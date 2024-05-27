Don't forget to tune into Red Bull Hardline on Red Bull TV at 2:30pm on Sunday 2nd June!

01 The vision for the Red Bull Hardline course

Dan Atherton hits the Step Up © Nathan Hughes I always knew Red Bull Hardline would be the track that took our riding and my track building to the next level... I'd never built anything like it. Dan Atherton

1992 - Dan tests a homemade bike © Dan Atherton

Ask anybody close to its creator, Dan, and their earliest memories tend to involve him building something. Even as a toddler, he was obsessed with the most complex Lego designs and digging holes in the garden, the depths of which were only limited by how much his mother, Andrea, could bear to watch.

Gee & Dan as kids © Dan Atherton Dan didn't really get what being a toddler was all about. He didn't play; he had to be making something really earnestly or escaping from me. Andrea Atherton

1984 - the birth of a lifelong passion for digging. © Dan Atherton

From a young age, the characteristics we associate with Dan's success today have shone through. His obsession with digging has been evolving since he could first pick up a shovel, and when bikes came along, his inherent desire to push boundaries and carve his own path was always front and centre in his endeavours.

Dan works on new features at Dyfi Bike Park © Dan Griffiths

Nowadays, those Lego designs have become grand wooden structures in the form of road gaps and kicker ramps. As for the digging,… not much has changed there; only the tools have gotten bigger, and the playground has grown from his mother's garden to a 650-acre forest in the form of Dyfi Bike Park.

Birdseye view over Dyfi Bike Park © Dan Griffiths

Dan shows Rach how to ride BMX in 1994 © Dan Atherton We've hated to rely on other people and always wanted to carve our own path, and it's about that experience of riding something you've built. Dan Atherton

Trail building has always played a significant role in Dan's career as a mountain biker, often more so than the riding itself. Understanding his perspective on life, it was obvious that his potential was never destined to be confined to the racing tapes. That said, alongside his siblings, he still boasts a lengthy racing career across multiple disciplines, with his first recorded mountain bike race dating back to 2000 and BMX four years before that.

Gee, Dan and Rach in 1998 © Dan Atherton

His best results have seen him place as high as 2nd at the UCI Downhill World Cup in Wilingen in 2005, 5th at the 4X World Championships in 2006, and 1st at the Andorran 4X World Cup in 2008, a testament to his endless hours spent on the dirt jump bike. He also claimed the Super Enduro win in Finale in 2012, two top-5 finishes in the Enduro World Series in 2013, and two podium finishes on his own, Red Bull Hardline, in 2014 and 2017.

A hat-trick win for the Atherton trio at the Andorran World Cup in 2008 © Atherton Racing

His understanding of racing and what it takes to excel as a mountain biker has played a significant role in his development as a trail builder. It's allowed him to create tracks that test even the most accomplished downhill racers, and you don't have to look far to see proof of this. As Gee and Rach were making their marks on the World Cup scene, Dan's handbuilt creations around their home in Mid-Wales were serving as the ultimate training ground, particularly so considering that the trails Dan was building were a great deal more difficult than what was on offer at World Cup races.

The Four by Three Quarry Line right on the doorstep of their Mid-Wales home © Atherton Racing Dan used to make all these gnarly, technical tracks for us, and when we went to a World Cup, it was like, oh, we can relax now, 'cause these tracks are nothing compared to what Dan's built for us back home! Rachel Atherton

Gee & Rach double win at the Fort William World Cup in 2013 © Atherton Racing

The area around their previous home in the Tanat Valley is riddled with secret tracks, and if you go riding just about anywhere in the region, there's a very good chance you'll find a track built by the Atherton's. It's almost unavoidable. The very dirt jumps I grew up riding in my hometown were a creation of Dan's, and back then, I recall him spending much more time on the tools than on the bike. Day in and day out, we would see him up there, moving ton after ton of dirt in the digger before shaping the finer details by hand, never quite satisfied.

Those trails still run today for Kade Edwards, the Seagraves, and more © Dan Griffiths Something that's always shone through in Dan's character is a slight unrestfulness. He's never happy with what he's doing and where he is for long. Gee Atherton

Even with the likes of their backyard dirt jumps and the seemingly endless choice of trails in the area, Dan began to feel restricted. He felt as though he had exhausted his options when it came to trail-building and was craving a fresh location and a blank canvas.

Dan at home in the Dyfi © Dan Griffiths It was no longer enough just having dirt jumps in the backyard. I wanted a blank canvas, so I moved to Dyfi, where this blank canvas would be right on my doorstep. Dan Atherton

You might assume that Dan and Gee discovered the Hardline mountain during the move to Dyfi, but that would be about a decade off. The Hardline track dates back to around 2004/5 and, even then, roughly followed the same footprint as the current course, minus the jumps.

To give some perspective on the track's longevity, the middle section, from the Step Up onwards, was once sheltered by dense trees that have since been felled and regrown. The Athertons discovered the mountain and built the Hardline track around the same time their former team manager, now Atherton Bikes CEO Dan Brown, was competing in his first race just down the road at Rhugog National.

Unlike anything they'd seen before, it held everything they could desire for a downhill track, with its vast elevation and incredible variety of terrain. As soon as they found it, they knew they had to conquer it, another testament to their lifelong commitment to progression.

Red Bull Hardline from above © Dan Griffiths There were so many different variations of terrain on the mountain... I'd never seen anything like it, and it was just so alien to the UK. Dan Atherton

It was then that Red Bull asked them what they would like to do to represent mountain biking, and for Dan, that answer was simple. The question had come at a time when riders were becoming increasingly frustrated with how easy World Cup tracks had become, and Dan wanted to create a race that would elevate the boundaries of racing once again.

Gee hits a homemade creation in 1994 © Gee Gee, Rach and I had always built our own stuff to train and race on, and with Hardline, we suddenly had a big budget to do that. Dan Atherton

Within eight weeks of getting the sign-off, the Hardline course was ready. It's come a long way since, but even back then, it was not a force to be messed with, and the first couple of years would test riders like no other. Although the direction of the course has remained mostly the same over the years, many of its features have evolved to keep up with the sport's ever-increasing progression as riders and bike technology have developed.

Red Bull Hardline is like no other place on Earth © Dan Griffiths

02 Course evolution

The original course began further up the mountain, nearly a whole minute further up, in fact… as if the Hardline we know today wasn't demanding enough. Things began with a sprint out of the start gate, a lengthy pedal section which weaved through clear fell, all the way down to the start gate we know today. You'd be forgiven for assuming that this section was "mellower" than the rest of the course, but with sharp, recently cut tree stumps lining the sides of the track, this isn't a section you'd want to go down in.

The old start gate © Sven Martin

The following year, the section was built up further, with two sizeable doubles added to the mix. Eventually, it led into a long, off-camber rocky straight that could prove lethal in the wet before reaching what we now know to be the start gate. A couple of years later, this top section was cut out while the course continued to weave its way down the mountainside in much the same way as it does today.

The old Step Up is now destroyed © Duncan Philpott We wanted to keep the pace of the race high, so we cut the top section. Before, it was quite long and quite pedally, and the type of rider who generally does these events doesn't really like pedalling! Dan Atherton

Being the beast it is, Hardline has always had a unique way of numbing our senses to what is and isn't considered gnarly. When surrounded by section after section of huge features, it's easy to overlook some of the more everyday challenges that present themselves on a downhill course.

The beginning of a long journey down the mountain © Dan Griffiths

One such challenge is a huge, off-camber slab sitting right before the first woods section. Though relatively unassuming at first glance, the slab's moss and lichen covering can make it a silent assassin, especially in the wet.

The sketchy slab © Dan Griffiths Technically, it's one of the hardest bits of the whole course. It's not visually stunning – there are no big jumps or drops, but it's a raw downhill track. It's always quite wet, and the rocks are always really slippery. Dan Atherton

In the woods further down, the rock drop, which has become synonymous with Red Bull Hardline over the years, would deal riders a nasty compression on landing, requiring a quick reset before the tight right-hand catch berm below. In 2019, a wooden North Shore landing was added to smooth things out for the riders, while the following features have only gotten harder.

"When I was riding, getting past the Rock Drop was one of my biggest points of relief. The rest of the features at Hardline are big and look really scary but are quite nice and well-built. That Rock Drop was always pretty intimidating because it was always unpredictable." - Dan Atherton

Gee Atherton rides the Rock Drop © Dan Griffiths

In Hardline's first year, a relatively mellow step down transitioned riders out of the woods and into the first open section of the course. Aligning with Dan's vision to challenge riders to the max, the following year, that step down evolved into the 57ft monster gap, which we know today as 'The Cannon'.

"The Cannon has a very precise landing for how fast you're going, and it's so easy to go too deep or come up too short and case. The whole thing feels so narrow, the wind is unpredictable, there's a cliff on your left and a drop on your right, so you can't go wrong - it feels f*cking fast." - Dan Atherton

The infamous Cannon © Dan Griffiths

Thankfully, that extra speed would be welcomed as riders would need it for the absolute monstrosity that awaited them just around the corner. In its debut year, a floaty hip gap met riders out of the woods, but boy, did Dan have plans to step things up... literally.

Dan hits the "smaller" hip in 2014 before the Step Up was introduced © Sam Needham

In 2016, the 'Step Up' was introduced, one of Hardline's most prominent features. A steel motocross-style ramp was built to serve as the take-off, and unsurprisingly, the mammoth feature has claimed several victims over the years, including French rider Alex Fayolle, who was airlifted off the course in 2016, and 2017 Hardline winner Craig Evans, who broke his knee in his battle with it.

Brendan Fairclough forever flipping huge features © Dan Griffiths We used a motocross ramp so we could move it as we needed to - smaller if the weather is bad and bigger if it's still. It's pretty predictable, but the wind makes it really scary. Dan Atherton

Still, riders have become increasingly comfortable with the step-up over the years. In 2019, Kaos Seagrave backflipped the step-up in his race run, proving how comfortable riders had become with the course and reinforcing the need for even more progression.

Right after the step-up, the course used to weave around a vertical cliff edge until 2021, when Dan added that exact cliff to the mix with the 'Step Down'. Just a few seconds after landing the step-up, riders would have to compose themselves for a 40ft vertical drop, resulting in one of the biggest landing compressions on the track.

Joe Smith hits the Step-Down © Dan Griffiths

Much like the slab at the top, the following section could easily be overlooked due to its lack of standalone features, but you'd be a fool to let your guard down here. Except for a few berms, little has changed since 2014, and it hasn't really needed to. The course snakes across the mountain through a rocky technical section littered with tree stumps, roots, giant boulders and everything else to catch a rider out.

The sketchy slab © Dan Griffiths

Following on, a step down through a dry-stone wall gave riders the speed for a series of enormous gap jumps that traversed the cliff edge alongside the giant waterfall, forming one of the most spectacular sections of the course. In 2016, the iconic 'Dirty Ferns' hip jump was added to the mix to "ease the riders in" before 'Waterfall's Edge'.

Laurie Greenland hits the Dirty Ferns hip © Dan Griffiths

Appropriately named Waterfalls Edge was one of the gnarliest features on the course for many reasons. Difficult to judge and entirely blind, the hip sent riders right over another dry-stone wall alongside a huge steep cliff face, which dropped down to the river, fed by the humongous waterfall roaring above.

It was another feature that claimed a fair share of riders over its lifetime, and still... as riders became increasingly more comfortable, even this section soon needed a reassessment. In 2022, we saw Hardline's most significant changes yet.

Kaos Seagrave hits Waterfalls Edge © Dan Griffiths

The entire Dirty Ferns and Waterfalls section was ripped out to make room for something that would trump anything seen on a race track before. A 40-foot on-gap, landing on a short 30-foot lilypad into a 40-foot off-gap, formed the "On-Off," which is not just sizeable but entirely technical with zero margin for error. Dan fell victim to the creation testing it in 2022, and though, fortunately, he walked away relatively unscathed, it meant that the following two features were left untested ahead of event week.

The new jumps section was introduced in 2022 © Dan Griffiths The new jump section has been one of the most significant shifts in terms of style of the course... this jump line has become its own beast. Dan Atherton

After the On-Off, a massive 86-foot double is quickly met by another, marginally shorter at 85 feet, which was left to Gee and Bernard Kerr to guinea pig. Though most sailed through this section in one piece, riders undoubtedly felt the pressure, particularly after seeing Bernard Kerr land deep in testing, blowing up his rim and smashing him into the freshly packed ground.

Bernard Kerr was happy to walk away from this one with just grazes © Dan Griffiths

Kaos Seagrave was another one who fell victim to these monsters. He misjudged the take-off on the second double and smashed himself into the backside of the landing. Like Bernard, Kaos was fortunate to walk away sore but not broken. While most have become relatively comfortable with these huge sends, the risk factor still lingers in riders' minds.

Bernard Kerr hits the first of two 86-foot gap jumps © Dan Griffiths

From there, the course winds down the mountainside, while one of the most daunting and iconic features awaits just below the treeline. The 'Road Gap' is easily Hardline's most well-known feature and is a firm crowd favourite for good reason.

After the big doubles, the ride doesn't ease up © Dan Griffiths

It's the feature that comes to most people's minds when they think of Hardline, and it's been standing there ever since 2014. With an intimidation factor like no other, it's one of the scariest features on the course to hit the first time, with 55ft of airtime over the road below.

The iconic Road Gap © Dan Griffiths

Over the years, the Road Gap has remained relatively unchanged, except in 2021, when Dan decided to make it even bigger. It's one of the few features on the course where there's no pulling out, which is always a terrifying concept for a rider.

Harry Molloy hits the Road Gap © Dan Griffiths

The bottom of the track also remains mostly unchanged, with its rough tech, roots, and boulders to catch riders out. Riders have to brace for the G-Out rock drop, one of the most hideous parts by far, especially considering riders are exhausted by this point, then it's flat out towards the finish field.

Rough and roots © Dan Griffiths It's probably one of the most physical bits. You've just come off the road gap... and then you have to deal with this. Dan Atherton

Riders launch off a boner log over a 45-foot gap before the final gap, which measures in at 65 feet... just what you need after three minutes of hell before speed-tucking through the finish arch.

Boner log into the finish field © Dan Griffiths

Once again, Dan has been masterminding ways to make things even more terrifying, and 2024 will see Red Bull Hardline's biggest changes to date.

Dan Atherton masterminds 2024's course © Dan Griffiths