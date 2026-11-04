Fitness
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Fitness
HYROX weights: What to expect in each category
The fitness race HYROX uses standardised weights across events worldwide. Whether you race in London, New York or Singapore, the weights are identical in each division. Here's a breakdown.
Whether you compete in Open, Pro, Doubles or Relay, the weights in HYROX remain consistent, meaning you know exactly what to expect on race day – at least when it comes to the weights you’ll be pushing, pulling, carrying and throwing.
This global fitness race, split into eight 1km runs and eight exercise stations, uses the same standardised weights at events worldwide, depending on the category you enter.
Here's a full breakdown of the standard weights used across the categories.
01
HYROX weights explained: Open, Pro, Doubles and Relay
The exact weights you’ll face in HYROX depend on several factors: your division (Open or Pro), your gender and whether you’re competing as an individual, in Doubles or in a Relay team. In general, the Open division uses entry-level weights, while the Pro division features heavier loads – the Elite 15 athletes use the same weights as the Pro category.
In Doubles, where athletes like Lucy Procter also compete, the workload is shared between two athletes, and in the Relay, all stations use Open division weights.
02
HYROX Open weights
The Open division is the standard entry category in HYROX. It is designed to be challenging but accessible for well-trained recreational athletes.
Open – Women
- Sled push: 102kg (including sled)
- Sled pull: 78kg (including sled)
- Farmers carry: 2 × 16kg kettlebells
- Sandbag lLunges: 10kg
- Wall balls: 4kg (100 reps)
Open – Men
- Sled push: 152kg (including sled)
- Sled pull: 103kg (including sled)
- Farmers carry: 2 × 24kg kettlebells
- Sandbag lunges: 20kg
- Wall balls: 6kg (100 reps)
03
HYROX Pro weights
The Pro division is for experienced athletes aiming for competitive race times. The weights are significantly heavier, especially on the sled push and sled pull, as well as wall balls.
Elite 15 athletes, like the UK's Jake Dearden, use the same weights as the Pro division – but be careful comparing your race to the Elite 15 races, as they take place under slightly different circumstances: There are no other divisions racing on the course, making it easier to overtake.
Pro – Women
- Sled push: 152kg (including sled)
- Sled pull: 103kg (including sled)
- Farmers carry: 2 × 24kg kettlebells
- Sandbag lunges: 20kg
- Wall balls: 6kg (100 reps)
Pro – Men
- Sled push: 202kg (including sled)
- Sled pull: 153kg (including sled)
- Farmers carry: 2 × 32kg kettlebells
- Sandbag lunges: 30kg
- Wall balls: 9kg (100 reps)
04
HYROX Doubles weights
In HYROX Doubles, two athletes complete the race together, running each kilometre side by side and splitting the reps at each station however they choose. There are three categories within Doubles: Men, Women and Mixed.
Doubles Open – Women
- Sled push: 102kg
- Sled pull: 78kg
- Farmers carry: 2 × 16kg
- Sandbag lunges: 10kg
- Wall balls: 4kg
Doubles Open – Men
- Sled push: 152kg
- Sled pull: 103kg
- Farmers carry: 2 × 24kg
- Sandbag lunges: 20kg
- Wall balls: 6kg
Doubles Pro – Women
- Sled push: 152kg
- Sled pull: 103kg
- Farmers carry: 2 × 24kg
- Sandbag lunges: 20kg
- Wall balls: 6kg
Doubles Pro – Men
- Sled push: 202kg (including sled)
- Sled pull: 153kg (including sled)
- Farmers carry: 2 × 32kg kettlebells
- Sandbag lunges: 30kg
- Wall balls: 9kg (100 reps)
Doubles – Mixed
- Sled push: 152kg
- Sled pull: 103kg
- Farmers carry: 2 × 24kg
- Sandbag lunges: 20kg
- Wall balls: 6kg
05
HYROX Relay weights
The HYROX Relay is a team event with four athletes. Each athlete runs one kilometre twice and competes two workouts following the run. Each team can decide on the order of the runners. This allows teams to strategically assign stations based on athlete strengths.
Relay – Women
- Sled push: 102kg
- Sled pull: 78kg
- Farmers carry: 2 × 16kg
- Sandbag lunges: 10kg
- Wall balls: 4kg
Relay – Men
- Sled push: 152kg
- Sled pull: 103kg
- Farmers carry: 2 × 24kg
- Sandbag lunges: 20kg
- Wall balls: 6kg
Relay – Mixed
- Sled push: 102/152kg (F/M)
- Sled pull: 78/103kg (F/M)
- Farmers carry: 2 × 16/24kg (F/M)
- Sandbag lunges: 10/20kg (F/M)
- Wall balls: 4/6kg (F/M)
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