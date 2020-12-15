How to make money in Cyberpunk 2077: Eurodollars and eddies guide

Need to know how to make money in Cyberpunk 2077? With some of the best gear and abilities being locked behind expensive storefronts, you're going to need to know how to earn a decent living on the streets of Night City almost as soon as you start the game. Whether you want to get the best cyberware and quickhacks, or you simply want to be a flash punk, money is vital.

You may even find your progress in quests hampered by your skinny wallet – there are quite a few missions that require you to pay off some dodgy criminal or invest in some underhanded scheme in order to move on. So you're going to want to hoard as many eddies (that is, eurodollars) as possible. Here's how.

Complete missions and gigs

Progressing the main story is your key to getting rich © CD PROJEKT RED

The simplest way to earn cash in the game is simply by playing it like you're supposed to: main and side missions offer the most lucrative rewards, and will each reward you with a decent whack of cash for each task completed. If you're still strapped, or want to get some decent upgrades before you progress with the main quest line, there are a couple of fixers located in each part of the map that will give you smaller, less well-paid gigs, too.

Completing gigs offered by fixers builds your Street Cred, too, which in turn gets you more work. It's a rewarding loop of work and cash flow that improves the game experience and rewards you with tangible assets, to boot. If you're losing track of these gigs, there's a dedicated section for them in your journal where you can see which you've completed and how well they pay. Hope you like fetch quests!

Sell your junk items

You'll pick up a lot of useless - but valuable - items in Cyberpunk 2077 © CD PROJEKT RED

When you first start the game, you're going to want to pick up just about everything you can find. If it's not bolted down, pilfer it. Using quickhacks to steal cash directly from NPCs can leave them upset and hostile (fair enough, really) so it's better to nick the loot dotted around Night City, since that doesn't belong to anyone in particular. Better yet, some items of junk can be sold for as much as $750!

Most junk and consumables won't weigh you down with additional weight, so you're practically given carte blanche to swipe everything you see around the place. Sell the items in bulk when you're talking to a vendor and you're quids in! Just be aware that one of the perks you can acquire will automatically dissemble your junk items; don't use it, because it's effectively throwing money down the drain.

Join the NCPD

In the famous words of Rage Against the Machine, 'know your enemy' © CD PROJEKT RED

Is there anything more punk than joining the police? Don't answer that. Yes, the game is all about living out your rebellious fantasies and sticking it to the proverbial man, but sometimes you just need to know (and be) the enemy in order to get some cash. If you complete NCPD Reported Crimes around the map, you'll soon start to see your coffers swell.

These missions and crime-stopping interventions are handy for a few reasons: you’ll get paid fairly well for these quick jobs (which also earn you XP), and you'll often come across some decent items and junk that'll fetch a fair price after the mission. Make sure to follow the multi-part NCPD Reported Crimes through to their actual conclusions in order to get maximum profit for your invested time.

Know your passive perks

Build your character just right and you'll be swimming in cash in no time © CD PROJEKT RED

From the very start of the game, make sure to use quickhacks as often as you can and pump a load of points into your base Intelligece. Once you're at level 5 Intelligence you will be able to unlock the Advanced Datamine perk in Breach Protocol. This will allow you to increase the amount of money you take from Access Points (which, as you may have noticed, are everywhere in Night City). Level 1 ups your gains by 50% and Level 2 increases what you can pilfer by 100%.