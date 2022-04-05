Dreaming of life in the fast lane? Read these tips for a career in F1

Few sports can compare to the glitz and glamour of Formula One. From the roar of the engines to the raw passion of the fans, to the sheer speed and determination of the drivers as they push themselves to their physical and mental limits. Frankly, lawn bowls just doesn't compete.

But what is it like to actually work in elite motorsport? To be part of a multi-skilled, multi-disciplined team that unites behind one clear and simple purpose: winning races?

If you want to work in sport, grassroots experience can often be applied to any rank or level of those sports Steve Garland, Head of Content and Social

Below you'll find insights from three current Oracle Red Bull Racing employees from a variety of roles, sharing their favourite moments at work, giving a glimpse of their prior experiences, and doling out some priceless advice for anyone who aspires to start their career in pole position.

So before you crack your knuckles and type up that application, make sure you hear from the people who already work in Formula One...

Sarah Fasey, Social Media Producer

What do you love most about your job?

Having the freedom to be creative on a daily basis through my work, as well as constantly learning and developing new skills. Being able to experience some amazing countries is also a great bonus!

What's the best day you've had at Red Bull Racing?

The fans came out in force at Zandvoort, and their hero didn't disappoint © Getty Images/Red Bull Content Pool

Zandvoort GP, 2021 – being a part of Max Verstappen winning the first Grand Prix in his home country was something I’ll never forget. The atmosphere from the fans was something which the whole team had never seen before and being able to document this through my work was incredible.

What experience did you have before working in F1?

I worked for Nike as a Marketing Assistant which still plays into my role now. I learnt a lot during my time there and loved the creativity and passion of those around me. I also did countless unpaid internships to get myself to a point where Nike would consider me for the role!

What do you think got you the job?

I have a genuine passion for the sport which is crucial when you are going for any job. I worked hard to make my CV stand out in a visual way and I also have a lot of experience, both from internships and previous roles, as well as self-taught skills such as using Adobe.

What would be your key advice for prospective Red Bull Racing interns?

Make yourself stand out from the crowd. Whether this is doing something different with your CV, or getting some unpaid work experience so you have something to talk about in your interview. Be yourself and remember that even when you get a 'no', you can always learn something to make you better for the next one.

Caroline White, Marketing Operations Manager

What do you love most about your job?

The team I work with, alongside the variety of my day. Every project I work on is so different.

What's the best day you've had at Red Bull Racing?

I assisted the Director of Marketing Operations with our filming aspect of the car launch for 2022. It was really great to be working with a team organising part of the car launch. When I saw it go live it was a great sense of achievement!

2 min Lean, Mean, RB18 Get a first look at the RB18 on track for our filming day at Silverstone.

What experience did you have before working in F1?

I worked in events for various corporate companies working abroad and in and around the UK including a lot of hotel work.

What do you think got you the job?

Being myself, and being honest about my capabilities.

What would be your key advice for prospective Red Bull Racing interns?

Trust the process! Everything will always work out, you just have to be true to yourself and trust your decisions.

Jay Patel, Digital Experience Manager

What do you love most about your job?

Being part of a creative and passionate team that wants to deliver the best experiences for our global fans

What's the best day you've had at Red Bull Racing?

Celebrating with Max when he became World Champion at HQ. The whole day was just amazing and it showed how much of a family we are at work.

1 min Going Orange For Max’s Milton Keynes Return Giving the Dutch King a welcome worthy of a World Champion.

What experience did you have before working in F1?

I was at The FA before F1, so both competitive sporting environments! I stumbled into sports as my previous roles at KPMG and PayPoint were in very different industries. For me, the common denominator across my career has been technology and innovation. If it happens to fall into a sporting environment, then even better!

What do you think got you the job?

I think it was my knowledge about a core subject matter (websites), my passion for sports and overall being a team player.

What would be your key advice for prospective Red Bull Racing interns?

Pick a subject or a topic and become the go-to person for it. When I started in Marketing, I was focused on several key disciplines… social media, e-commerce, email, print. Over time my interests and passion changed, and I found myself drawn to the inner workings of websites. Whenever someone has a question or looks to you for advice, you can answer them with 100% certainty, which goes a long way with people.

Steve Garland, Head of Content and Social

What do you love most about your job?

There is nothing quite like a Red Bull showrun where people experience the sound and power of an F1 car for the first time!

2 min Red Bull Racing showrun Watch as the RB7 and RB8 cars are taken for a spin by Max Verstappen, Daniel Ricciardo and David Coulthard.

What's the best day you've had at Red Bull Racing?

It has to be the 1st February 2015 and the launch of the ‘CamoBull’. We had spent months planning the release of the new RB11 , trying to keep the fact it would first be revealed in a striking black and white camouflage livery under wraps. There were so many times we thought it had leaked, but somehow it didn’t! It all made for an incredible morning in Jerez as the garage doors went up and the RB11 travelled down the pitlane, making all the teams do a double take as they glanced enviously at what we had done. My first big campaign at Red Bull Racing and a moment I will never forget.

What experience did you have before working in F1?

Previous to Formula One I worked in ootball in a variety of roles. If you want to work in a sport, grassroots experience can often be applied to any rank or level of those sports and make you speak with confidence at interview.

What do you think got you the job?

Confidence, experience and passion. When I applied for the role at Red Bull Racing I believed it was a pure pipe dream to work in Formula One. In fact I did at every stage of interview as I progressed! I remember just telling myself ahead of each interview to give it everything I had, speak with confidence and relay the experience I had and, hopefully, that may give me a shot.

What would be your key advice for prospective Red Bull Racing interns?

Relevant experience counts, no matter where or how you get it. Be yourself and even if you face rejection, ask for feedback to enhance and be better for the next one. If you tell yourself this is what you want to do and achieve, you will do it.

Luke Jones, Senior Gaming and Esports Manager

What do you love most about your job?

Leading a growing department in an exciting organisation.

What's the best day you've had at Red Bull Racing?

Winning the F1 Esports World Championship – it was the culmination of a huge team effort and marked the successful defence of the title. No other team has done that.

What experience did you have before working in F1?

I previously worked at Red Bull UK as the Partnership Lead for Gaming and Music and, before that, at Red Bull Media House focusing on brand integration into mobile games and digital assets – cut me and I bleed Red Bull! Before my Bull days, I spent four years at Live Nation, where I was responsible for brand partnerships across digital assets.

What do you think got you the job?

I think it was a combination of things: I was able to demonstrate my passion for gaming and Red Bull, as well as the skills to generate new business.

What would be your key advice for prospective Red Bull Racing interns?

Do your homework. Immerse yourself in our world to understand what we love and do and make sure you have an opinion. That’s three pieces of advice, but all are important!