How to get better at VALORANT: 9 Easy Tips to Elevate Your Game

A game that has captured the hearts and minds of gamers worldwide, VALORANT features tactical gameplay, precise gunplay, and strategic team dynamics making it a true test of skill and strategy.

Whether you're a fresh recruit or a seasoned agent, the quest to improve and climb up the ranks in VALORANT is a journey filled with challenges, triumphs, and endless opportunities for growth.

Take part in Red Bull Campus Clutch , a global VALORANT tournament for university students, and you could be heading to the global final in Turkey this November!

If you've ever found yourself wondering how to raise your game , you're in the right place. In this guide, delve into the strategies required to not only get better at VALORANT but to absolutely dominate the battlefield. Here are nine simple tips you can follow to level up your game, forge your legacy, and leave your mark on the world of VALORANT.

01 Work on your aim

In VALORANT, precise aim can be the difference between victory and defeat. Dedicate time to aim training exercises, experiment with sensitivity settings, and aim for headshots to increase your lethal efficiency.

02 Learn the maps

VALORANT Maps © Valorant Wiki

Each intricately crafted VALORANT map needs to be learned until you know it like the back of your hand in order to be one of the best.

Learning call-out spots, high-traffic areas and vantage points will automatically raise your game to the next level with no necessary skill required.

03 Master your agent

Valorant Agent © Riot Games

VALORANT's roster boasts a diverse set of agents, each with unique abilities - you need to specialize in one or maybe two agents to maximise your capabilities.

An effective agent selection can drastically change the outcome of a match, so choose wisely.

04 Communication is key

FUT Esports VALORANT team © FUT Esports

VALORANT is a team game - make sure you're in tune with your compatriots. Use voice chat or the ping system to relay information, coordinate strategies, and call out enemy positions.

As they say.... don't suffer in silence. Get talking and you can guarantee things will get miles easier.

05 Economy management

Something that is often overlooked is the credit system in VALORANT. You need to ensure your squad has enough to spend each round. Coordinate with your teammates to ensure everyone has enough credits for essential purchases... and don't be frivolous!

06 Learn gun patterns... particularly with recoil

Each weapon in VALORANT has a distinct recoil pattern. Familiarize yourself with these patterns through practice. This allows you to control recoil, ensuring your shots land where you intend.

Want some advice from one of the best in the game? Check out these gameplay tips from Tiffae .

07 Know your role

VALORANT Roles © Riot Games

VALORANT features a variety of roles, including Duelists, Initiators, Controllers, and Sentinels. Find your role, learn your role and abide by your role.

It is the key to working well as a team. Too many cooks spoil the broth – this is exactly the same when it comes to picking roles in a VALORANT squad.

08 Stay informed and be prepared to adapt

Combine your Valorant skills and strategy to gain pro-player status © Riot Games

Due to the title's relevance, longevity and popularity, VALORANT's evolving meta demands adaptability. Stay informed about patch notes, balance changes and emerging strategies.

Being adaptable can give you a significant advantage over players who fall behind. Stay relevant and you'll stay on top of your game.

09 Stay positive

Such is a great mindset to have in all walks of life, if nothing else in your VALORANT ventures, remain positive.

Don't let your head drop if you're having a bad game. Stay focused and success will come.

By following these tips, you'll build a strong foundation for success. One day maybe you'll even make it into the world of esports , but that's a long road. Remember, practice, teamwork, and adaptability are your allies on the path to becoming a VALORANT champion. Good luck, agent.