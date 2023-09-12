How to raise your game and join a VALORANT esports team

Since it debuted in 2020, VALORANT has captivated players worldwide and spawned a vibrant and ever-expanding esports community.

If you love the game and have daydreamed about turning pro, then maybe it's time to raise your game ?

Below you'll find tips and advice on how to hone your skills, navigate the recruitment process, and stay motivated towards your ultimate goal.

If you're a student VALORANT fan, a great first step would be to take part in Red Bull Campus Clutch . Qualify, and you could be heading to the global final in Turkey this November!

FUT Esports VALORANT team © FUT Esports

01 Skill development

Building a strong foundation is essential to catch the eye of potential teams. The obvious first step is to focus on honing your skills by playing regularly and striving to achieve a high rank in competitive mode.

Eager to get started? Make sure you check out these gameplay tips from Tiffae !

02 Network

But it isn’t just about what you're doing in-game; it’s also about being active in the game's (extremely welcoming) community. Find online and offline events you can be a part of, and you'll soon make some friends.

cNed has rapidly established himself as a strong Valorant player © Jianhua Chen / Riot Games

Join VALORANT-related forums, discord servers, and social media groups to connect with other players, coaches, and managers. Networking can lead to valuable opportunities and connections within the esports scene.

Examples of active communities include The Goose House , and their partner group for women and non-binary gamers, Birds of Prey .

03 Participate in amateur tournaments

Compete in local or online amateur tournaments and leagues. Success in these events can help you gain recognition and demonstrate your competitive prowess. Teams often scout for talent in these grassroots competitions - the perfect opportunity for you to make your mark.

04 Create a Player Profile (essentially a gaming CV)

You wouldn't apply for a job without a CV, so don’t try and join an esports team without a player profile.

Develop a professional player profile that showcases your gaming achievements, statistics, and highlights. This profile serves as your ‘esports resume’ and provides teams with essential information about your skills, experience, play style and everything else they may be interested in while recruiting.

05 Attend open tryouts

You need to make a name for yourself, and there's no better place to do that than against like-minded esports beginners. Keep an eye out for announcements from VALORANT esports teams about open tryouts or recruitment opportunities.

VALORANT Yoru © Riot Games

Attend these tryouts to demonstrate your abilities, teamwork, and communication skills. Additionally, submit applications to teams that are actively recruiting players who match your skill set and play style.

06 Build a strong online presence

Create and maintain a presence on platforms like Twitch and YouTube by streaming your gameplay and creating content. This not only helps you gain exposure but also showcases your style and personality to potential teams and fans.

07 Participate in scrimmages and PUGs

Engage in practice games, known as pick-up games (PUGs), and scrims with other competitive players. This allows you to improve your teamwork, coordination, and understanding of high-level strategies, making you a more attractive candidate for teams.

08 Stay informed and adapt to new challenges

This may be the most important aspect: you need to keep up with the times. Continuously study the competitive VALORANT scene, including professional matches, meta shifts, and agent updates.

Being well-informed demonstrates your commitment and adaptability, qualities that are highly valued by esports teams. Adjust your gameplay and strategies accordingly to stay relevant, and you a place on a pro roster could soon be within your grasp!

