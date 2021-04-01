You’ll want these How to Be Superhuman guests at your dream dinner party

What does it mean to be superhuman? Rob Pope is in a uniquely qualified position to pose this question. As a man who’s run across the US five times , covering a total of 15,700 miles, he elevates himself to a level above what most humans can achieve.

For How to Be Superhuman , he interviewed athletes and adventurers who have achieved the impossible – those who overcame immeasurable obstacles and triumphed over physical and mental demons to claim victory.

One such guest from Series 1 was Ironman Tim Don who broke his neck in a bike crash and chose to wear a titanium ‘halo’ screwed into his skull to aid his recovery. He overcame this horrific injury and has successfully returned to racing.

Rob is back from April 12 with a second series and a line-up that will have you poised to hit play as soon as each episode drops.

And, to whet your appetite, we’ve gathered seven of the guests at a virtual ‘dinner party’, so you can get to know a little more about them.

Kílian Jornet, 33, ultra runner and ski mountaineer

Jornet suffered an allergic reaction to a bee sting on his foot © UTMB

Persona: The wise sage

Most likely to spend the dinner party talking about the time he…

...scaled Everest twice in six days in 2017. Not enough for you? How about the fact he did it without supplemental oxygen. Or the three times he’s won one of the world’s toughest races, the Ultra-Trail Mont Blanc? Or the time he demolished the record for running the Lake District’s Bob Graham Round ? By the time he’s finished listing his achievements, you’ll be well into the dessert course.

His most memorable moment…

It’s difficult to know where to start. Kílian is trail-running royalty and has achieved everything anyone could ever wish to achieve in the sport. From winning the Mont Blanc Marathon just three months after breaking his fibula, to claiming victory in the Hardrock 100 four times in a row and smashing the records for summiting Matterhorn, Mont Blanc, and Denali, practically everything the Catalan runner has a go at, he wins by an eye-bulging margin. But the Everest story is the one you’ll want to hear, particularly the point when he began hallucinating at 27,000ft, lost, off-course, and stuck in the dark on a deathly-steep precipice waiting for the sun to rise so he could work out where the hell he was.

Sarah Thomas, 39, long-distance swimmer

Battling extreme sickness, Jellyfish were the least of Sarah's worries © Jon Washer

Persona : The one who wants to continue the party in the pool

Most likely to spend the dinner party talking about the time she…

...swam the English Channel not once, not twice, not three times, but four times in one go in 2019. What makes this story all the more superhuman is that she achieved this seemingly impossible feat a year after being diagnosed with breast cancer.

Will ruin dinner by telling you about…

...how her swim involved a lot of puke, right from the word go. “I jumped in the water at midnight and almost immediately felt nauseous,” Sarah told us in 2019 . “I’d eaten something earlier in the day that wasn’t sitting well.” After battling nausea for six hours, she threw up, carried on through the pain, only to begin vomiting again as she began the second crossing. Which makes it unsurprising to hear she nearly quit at that point. But she found the strength to keep going, and in doing so achieved something no one else on the planet has.

Erden Eruç, 59, adventurer/rower

Persona: The fish-based quizmaster

Most likely to spend the dinner party talking about the time he…

...circumnavigated the globe entirely under his own power, including rowing for a total of 876 days (including a lonely non-stop 312 days across the Pacific) and crossing overland via bike. It took him a total of five years and 11 days, and won him numerous world records, including being the first person to circumnavigate the world solo by human power and the first person to row the Pacific, Atlantic, and Indian Oceans.

His most memorable moment was…

...the ocean storms. A sign of a true superhuman, Erden described them as “exciting – the most fun”. The huge waves, which could reach up to a terrifying 20ft, meant he had to find a new way of rowing through them, which he did by standing in the boat while clasping the oars and ‘surfing’ his way down the wave. His long stints in the water also meant he learned to identify ocean animals by sounds – sharks made a sandpapery scrape, sea turtles a deep thud and bluefin tuna whizzed by like speeding torpedoes. We’ll take his word for it.

Lael Wilcox, 34, endurance cyclist

Persona: The dark horse

Most likely to spend the dinner party talking about the time she…

...beat everyone in the beyond-gruelling 2016 edition of the 4,200-mile Trans Am cycle race. The race is self-supported, and Lael averaged 235 miles a day to cross America in 18 days and 10 minutes, averaging just 2-3 hours of sleep a night.

Her most memorable moment was…

...the route. Starting in Oregon, it crosses 10 states, and Lael says that seeing so much change every day was one of the highlights, in particular riding through Missouri – including Yellowstone and the Grand Tetons National Parks. Then, early on the final morning, she passed the leader, Steffen Streich, who was going the wrong way after making a significant navigational error. “I just started riding as fast as I could,” she said and, after racing neck and neck for six miles, Lael dropped Steffen and sprinted to the finish – which was still 400 miles away – to take victory.

Ash Dykes, 30, adventurer

Ash Dykes pictured on the banks of China's Yangtze River © Ash Dykes

Persona: Risk-taker – will eat anything presented to him

Most likely to spend the dinner party talking about the time he…

...walked the entire length of China’s Yangtze River – all 3,915 miles of it. The trek took a year, and along the way he was followed by a pack of wolves who, it turned out, had killed a local woman only 24 hours earlier. He also had to ignore the threat of bears while trekking through the mountains.

Will ruin dinner by telling you about…

...the problems he had with the local Tibetan food on the journey. Not only was he forced to consume numerous servings of a local dish called ‘tsampa’ – flour mixed with water in your hands, which he says was “hideous” – but he also mistakenly put thick spicy Sichuan oil on his pasta thinking it was a sauce. It was so thick he couldn’t digest it, and two hours later he was throwing up, delaying the start of the next day’s 15-hour trek, meaning he had to walk at night – something he was warned not to in case of the aforementioned bear attacks. Not ideal.