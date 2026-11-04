HYROX weights: What to expect in each category

Whether you compete in Open, Pro, Doubles or Relay, the weights in HYROX remain consistent, meaning you know exactly what to expect on race day – at least when it comes to the weights you’ll be pushing, pulling, carrying and throwing.

This global fitness race , split into eight 1km runs and eight exercise stations, uses the same standardised weights at events worldwide, depending on the category you enter.

Here's a full breakdown of the standard weights used across the categories.

01 HYROX weights explained: Open, Pro, Doubles and Relay

The exact weights you’ll face in HYROX depend on several factors: your division (Open or Pro), your gender and whether you’re competing as an individual, in Doubles or in a Relay team. In general, the Open division uses entry-level weights, while the Pro division features heavier loads – the Elite 15 athletes use the same weights as the Pro category.

In Doubles, where athletes like Lucy Procter also compete, the workload is shared between two athletes, and in the Relay, all stations use Open division weights.

02 HYROX Open weights

Weights differ according to the category © Marcelo Maragni/Red Bull Content Pool

The Open division is the standard entry category in HYROX. It is designed to be challenging but accessible for well-trained recreational athletes .

Open – Women

Sled push: 102kg (including sled)

Sled pull: 78kg (including sled)

Farmers carry: 2 × 16kg kettlebells

Sandbag lLunges: 10kg

Wall balls: 4kg (100 reps)

Open – Men

Sled push: 152kg (including sled)

Sled pull: 103kg (including sled)

Farmers carry: 2 × 24kg kettlebells

Sandbag lunges: 20kg

Wall balls: 6kg (100 reps)

03 HYROX Pro weights

Different weights for Open and Pro division make HYROX accessible for all © Marcelo Maragni/Red Bull Content Pool

The Pro division is for experienced athletes aiming for competitive race times. The weights are significantly heavier, especially on the sled push and sled pull, as well as wall balls.

Elite 15 athletes, like the UK's Jake Dearden , use the same weights as the Pro division – but be careful comparing your race to the Elite 15 races, as they take place under slightly different circumstances: There are no other divisions racing on the course, making it easier to overtake.

Pro – Women

Sled push: 152kg (including sled)

Sled pull: 103kg (including sled)

Farmers carry: 2 × 24kg kettlebells

Sandbag lunges: 20kg

Wall balls: 6kg (100 reps)

Pro – Men

Sled push: 202kg (including sled)

Sled pull: 153kg (including sled)

Farmers carry: 2 × 32kg kettlebells

Sandbag lunges: 30kg

Wall balls: 9kg (100 reps)

04 HYROX Doubles weights

Pro HYROX athletes Lucy Procter and Sinead Bent at the sled pull © Mihai Stetcu/Red Bull Content Pool

In HYROX Doubles, two athletes complete the race together, running each kilometre side by side and splitting the reps at each station however they choose. There are three categories within Doubles: Men, Women and Mixed.

Doubles Open – Women

Sled push: 102kg

Sled pull: 78kg

Farmers carry: 2 × 16kg

Sandbag lunges: 10kg

Wall balls: 4kg

Doubles Open – Men

Sled push: 152kg

Sled pull: 103kg

Farmers carry: 2 × 24kg

Sandbag lunges: 20kg

Wall balls: 6kg

Doubles Pro – Women

Sled push: 152kg

Sled pull: 103kg

Farmers carry: 2 × 24kg

Sandbag lunges: 20kg

Wall balls: 6kg

Doubles Pro – Men

Sled push: 202kg (including sled)

Sled pull: 153kg (including sled)

Farmers carry: 2 × 32kg kettlebells

Sandbag lunges: 30kg

Wall balls: 9kg (100 reps)

Doubles – Mixed

Sled push: 152kg

Sled pull: 103kg

Farmers carry: 2 × 24kg

Sandbag lunges: 20kg

Wall balls: 6kg

05 HYROX Relay weights

In Relay teams, women use women's weights, and men use men's © Marcelo Maragni/Red Bull Content Pool

The HYROX Relay is a team event with four athletes. Each athlete runs one kilometre twice and competes two workouts following the run. Each team can decide on the order of the runners. This allows teams to strategically assign stations based on athlete strengths.

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Relay – Women

Sled push: 102kg

Sled pull: 78kg

Farmers carry: 2 × 16kg

Sandbag lunges: 10kg

Wall balls: 4kg

Relay – Men

Sled push: 152kg

Sled pull: 103kg

Farmers carry: 2 × 24kg

Sandbag lunges: 20kg

Wall balls: 6kg

Relay – Mixed

Sled push: 102/152kg (F/M)

Sled pull: 78/103kg (F/M)

Farmers carry: 2 × 16/24kg (F/M)

Sandbag lunges: 10/20kg (F/M)

Wall balls: 4/6kg (F/M)