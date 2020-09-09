Tips and tricks for playing as each hero in Marvel's Avengers

In Marvel’s Avengers, while most of the campaign missions have you fighting as pre-determined heroes, you occasionally get to choose who to play as in specific missions. Plus, on the multiplayer side, you’re consistently given free choice (as long as no one else in your party is already playing as the hero you select) – after all, it wouldn't exactly be fair to the bad guys to have four Hulks wading into battle together.

In this guide, we examine each hero’s unique abilities and talk about how best to utilise them, so you can always stay on top of things as a solo fighter, and as part of a unit.

Kamala Khan

Ms. Marvel dishes out justice © Square Enix

Kamala Khan is the central character of the game and is the star for the lion’s share of the campaign. While it might be tempting to switch to other heroes in the multiplayer, don’t write Kamala off just because you haven’t seen a movie about her; she’s a force to be reckoned with.

Support : Healing Spirit – Restores Willpower for Kamala and all teammates near her

Assault : High Five – Kamala’s palm inflates pushes all enemies backwards, dealing high damage

Ultimate : Embiggen – Kamala grows giant and gains tremendous strength

Kamala Khan is a pretty average fighter, but built in the correct way, she can cause colossal damage. She’s a combo fighter at heart, and combined with Embiggen (which is a perfectly cromulent Ultimate), she can rip the enemy to shreds. Whirlwind is a must-have when spending Kamala’s skill points, but aside from that, you’re best off buying air combos. These see Kamala throw enemies upwards, away from the swarm, then juggle them mercilessly until they’re defeated.

Hulk

Really, if any ass is America's ass, surely it should be this one © Squaer Enix

When you think ‘Hulk’, you think ‘Smash’ – but Hulk’s actually a surprisingly versatile fighter in the game. He excels at brawling, obviously, but he’s not as one-note as you might expect.

Support : Boneshaker – Increases Hulk’s defensive stats and draws enemies away from teammates

Assault : Stranglehold – Hulk dashes forward and smashes the ground

Ultimate : Thunderclap – Hulk smashes both palms together, destroying anyone swept up in his arms

Hulk does decent damage when swinging punches, but he’s most effective when grabbing opponents. You can unlock this ability in his skill tree very early, and from then on out, you can modify it with more upgrades. He’s not the best ranged fighter in the team, but the chunks of concrete he throws have a much bigger hitbox than Kamala’s fists or Black Widow’s bullets, so he’s good at covering big areas (though he is lacking in accuracy). Hulk also has the option to Rage , which should be used whenever he’s swarmed. Combining it with Stranglehold or Thunderclap can be deadly.

Iron Man

Iron Man can fly, fire lasers from his hands and his chest, but also punch © Square Enix

Iron Man is the definitive Avenger for many people, and he probably has the most unique playstyle of the entire cast. He isn’t the most malleable, but he’s incredibly useful in the right situations.

Support : Arc Overload – Shocks all nearby enemies and supercharges all ranged attacks

Assault : Unibeam – Fires a powerful laser beam to quickly drain an enemy’s health

Ultimate : Hulkbuster – Activates the Hulkbuster suit for serious hand to hand damage

While Iron Man can punch his way out of trouble, he’s mainly useful as a ranged fighter. Try not to get swarmed, and if you do, use Arc Overload to clear your enemies out. Ranged attacks do need to be charged by punching, but hand-to-hand combat should still be used sparingly.

Iron Man has three different ranged attack utilities too; pulsar, laser, and rockets. These should be some of the first upgrades you buy for him, as they each have their uses depending on whether the enemy is strong and slow (rockets), approaching in clusters (laser), or if several are spread out and need pushing back (pulsar). As well as using his ranged attacks, you’ll want to take advantage of his flight ability to get clear of crowds while the more combat-focused heroes do the dirty work in the scrum.

Black Widow

Black Widow can be a very useful character if you know how to dodge © Square Enix

The running joke is that Black Widow’s superpower is ‘kicking’, but Marvel’s Avengers manages to carve out a decent niche for her: she’s the fastest fighter, the most gymnastic dodger, and comes armed with electrified batons and twin pistols. Don’t underestimate her.

Support : Veil Of Shadows – Turns Black Widow invisible

Assault : Widow’s Bite – Fires a powerful electric orb

Ultimate : Power Surge – Black Widow’s batons become a staff and give her increased damage

Black Widow is the most malleable character in the roster. Her pistols (especially with a few upgrades!) are useful ranged weapons. They can do damage equal to as Iron Man’s ranged attacks, but they don’t push foes back as Tony’s do. However, they also don’t have a cooldown period, just a brief reload window. If you’re prepared to dodge – a lot – she’s an incredibly effective hand to hand fighter too.

She won’t sweep aside crowds like Hulk, but if you learn how to dodge attacks, she can eviscerate enemies without taking even a scratch of damage. If things ever get too hot to handle, Veil Of Shadows and Power Surge can get her out of the worst of it too.

Thor

Thanks MCU, it's impossible to play Thor without humming Immigrant Song © Square Enix

You don’t unlock the Mighty Thor until late in the game, but once you do he instantly becomes a valuable asset: Mjolnir is put to good use, and if you can understand how to best use it, Thor is an important part of any squad.

Support : Warrior’s Fury – Boosts the attack stats for Thor and all nearby teammates

Assault : God Blast – The God Of Thunder lets out a huge spike of lightning

Ultimate : Bifrost – Thor summons the Bifrost and with it, a massive energy beam

Thor and Iron Man are the two heroes who can fly, but while Tony is best in motion, with Thor you’re best just hovering. There are always drones or jetpack enemies knocking about, and while someone like Black Widow can shoot these out of the sky, it’s easier for Thor to just clobber them.

Aside from that, because Thor can recall Mjolnir, it basically does double damage. Take care when aiming and go for big, strong targets; these foes can be hit from the front and from behind in the same attack, so it’s crucial that you get your aim right.

Spoilers Below!

Captain America

Cap's shield is good for keeping crowds at bay © Square Enix

Yes, you can stop pretending to be shocked now, because Captain America isn’t actually dead. As is Cap’s style, he’s an honest fighter, preferring to go toe to toe, but his shield is effective from range as well.

Support : Rally Cry – Boosts the charge rate of every teammate’s Support ability

Assault : Steamroller – Cap throws this shield and stuns all nearby enemies

Ultimate : Brooklyn Brawler – Knocks back all nearby enemies and boosts hand to hand stats

Rally Cry might actually be the best ability in the game – at least in multiplayer – because it brings all other support abilities to the table. Aside from using that as often as you can, Captain America is also the best blocker on the team, aided by his shield.