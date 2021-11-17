© Patrik Lundin / Red Bull Content Pool Football How I fuel: Joe Marler, Anthony Watson & Harry Randall

The England rugby trio on ‘biscuit o’clock’, fuelling on match days and why everyone needs milk chocolate raisins in their life. Written by Alex Mead Published on 17.11.2021 - 10:56

England head coach Eddie Jones has an abundance of talent at his disposal, making holding down a place in his starting XV a competitive ask.

The abundance of talent includes the likes of Bath's Anthony Watson, Bristol Bears hotshot Harry Randall and Harlequins' Joe Marler.

Prop Marler, back-three player Watson and scrum-half Randall play very different positions. So, how do their fuelling routines differ? Read on to find out...

Anthony Watson, Harry Randall and Joe Marler at an England training camp © Patrik Lundin/Red Bull Content Pool

Talk us through your typical training week diet?

Anthony Watson: "I'm not a big breakfast eater, so I generally have yoghurt or, if I can stomach it, some scrambled eggs on toast. Then, after the gym, I'll have a protein shake and get carbs, such as rice, at lunch. After training in the afternoon, it’s another protein shake, then dinner.

England have the best chocolate biscuit cake imaginable. One nutritionist came in and tried to make it healthier – we haven’t seen him again.

"The only thing where it gets a bit different is towards the end of the week, when we'll probably get away with more sugar. The day before, we get biscuits, which is a touch, and I'll probably have some sweets that evening as well."

What are the fuelling options in England camp?

Joe Marler: "You name it, it’s there. But I guess for the slightly larger boys, it's available to us but we get steered in a particular direction – usually to the table that's got nothing on it and they go, ‘just eat air for the first six hours’. Although you shouldn’t underestimate air.

"To be honest, the food is one of the things I mostly look forward to [when] coming away to England camp. Obviously, there’s the honour of representing the country and training with the best, but for me I really enjoy the food and the fact you've got a top-class chef putting on this spread."

Harry Randall: "I'm quite the opposite, I get steered to where all the food is! But, yeah, the variety is brilliant, there’s a meal for everyone."

Has the way you fuel changed during your career?

JM: "There was a period at club level when we lost some big 140kg units and to compensate – they turned to a couple of us and said, ‘we need you at least six or seven kilos heavier’. I was like, ‘okay, usually you're telling me to avoid eating, but now you want me to increase my intake to 5,000 calories a day?’. So, yeah, fuelling has changed at times. Now I sit in the sort of older age bracket where I’ve found my ideal fighting weight, around 120kg. Whereas you Tone [Anthony Watson], what are you, 80-something?"

AW: "No, no, no."

JM: "Oh. So, I’ve offended you by saying you’re lighter? It’s better for you to be heavier?"

AW: "I had the opposite problem to you, I thought it was better to be heavier when I was younger, so I was always trying to put on weight, but now it's the opposite. I reckon the way that the games go now in terms of how much we're expected to run and how fast we’re expected to run, it’s better to be lighter. Being a kilo-and-a-half heavier isn’t going to do anything for me."

The trio pose at an England training camp in July 2021 © Patrik Lundin/Red Bull Content Pool

How do you control what you eat?

HR: "It's down to you, you’re in control of your own body, you decide what goes in and out of it. Obviously, you get guided in the right direction in terms of where you want to go and what needs to go into your body but, ultimately, it's your choice."

How do you fuel on match days?

JM: "I used to enjoy fuelling up on game day. I'd be like, ‘I need to get my pre-match meal in, I need to get all my carbs in, spaghetti bolognese, I want to get the cheese on'. I needed to feel like I had enough fuel to play the games. But then I did a bit of research, spoke to nutritionists, and now I don’t really eat on game days, I get my fuel in the day before.

I thought it was better to be heavier when I was younger, so I was always trying to put on weight, but now it's the opposite.

"I really make the most of that Friday or Saturday, I really enjoy biscuit time at three o'clock, I might even double up and have biscuit time at five o'clock and sometimes – very, very, occasionally – I might even do seven o'clock as well.

"With England we have the best chocolate biscuit cake you could ever imagine. One nutritionist came in and tried to make it a bit healthier – we haven’t seen him again. Now, on match days, I have a bit of toast and then fuel with caffeine to ensure I peak at the right time."

Randall, Marler and Watson get warmed up at an England training camp © Patrik Lundin/Red Bull Content Pool

HR: "I’m the same; breakfast of porridge, something very light pre-game, that’s me."

AW: "It’s only changed for me in the last year, I thought – like Joe – that I had to eat as much as I could on game day. You used to eat a lot and go into games heavy, but now I eat a lot the day before and still have the energy I need."

What’s the role of Red Bull in your fuelling?

AW: "It’s essential. Especially for training. We do that five times a week, and there’s always going to be days when you feel rubbish and you've got to try and get yourself up for an hour-and-a-half session – that's where caffeine and Red Bull comes in. If you don't boost, you’ve still got to plough on, so it makes a big difference."

JM: "I tend to not have much caffeine for a day or so before games, then I have it just 45 minutes before kick-off to give me the hit then, so I peak at the right time."

HR: "Game day I don’t really have much caffeine, but like Anthony, during the week I tend to have a Red Bull before training to get myself up for it, it’s vital for the week."

What are your cheat foods?

AW: "Sweets. Anything with sugar all over it, I'm pretty much on it. It’s just about looking at the best time to be able to eat it - generally after a tough day's training, the day before the game, then after the game."

JM: "Chocolate raisins. I love ice creams, mainly ice lollies, but I love chocolate so much. You have lower and higher calorie days, so when it gets to a 3,500-calorie day, the tougher training days, I just think, ‘today is going to be a good day, it’s going to be tough training. But I’m then going to get my fill of chocolate raisins.'"

HR: "Like the other boys, it’s about turning it into good energy rather than just stuffing a load of crap down your neck."

Teamwork: England players tow the Kamaz in Red Bull Stress Test © Patrik Lundin/Red Bull Content Pool

