EU pros’ best tips on how you can become a professional Valorant player

Home Ground by Red Bull is over and done, and during the event we saw a tremendous amount of top-level play from all of the professional teams and players – but what’s the secret to getting this good? The European pro scene has only been around for nine months but plenty of players have risen through the ranks and set the benchmark for high-level competition. Some of the best players at Home Ground by Red Bull have spoken out and given their best advice on how to become a pro, and what it takes to get to their level.

Communicate, communicate, communicate - G2 zeek

Valorant is a tactical team shooter game so it comes as no surprise that G2’s new signing, zeek, says that the most important thing to do is learn to communicate. If you don’t have a team yet, learning to communicate in ranked games can be crucial to your development.

Zeek said: “There’s a lot of mechanical talents in VALORANT who are super good, especially in Radiant ranked games. All you have to do is to improve all your teamwork and game sense. It’s important to find a good team close to your level and play a lot of scrims to improve your calling and communication.

“Communication is the most important thing in this game, you have to take that seriously and learn how to communicate if you want to win.”

Think smart - Team Liquid Ec1s

Valorant © Red Bull

The Valorant scene isn’t just made up of top level professionals but Ec1s reckons what separates the Tier-one players from the tier-two and tier-three players is their ability to constantly think about their approach to certain situations.

“You have to think about the game more, spend more time on the server and understand the reasons for why players use specific abilities in specific situations," he said. "I was watching a demo where this team was endlessly rushing into a Sage. That’s one of those things that’s just a big no-no, that just isn’t going to work – you need to adapt around the comps you’re playing against. A lot of teams have one set play style and they’ll do the same thing over and over and over again no matter who they are playing against.

“Of course, versus some compositions you’re going to do really well but versus others you’re going to get countered. Some teams just don’t realise that they’re going to get countered so you have to take into account every single game you play, the comps, and think around the game. When you have 40 seconds left in a pistol round, you have to consider what agents your opponents have left and constantly think of ways to adapt and play around those situations.”

Be a good teammate - NiP Ex6TenZ

Valorant © Riot Games

Not everyone has the ability to totally solo carry every single round, so it’s more important to be able to contribute to your team instead of playing for solo glory. Moreover, the best players aren’t necessarily the top fraggers, and having five people work together as a team is going to bring you far more victories than every man for themselves. Ex6TenZ believes there are plenty of ways to get noticed but if you want to get signed, you have to be a good teammate.

“If you are at a level where you are good enough, there are many ways you can also catch the attention of teams and orgs. For example, you can play VPD, you can stream and show people what you can do but the most important thing is to learn to be a good teammate. You need to trust yourself because if you work hard and you’re good enough it will come with time and you will get your chance one day.

“Being a good teammate means having a good attitude, mentality and put the team first. I’ve seen so many players in Valorant play Raze and Jett and not play for the team. They get a lot of frags and they think just by doing that is good enough and they don’t have to change anything but you have to learn to play for the team first if you want to be a good teammate.”

Master of your main Agent - Futbolist marqnue

Valorant Breach © Riot Games

With more than enough agents to choose from, players will naturally gravitate towards having a main agent they can grind and become comfortable with. However, marqnue insists that there is more you can do if you want to get better and it’s imperative not just get good with an agent but to learn and master everything there is to know about your main agent.

He said: “First of all, you should never stop believing for something. If you lose one tournament, maybe you played bad, that’s not important because Valorant has a huge future – the game is growing day by day. You have to also keep watching official matches and VODs and learn from those.

“If you want to main an agent, for example Sage or Cypher, you have to master these agents, you need to know and learn all the tricks, where to place their abilities and the best positions to win with them”

Don’t be toxic - Guild BARBARR and SUMN FC Boaster

Jake "Boaster" Howlett is a British player who currently plays for SUMN FC © DLC Studios Limited

There is nothing worse than playing with toxic players: you get them all the time in solo queue and it’s even less attractive when it comes to teams and orgs. You might get heated and want to flame someone for performing poorly, but you have to weigh up the negatives with the positives. Feeling relieved for a few minutes could cost you a potential opportunity with a top team or org so make sure you get in the habit of being a positive person.

Guild’s coach BARBARR said: “Try to work on your attitude, don’t try and burn your bridges early. I’ve seen a few players who are doing this and it’s proving to be damaging to them. There is no need to make a storm over things every time because people remember that. Everyone at the top is close to the same skill level so if you compare two players and they have the same skill level, you have to then start comparing personalities. In solo queue people can hide their player names right now which means you don’t know who you’re potentially being toxic to, it’s better to just try and stay positive. You could be playing against people you don’t really want to be toxic towards especially if you want to get on a team or get signed so don’t blow your changes like that.”

SUMN FC’s Boaster also emphasises this point: “You need to be friendly and have a nice attitude and vibe about you, don’t be toxic because nobody wants to have a toxic teammate or play with someone who is toxic," he explains. "Let’s just put it this way, if SUMN were playing an official and someone is being toxic, that really hinders us and we will probably lose the game because of it.”

Don't stop believing - Monkey Business TviQ and FrenzyGoKill vakk

Valorant Agents © Riot Games

The path to any professional esports career is a grind, it’s not an easy thing to achieve and while the player base for Valorant is massive, not many of them can actually make it to the top. Both TviQ and vakk stressed the importance of not giving up, especially when you’re feeling down about the lack of opportunities in the scene.

“I’d say hang in there as much as you possibly can (or you can afford to) because eventually someone will take notice of you.," TviQ said. "If you keep playing ranked, even if it sometimes might not be the best place to be, it’s still a place where you can show off. Keep adding people to your friends list and ask them if they want to play tournaments here and there, you can try and get noticed that way.

“It’s not something that’s going to happen overnight, unless you know the right people, it’s going to be a big grind, it’s not going to be easy because you can’t just get picked up straight away. Of course the chances of going pro at the top level isn’t very high but I’d say to just keep at it because if you are good enough you will be noticed eventually.”

Vakk has been playing in the top-tier scene ever since the Valorant beta and although he’s finally been linked with a big-org signing, the former Nolpenki player has been non-stop grinding to try and make it for eight months straight.

He said: “I’ve been in the same situation of grinding for months and years and feeling like you have everything it takes to be competing with the best teams but just not getting the opportunity. Sometimes you need to be a little bit lucky, I did but you also need to grind and know what you’re grinding for. You need to create goals for yourself, realistic goals that you can keep achieving. There are a lot of ways you can help achieve your goals, you can play VPD for example, I remember AvovA was grinding and playing VPD where he won a few seasons and got picked up by Heretics - that’s a perfect example of his grind and goals paying off.