multi-award winning Passenger (2015) to Same Difference (2017), which saw Paddy take on the largest freestyle ski jump ever built. But of course, those legs of steel and double corks don’t come without a lot of hard work and training...

Paddy performing in Arlberg, Austria © Pally Learmond / Red Bull Content Pool

What does an average day of training look like for you during the winter?

Typically, during the ski season, it’s just skiing for me. I don’t have the time to go to the gym – or at least I think I don’t have time to go to the gym! I probably do, but you know, I’m out here to ski. I’ll have been building my body all summer in preparation for the snow, and then throughout the ski season, it’s more about maintaining your body.

Sometimes during the season you have to wake up at 3am to go ski touring to shoot at sunset, or you’ll be out hitting a jump until it gets dark and you won't get home until 11pm. So your whole body needs to be in shape, both for that and for injury prevention.

So, what does your training look like during summer?

I spend a lot of time on my gravel bike, grinding away. Cycling helps me build up the legs and my endurance, and there’s an interesting mental side to it as well. It gives you time out to be by yourself -– to think about skiing.

Towards the end of the summer I focus more on building up my leg muscle and muscle mass. It's a non-stop suffer fest of squats, single-leg squats, deadlifts and one-legged balance work. We'll be using wobble boards and throwing medicine balls around, too.

It's about striking that balance. I spend the summer building up my body, to be able to spend the full season skiing. You don't tend to lose what you've built up over summer

At the end of the summer I go to the airbag to practice tricks before I can get back on the snow. Then I start skiing park in October or November, getting used to being on skis again and being in the air.

How would you spend a day off before or after a big period of filming?

I like to do a bit of yoga and some stretching, and then I like using the foam roller and to do a bit of self massage. Then it’s just having a rest.

It's about striking that balance. I spend the summer building up my body, to be able to spend the full season skiing. You don't tend to lose what you've built up over summer.

Sometimes we might go out for a 10-day period somewhere and ski 10 days in a row, but when you’re filming, it's not like you do as many runs as you can in one day. Sometimes we'll get to a spot and spend three days building a jump and shovelling snow, and then you’ll finally come back and ski it. Other times you'll go out and you'll end up just skiing one line for the camera. So it's actually quite manageable.

Markus Eder films Paddy in Austria © Pally Learmond / Red Bull Content Pool

You mentioned airbags. How do you learn a new trick?

It all starts with learning the basic movements. You build tricks up bit by bit. So first it’s visually, watching other people doing them, and then you break a trick down into parts and learn those parts on a trampoline – and then you can step that up onto an airbag.

When I was younger, we didn't have airbags, we had water ramps or you'd find a slushy jump to try something on, where if you fell the consequences might not be so high.

How comparable is it performing a trick on an airbag to doing it on the mountain?

The airbag is a much safer place to learn, and you can then move onto a jump which is the same size as the airbag, so you know what the airtime is going to feel like. But that varies quite a lot when you're in the backcountry. Every jump, feature and cliff is different. So, it's often more about learning that aerial awareness and being able to transfer that onto anything you see. It’s about using your eye and your experience to gauge what something's going to feel like. How fast do you need to go? How slow do you need to do the rotation? How far am I going to fall down the mountain if I do fall?

The airbag is great, but when it comes down to it, it's about the knowledge and the confidence that you take from your skiing and training. It’s kind of a big mind game.

Paddy Graham rappels into a couloir in Corvara, Italy © Pally Learmond / Red Bull Content Pool

Have you ever had a coach, or have learned most of your tricks by yourself?

For me, growing up, it was all about figuring stuff out for yourself, but also, you were learning together with other skiers – with your friends. Freestyle skiing is competitive, but everyone is friends. It's still a relatively young sport, so it's all about learning from each other, and obviously, with skiing and snowboarding, a lot is about the style. That has a huge influence. Everyone has a different style, and for some people, style is more important than doing technical tricks. There are two aspects to the sport in that sense.

Finally, how do you mitigate potential avalanche risks on the mountain?

Every year we try to do an avalanche refresher course, so you’re always tuning up your awareness and the skills that you have. As soon as you go into the backcountry, you need to have all the right equipment and you need to know the basics. For me that started when I was 14 and then as you ski with the older guys, they teach you about it.

You're always learning more about the mountain, but mountains are always changing, and so are the conditions. So it's about getting the best information you can, knowing what to do, and knowing not to panic. A lot of the time, when it comes to snow safety and management, you’ve just got to be confident enough to say that you’re not going to do something too, because you don’t want to take any risks for you or the rest of the crew. Everyone wants to go home at the end of the day, basically.