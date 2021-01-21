How I fuel: Tom Pidcock

But other than his intense training routine , what does it require to fuel such exploits? Here’s a whirlwind tour of Tom's nutrition...

What make up your meals and snacks on a typical training day?

Porridge is a great morning pre-exercise meal © Klara Avsenik / Unsplash

My breakfast is basically the same every training day: I have 105-120g of oats for porridge, and then an omelette with half an avocado and smoked salmon. Lunch is pasta or rice with some protein and vegetables, and dinner is the same. Carbs, protein and loads of veg – keep it simple!

For snacks, I’ve eaten a lot of rice cakes in the last couple of years. They’re great because they haven’t got a lot of calories but you can eat loads of them if you have to. On the bike, I mainly use bars, bananas and sometimes I’ll make some Oreo rice cakes or something like that. I try to eat somewhere between every 20 minutes to an hour depending on the session. I rarely use gels when I train – I save them for races.

What are the major considerations for your diet?

Everyone makes the mistake of under-fuelling when they’re trying to lose a bit of weight but I try to fuel really well for training and then hold back on rest days Tom Pidcock Cyclocross

It’s about balance. I fuel very well when I train, and then I don’t fuel a lot on rest days and try not to snack too much. I don’t work with a nutritionist now but I did, and the main thing was high carb for training and low carb for rest.

Everyone makes the mistake of under-fuelling when they’re trying to lose a bit of weight but I try to fuel really well for training and then hold back on rest days. I do have to watch what I eat more now I’m getting a little older. When I was young, I could eat anything and now I have to be more careful.

Has under-fuelling led to any particularly memorable bonks?

The worst was probably an Otley reliability ride. It was in winter, about 60 miles, I think I was about 15 or 16 and with about 10 miles to go, I proper bonked! I don’t really bonk anymore; you get hunger flats but you can just keep riding. But that was a proper bonk – I couldn’t pedal! A nice guy gave me a bar and helped me home.

How about morale food – do you need treats to get you through tough training blocks?

I don’t really have a sweet tooth and I eat very healthy anyway, I would say. I’m lucky that I don’t drink and I like to eat healthy so I don’t have to change a lot or resist a lot when I’m training. But then yeah, I do like desserts during off-season.

Talk us through your race nutrition, from your pre-race routine to what you eat and drink on the bike depending on the discipline

Red Bull is a key component of Tom Pidcock's nutrition plan © Charlie Crowhurst / Red Bull Content Pool

For a 'cross race, I have breakfast, and then three hours before I have pancakes with berries and maple syrup. That’s morale food actually – it’s nice and gives you good energy.

I open a can of Red Bull before I get on the rollers and sip it when I’m getting ready and warming up – I don’t drink a full one at once, I just sip to get a gradual drip of caffeine.

At the start of a road race, I have solids and then towards the end I have more gels Tom Pidcock Cyclocross

For MTB, I also have a meal three hours before the start and Red Bull whilst I’m getting ready. Then I have a gel and finish the Red Bull on the start line, and then I take a bottle every lap, but with not much in. The bottle has energy mix in and I’ll have a gel as well in the middle of the race.

During a road race, I try to drink a bottle an hour, so 500ml, but it will probably be more than that if it’s hot and less if it’s raining. I also try and eat something every 20 minutes. At the start of the race, I have solids and then towards the end I have more gels.

What’s your key recovery fuel and timeframe?

I have a protein shake straight after training or racing and then I try to eat a meal as soon as possible as well.

In a stage race, you’re fuelling for the days ahead when you’re on the bike. For example, this year in the Baby Giro we had a flat day where it was super easy for the first two hours so I ate every 30-40 minutes. If you eat well on the bike, have a recovery shake straight after and a good meal, that’s usually as much as you can take in.

What’s your all-time favourite meal?

Fish and chips is a go-to treat © Getty

Fish and chips! Proper fish and chips. The last time I got home [after racing] I hadn’t been home for months and I just ate all the classics: fish and chips, curry, pizza, burger. But that’s only in the off-season!

If we were coming over for a fancy dinner, what would you cook for us?