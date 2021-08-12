How to win Red Bull Flick: your essential guide

The Red Bull Flick tournament is ready to give CS:GO another shake up, and UK qualifiers start from the 14th of August to see which frag-happy weekend warriors will grab the all-expenses-paid trip to the final in London.

This year, the game mode remains a glorious cocktail of deathmatch, retakes, and old-school Quake, but the maps themselves have been given a massive upgrade – and the changes aren’t just cosmetic.

So if you’re serious about winning, how do you lick the Flick? While aim plays the biggest part, you can still beat the slickest scopers with a bit of game IQ.

01 1. Build your map knowledge

Practise the maps with your partner so there's no confusion on the day © Fabio Piva / Red Bull Content Pool

You and your teammate should be clear on what to call map locations before you actually compete. “He’s at the...elevator...thing!” isn’t very helpful. Luckily you can download the maps from here or type “Red Bull Flick” into the Steam Workshop and get practising right away. Some maps already have the “sites” labelled for you.

Learn the rifle locations, the AWP location, spawn locations, and where the teleporters lead. Identify the shortcuts, as It’s worth noting that the maps are bigger now, so identifying shortcuts will save you having to walk between points.

02 2. It’s an entirely different rhythm

Get ready for Red Bull Flick 2021

Red Bull Flick really does feel like a cross between Quake and CS:GO’s retakes mode. We highly recommend playing with a friend to get the hang of timings, even if it’s 1v1. There are so many lines of sight you’ll feel nervous about scoping, but vigilant players can predict their attacker’s entry.

Pay attention to where you respawn because that’s where they respawn. Players will then try to approach the point by a route that gives them a rifle, health, and grenades. You can exploit this – some points give line-of-sight to their risky crossings as they buff themselves, which is highly punishable with an AWP.

What does this look like at its peak? In last year’s playoffs, we saw teams throw HE grenades with perfect timing towards spawn points. There’s some RNG involved but if you know where the spawn points are, and you know it takes a few seconds to respawn, why not make them start with half health?

03 3. Keep map control

City Palace lets you raise walls to deny middle access © CS:GO

Some of the maps – we’re mainly looking at you, T3L-P0RT – are as deathmatchy as they come. Lots of precarious angles, one-way teleporters that don’t make a sound, and shorter respawn times for guns all make for a chaotic brawl.

For other maps like City Palace, there’s room for strategy. Starcraft commentator Artosis is famous for the line “When you’re ahead, get more ahead,” and that’s exactly the plan here.

City Palace lets you raise walls to deny middle access. With one player up top focusing on fragging and one below to raise the walls, you deny them both the AWP and a quick rotation. As we saw with NiKo and huNter, even the best players in the world have a hard time breaking this defence.

All control points are quite vulnerable this time, with next to zero cover, so it may be worth having only one player on the point while another lurks from a safer position.

04 4. Prepare some weapon strats

You know how games like Zelda give you the exact item you need right before the boss fight? Red Bull Flick maps are the opposite. If you’re not careful, the route from your spawn to the control point will have you picking up an SMG and walking into a long range area, so it’s worth working out a path before the game to get a rifle before retaking.

You also need to be careful to not deny your ally a weapon when you upgrade. Pressing ‘E’ on a weapon station triggers a cooldown for your team, but not the enemy.

Respawn timings vary map-by-map and are as follows:

Shotguns, SMGs, and Galil/FAMAS = 10-15 seconds

Rifles = 15-20 seconds

AWP takes 35-40 seconds

Going for the AWP also makes you vulnerable, so you can catch them running for it. On Flux, you’ll see them surfing to jump to the AWP up top. Control Room renders you particularly naked, requiring either a stim or a gondola ride to grab the AWP.

05 5. Use utility to your advantage

Dropping a smoke gives you 18 seconds of visual cover © CS:GO

Understanding timings is crucial here. Enemies take a few seconds to respawn, plus walk time, and will probably come from a nearby rifle spawner. That tells you when and where to put your HEs and mollies.

When your control point is attacked, drop a smoke for 18 seconds of visual cover. That makes them either leave cover for line-of-sight, or spam the smoke, making them vulnerable to your lurker. Some sites have the potential for one-way smokes.

The T3L-P0RT map has the potential for a one-way smoke © CS:GO

If you don’t mind a little prac time, these are great for seeing them before they see you. By the same token, beware of any waist-high smokes!

06 6. Get to grips with surfing for an added edge

You need to surf to access the AWP on Flux © CS:GO

It’s true, there are surfing sections on the Red Bull Flick maps. You’ll never be forced to use them, but you’d also be giving up a potential advantage.

We recommend learning just enough surfing to be able to get some speed and height. You don’t have to become a pro – just jump on a surf server after watching a tutorial, and practise enough to be able to exit the ramp faster and higher than you entered it.

Not only will you move faster around the map, some shortcuts (like on Digital Archives) are only accessible by surfing. On Flux, the AWP is only accessible by surfing to get lots of height, and then you’re sitting pretty above the control point with a scope.

The better aimers will always be the favourites, but the new Flick maps have multiple ways for you to outsmart players who are all aim and no clue. Hit them as they spawn/approach with well-timed utility, and watch them tilt. Happy hunting!