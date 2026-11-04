Alexander Rončević powers through a rope-pull challenge at the 2026 HYROX World Championship in Stockholm, Sweden, wearing his Red Bull cap.
© Mihai Stetcu/Red Bull Content Pool
Fitness

HYROX weights: What to expect in each category

The fitness race HYROX uses standardised weights across events worldwide. Whether you race in London, New York or Singapore, the weights are identical in each division. Here's a breakdown.
Written by Agnes Aneboda
4 min readUpdated on

Part of this story

Jake Dearden

A fast-rising star of the fast-rising fitness racing sport, Britain's Jake Dearden is already a HYROX world champion and record holder – and has his sights set on more.

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Lucy Procter

The English HYROX Elite 15 athlete pushes limits in fitness racing with resilience and focus. She embraces challenges, fuels growth and strives to achieve peak performance.

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Summary

  1. 1
    HYROX weights explained: Open, Pro, Doubles and Relay
  2. 2
    HYROX Open weights
  3. 3
    HYROX Pro weights
  4. 4
    HYROX Doubles weights
  5. 5
    HYROX Relay weights
Whether you compete in Open, Pro, Doubles or Relay, the weights in HYROX remain consistent, meaning you know exactly what to expect on race day – at least when it comes to the weights you’ll be pushing, pulling, carrying and throwing.
This global fitness race, split into eight 1km runs and eight exercise stations, uses the same standardised weights at events worldwide, depending on the category you enter.
Here's a full breakdown of the standard weights used across the categories.
01

HYROX weights explained: Open, Pro, Doubles and Relay

The exact weights you’ll face in HYROX depend on several factors: your division (Open or Pro), your gender and whether you’re competing as an individual, in Doubles or in a Relay team. In general, the Open division uses entry-level weights, while the Pro division features heavier loads – the Elite 15 athletes use the same weights as the Pro category.
In Doubles, where athletes like Lucy Procter also compete, the workload is shared between two athletes, and in the Relay, all stations use Open division weights.
02

HYROX Open weights

Two athletes lift kettle bells during the Red Bull Hyrox Coaches Camp in Bragança Paulista, Brazil, on September 21, 2026.

Weights differ according to the category

© Marcelo Maragni/Red Bull Content Pool

The Open division is the standard entry category in HYROX. It is designed to be challenging but accessible for well-trained recreational athletes.
Open – Women
  • Sled push: 102kg (including sled)
  • Sled pull: 78kg (including sled)
  • Farmers carry: 2 × 16kg kettlebells
  • Sandbag lLunges: 10kg
  • Wall balls: 4kg (100 reps)
Open – Men
  • Sled push: 152kg (including sled)
  • Sled pull: 103kg (including sled)
  • Farmers carry: 2 × 24kg kettlebells
  • Sandbag lunges: 20kg
  • Wall balls: 6kg (100 reps)
03

HYROX Pro weights

A participant carries kettle bells between Red Bull training dummies during the 2026 Red Bull HYROX Coaches Camp in Bragança Paulista, Brazil, on September 21, 2026.

Different weights for Open and Pro division make HYROX accessible for all

© Marcelo Maragni/Red Bull Content Pool

The Pro division is for experienced athletes aiming for competitive race times. The weights are significantly heavier, especially on the sled push and sled pull, as well as wall balls.
Elite 15 athletes, like the UK's Jake Dearden, use the same weights as the Pro division – but be careful comparing your race to the Elite 15 races, as they take place under slightly different circumstances: There are no other divisions racing on the course, making it easier to overtake.
Pro – Women
  • Sled push: 152kg (including sled)
  • Sled pull: 103kg (including sled)
  • Farmers carry: 2 × 24kg kettlebells
  • Sandbag lunges: 20kg
  • Wall balls: 6kg (100 reps)
Pro – Men
  • Sled push: 202kg (including sled)
  • Sled pull: 153kg (including sled)
  • Farmers carry: 2 × 32kg kettlebells
  • Sandbag lunges: 30kg
  • Wall balls: 9kg (100 reps)
04

HYROX Doubles weights

Lucy Procter and Sinead Bent of the United Kingdom compete in the Elite Double rope-pull event at the 2026 HYROX World Championship in Stockholm, Sweden.

Pro HYROX athletes Lucy Procter and Sinead Bent at the sled pull

© Mihai Stetcu/Red Bull Content Pool

In HYROX Doubles, two athletes complete the race together, running each kilometre side by side and splitting the reps at each station however they choose. There are three categories within Doubles: Men, Women and Mixed.
Doubles Open – Women
  • Sled push: 102kg
  • Sled pull: 78kg
  • Farmers carry: 2 × 16kg
  • Sandbag lunges: 10kg
  • Wall balls: 4kg
Doubles Open – Men
  • Sled push: 152kg
  • Sled pull: 103kg
  • Farmers carry: 2 × 24kg
  • Sandbag lunges: 20kg
  • Wall balls: 6kg

Doubles Pro – Women

  • Sled push: 152kg
  • Sled pull: 103kg
  • Farmers carry: 2 × 24kg
  • Sandbag lunges: 20kg
  • Wall balls: 6kg

Doubles Pro – Men

  • Sled push: 202kg (including sled)
  • Sled pull: 153kg (including sled)
  • Farmers carry: 2 × 32kg kettlebells
  • Sandbag lunges: 30kg
  • Wall balls: 9kg (100 reps)
Doubles – Mixed
  • Sled push: 152kg
  • Sled pull: 103kg
  • Farmers carry: 2 × 24kg
  • Sandbag lunges: 20kg
  • Wall balls: 6kg
05

HYROX Relay weights

Participants tackle a weighted training drill during the Red Bull HYROX Coaches Camp in Bragança Paulista, Brazil, on September 21, 2026.

In Relay teams, women use women's weights, and men use men's

© Marcelo Maragni/Red Bull Content Pool

The HYROX Relay is a team event with four athletes. Each athlete runs one kilometre twice and competes two workouts following the run. Each team can decide on the order of the runners. This allows teams to strategically assign stations based on athlete strengths.

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Relay – Women
  • Sled push: 102kg
  • Sled pull: 78kg
  • Farmers carry: 2 × 16kg
  • Sandbag lunges: 10kg
  • Wall balls: 4kg
Relay – Men
  • Sled push: 152kg
  • Sled pull: 103kg
  • Farmers carry: 2 × 24kg
  • Sandbag lunges: 20kg
  • Wall balls: 6kg
Relay – Mixed
  • Sled push: 102/152kg (F/M)
  • Sled pull: 78/103kg (F/M)
  • Farmers carry: 2 × 16/24kg (F/M)
  • Sandbag lunges: 10/20kg (F/M)
  • Wall balls: 4/6kg (F/M)

Part of this story

Jake Dearden

A fast-rising star of the fast-rising fitness racing sport, Britain's Jake Dearden is already a HYROX world champion and record holder – and has his sights set on more.

United KingdomUnited Kingdom

Lucy Procter

The English HYROX Elite 15 athlete pushes limits in fitness racing with resilience and focus. She embraces challenges, fuels growth and strives to achieve peak performance.

United KingdomUnited Kingdom
Fitness
HYROX
Athletics