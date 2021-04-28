Call of Duty Warzone: Jukeyz on why choosing the right teammate is vital

Call of Duty streamer, Warzone master, and Red Bull athlete Liam ‘Jukeyz’ James has been on a roll over the past few months. Not content with making a massive name for himself on Twitch by attracting over 132,000 followers, the pro athlete has stormed into 2021 with a host of wins under his belt – and that's after securing first place in the Syndicate Sundays 2020 Grand Final, Warzone Royal Ruckus 2020 and Trymacs Duos Invitational: Warzone Tournament.

Jukeyz, by his own admission, wouldn't be here if it wasn't for the efforts of some of his reliable teammates, though. Warzone is rarely a one-person game, and to make sure you're controlling the battlefield and knocking down opponents at every opportunity, you need to have good teammates at your side every step of the way. Jukeyz has typically been teaming up with the likes of Fifakill and Lenun in his most recent escapades – and with great effect.

We sat down with Jukeyz to talk about what makes a good teammate in Warzone, and what players eager to improve their game can learn from him and his allies on the battlefield.

Don't be afraid to bait

A lot of the time, the player that's already got his gun up and ready to fire is going to win a firefight in Warzone. Jukeyz and his teammates win the vast majority of their engagements by baiting other players into their line of fire, and then quickly taking them out with combined fire. "It's such a simple thing," says Jukeyz. "Make it look like you're pushing up, trick people into thinking you're rushing, then get them when they poke out."

A lot of players might get frozen in place if they're engaged in a firefight they're not expecting – their fight or flight won't kick in and they expect to win a gunfight in a fair trade. That's not how it works, per Jukeyz. "If you think you've got someone in your sights and you can quickly gun them down, you're probably getting baited. If I was in a game with you and you were doing that, I'd be coming up behind you."

Jukeyz is known for his mobile and aggressive style of play, and the way he constantly works the flanks to mow down enemies entrenched in a gunfight with one of his allies has proven a successful strategy for him, no matter what the meta. "I never get baited, you know, even when I'm running around out in the open. You need to learn what to look out for and keep your wits about you, at every point in a match. Don't fall for those tricks!"

Stick to what you're good at

If you've got a particular style of play – maybe you're a mobile and aggressive player like Jukeyz – stick to that and don't compromise for the sake of your team. "I know I'm the guy that can get the kills," Jukeyz tells us. "So over time, I had to make sure that getting those kills also meant winning games, which I'm doing now. So the people I'm playing with know that I'm winning, and they can support me as I call out certain objectives or tactics."

Jukeyz goes on to say that he knows he's good – but that counts for nothing in a team match if you end up separated from your allies and in a tight spot on your own. "It's about teamwork," he tells us. Perhaps one player is a more stationary, sniper-orientated player, and the other is a run-and-gun expert – figure out what your synergy is before a match starts and play according. Don't just run in blind and hope for the best, because the good players aren't doing that – they're watching you for any sign of confusion or weakness.

Know that time isn't on your side

"I think what makes Jukeyz good is that he knows time is against him," explains Jukeyz's manager, Tomo . "Other players might be rushing for kills, but Jukeyz knows that it's the time that's coming down quick. So he knows that getting into position and preparing for where other players are going to be as important to the overall win."

Tomo makes a good point. If you plan ahead – and always bear in mind where the next circle is going to be – you can prevent yourself and your teammates from being caught short by other players, and better guide your team to a win. This can also be a good tactic to get ahead when it comes to gatekeeping certain points in the map, and asserting complete control over certain sections of the arena. You can read more about gatekeeping in our dedicated Warzone Gatekeeping guide .

Stay alive

Now, this might sound simple – and obvious – but it's actually a pretty key point that a lot of new players fall down on. "It's easier said than done," laughs Jukeyz. "The amount of times I've been blown in the side when I'm running out in the open is ridiculous, I know it's hard to stay up all the time. But stick together and stay alive when you can."

It can be pricey and time-consuming reviving a fallen ally, and usually you're going to be knocked hard onto the back foot if you're suddenly left alone when there are teams of multiple people circling you. "The game I play, trying to kill people in quick succession and get teams down in two- or three-second bursts... that's hard to fight against. If you kill one guy, you have to be ready for the next guy – it's as simple as that. Never let your guard down, and never let yourself get taken by surprise."

Jukeyz then shows us a clip from a previous tournament where he engaged in four gunfights, back-to-back, with players from separate teams. He came out on top in each one, plated up with armour, and then took on another. "I was ready for each of them, in time, and never took a fight for granted. I could have been taken out in any one of those fights, but I was focused on staying alive – not just getting as many kills as possible," he says.