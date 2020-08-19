Hyper Scape hacks, ranked from worst to best

Ubisoft's own spin on the tried-and-tested battle royale formula, Hyper Scape, is finally here. Offering a fun, frantic affair, Hyper Scape introduces a whole new raft of features and options to offer a refreshingly unique shooter experience.

What Hyper Scape isn't, however, is slow. There's very little time to get accustomed in-game, as the action kicks off pretty much as soon as your feet hit the ground. This means your first few matches are likely to be incredibly overwhelming, with players slamming and bouncing across the rooftops of Neo Arcadia.

So if you're after a little head's up, here's everything you need to know about Hyper Scape's exciting new abilities, Hacks, ranked from worst to best. Yes, this decision is final.

11. Reveal

See your enemies in realtime with Reveal © Ubisoft

To be honest, there are few times in Hyper Scape where you won't be revealed – especially if you're Slamming or Balling around on the rooftops – so this hack is probably the least useful one of the bunch at the moment. That said, if you're under attack from nearby enemies and aren't sure where they are, this will temporarily reveal their positions, which is better than nothing, right?

10. Teleport

Escape in the blink of an eye © Ubisoft

No prizes for guessing what this one does. Kind of like Dishonored's and Destiny's Blink, Teleport lets players teleport a reasonable distance in the blink of an eye, confusing enemies and helping you get out of tough spots quickly and efficiently. While not the most flexible hack on the list, there's no denying that it's a helpful trick to draw on from from time to time.

9. Magnet

Pull unsuspecting enemies towards you © Ubisoft

Not for the faint-hearted, Magnet tugs all nearby enemies towards you, which makes it a great power to use in an enclosed space and a close-range weapon. It also retains them briefly, too, making it impossible for them to sneak away. It's not an ideal hack for end-game – there's nothing here that'll help you if you're trying to evade foes with a crown on your head – but it'll likely get you out of a sticky situation or two before that point, hopefully.

8. Mine

Mine the gap © Ubisoft

No guesses for what this one does, either! Another great hack for pursuing predators, drop this behind you and you'll leave an explosive mine in your wake. It's heat-seeking too, which means it'll automatically hunt down any enemies camping nearby.

7. Armor/Invulnerability

Toughen up with the Armor hack © Ubisoft

Here's a hack that does exactly what it says on the tin. While activating it will prevent you from being able to use your weapons and secondary hack, it does make you temporarily invulnerable from fire. It doesn't last long, admittedly, but it might be exactly what you need to get away from an enemy encounter unscathed.

6. Shockwave

We don't have an image of shockwave in action, so here's a victory screen © Ubisoft

The opposite of Magnet, Shockwave is a well-balanced offensive and defensive hack that's good to clear your immediate surroundings if you're under attack. Rather than pull enemies towards you this forces them away, delivering a powerful wave to push all pursuers backwards. Upgrade it fully by fusing it, and you'll chop down the cooldown to just four seconds, which is one of the shortest cooldowns available.

5. Heal

Positivity is in the air © Ubisoft

Players automagically regen their health in Hyper Scape, but it does take time for your health to return after an assault. This means the Heal hack can get you back on your feet much quicker, and it might make all the difference in the middle of a fight. Best of all, though, it will also heal nearby pals, too, making it perfect for players who prefer to play defensively and support their teammates rather than getting stuck in with their Hexfires themselves.

4. Wall

Ain't no mountain high enough with the Wall hack © Ubisoft

No cover? No problem. The Wall hack enables you to build an impenetrable – and impressively high – wall that blocks not just projectiles, but your competitors themselves, too. While the massive structure will likely give away your location, it's great for keeping snipers at bay, and can even be stacked to climb great heights. Best of all, Echoes – the ghosts of dead players – also can't pass through a Wall, which means you'll be keeping enemies from snitching to their teammates about your whereabouts.

3. Invisibility

Who did that? © Ubisoft

You won't be able to do anything else once you hit your Invisibility power – it prevents you from attacking others by removing the ability to use your weapons – but it's a great hack to use if you're taking cover in a building somewhere, or desperately trying to evade pursuing enemies. Fuse it to the max, and you'll be able to use it every seven seconds – making it another great hack to have come crown time.

2. Ball

We're just having a ball... © Ubisoft

A personal favourite, Ball turns you into – yup, you've guessed it – a giant bouncy ball. You can spot them a mile off, admittedly, but using it will instantly boost your jump ability, enabling you to get high and dry with dazzling speed. It probably won't do much good in a scrum – the ball isn't impervious, so if there's a lot of fire coming your way the ball will melt away pretty quickly – but combine it with Slam and you'll be able to get height that other players might not be able to emulate.