Your essential guide to unlocking all VALORANT agents

Riot Games' tactical free-to-play first-person shooter has taken the gaming world by storm, captivating players with its fantastic gameplay and strategic depth.

At the core of the experience lies the diverse roster of VALORANT agents, each armed with a distinctive set of skills, personalities, and backgrounds that add layers of complexity to the game.

Take part in Red Bull Campus Clutch , the global VALORANT tournament for university students, and you could be heading to the world final in Turkey this November!

Whether you're a seasoned veteran looking to master a new agent or a fresh recruit eager to dive in, unlocking these agents is a crucial step in your journey. Who knows, by unlocking some of them, you may one day be as good as Michaela 'mimi' Lintrup .

So, gear up, polish your tactics, and prepare to unlock the secrets of VALORANT's vast agent roster.

01 How to unlock all agents in VALORANT

Unlocking agents in VALORANT has changed slightly, thanks to recent updates in Episode 7 - but never fear, it actually allows you to unlock them a lot faster.

There are now multiple ways to unlock agents, which are as follows:

02 Kingdom Credits

Valorant Kingdom Credits © Riot Games

VALORANT agents can be unlocked using in-game currency known as Kingdom Credits. These can be obtained by playing matches and completing Daily Missions. Each agent costs a total of 8,000 Kingdom Credits, so be prepared to grind.

Here is a step-by-step process on how to redeem Kingdom Credits for Agents in VALORANT:

Obtain Kingdom Credits by playing matches and completing Daily Missions

Earn 8,000 Kingdom Credits

Go to Collections

Click the agent you want to unlock and redeem with Kingdom Credits

Repeat the process, buying each agent one by one

It’s also worth noting that you can only store up to 10,000 Kingdom Credits at once, so make sure you spend them before diving back into the action.

03 Agent Recruitment Events

Agent Recruitment Events © Riot Games

Agent Recruitment Events start the day a new agent is released and, for an entire month, players can grind to earn XP that eventually unlocks the agent for free. Once again, this can be earned by doing the following:

Obtain XP by playing matches and completing Daily Missions during the Agent Recruitment Events

Earn entirely new agents by doing so

These will be redeemed automatically, so don't stress about claiming anything. While earning Agent Recruitment progress and XP, you’ll also earn Kingdom Credits that can be used toward items in the Agent Store, Agent Gear, and Accessory Store. A win-win!

04 VALORANT Points

Valorant Points © Riot Games

If grinding isn’t your thing, here’s the quickest way to unlock VALORANT agents – but, you’re going to have to put your hand in your pocket.

Agents can be bought for 1,000 VALORANT Points (VP) each. These are purchased with real-life currency. To purchase with VP, follow these steps:

Purchase your desired amount of VALORANT Points (VP) by clicking on the VALORANT Point icon near the top right corner of your screen.

Head to Collections

Select which agent you’d like to buy and purchase for 1,000 VP

Just always bear in mind that you should only spend what you can afford.