Everything you need to know about the HYROX World Championships 2023

It’s been a big year for HYROX, almost 90,000 people will have taken part in a race this season and those races have taken part in 14 different countries. But, if you’ve never seen the sport before, it might look a little confusing.

This breakdown explains what HYROX is, how the season works and, most importantly, who to watch out for when the Elite races start at 7pm GMT, live on Red Bull TV.

01 What is HYROX?

The HYROX race format remains the same at each event © HYROX

HYROX is a sport for everyone. It combines traditional endurance disciplines with lots of running, and what are called 'functional movements' – i.e. stuff you might do in the gym – to create the ultimate fitness race.

Athletes must complete 8 x 1km runs, and a functional workout between each one. The format of the race never changes, and it is repeated in large indoor arenas across the globe.

02 What are the different HYROX race categories?

Anyone can take part. There are 4 different categories you can compete in:

Individual Open - Complete the race yourself with the standard weights

Pairs - Complete the race with a partner, you both do the runs and you share the workouts

Relay - Complete the race in a team of four; each person completes two runs and two workouts

Individual Pro - Complete the race yourself with heavier weights and fight for your spot in the Elite 15

Elite 15 – see below

03 How the HYROX Elite15 works

Manchester Central Convention Centre is ready to host the HYROX Elites © HYROX

Across the year, every person who competes in the Individual Pro race has a time logged that is entered into a global leaderboard. This leaderboard identifies the Elite 15 who are the athletes that have recorded the fastest 15 times in the Indvidual Pro categories throughout the season.

See the Current Standings here .

Elite Races & World Championship Qualifying

Once an athlete has secured their Elite 15 position, they are in a position to receive an invite to the Elite Race series. These are invitational races that provide the opportunity for professional HYROX athletes to compete at the top level and earn prize money as well ‘Elite Champion' titles.

This year there were three Elite races.

These were the two Regional Championships; the European Championships held in Maastricht and the North American Championships held in Chicago. The podium winners of these events also secured automatic qualification to the final elite race of the year, the World Championships, which will take place this evening.

Three Female athletes (Lauren Weeks, Mikaela Norman and Megan Jacoby) secured their automatic qualification for the Worlds via their Regional Championships performances. Five male athletes also qualified (Alexander Roncevic, Tim Wensich, Michael Sandbach, Dylan Scott and David Magida). In both the Female and Male divisions the same athletes occupied multiple automatic qualification slots by winning podiums in both races.

04 Who are the current title-holders?

The Elite European Champion titles are held by Alexander Roncevic (57.26) and Lauren Weeks (1.01.12).

The Elite North American Champion titles are held by David Magida (59.11) and Mikaela Norman (1.02.45) - Mikaela has been forced to withdraw from the World’s due to a medical issue.

Hunter McIntyre and Kris Rugloski hold the Elite World Champion titles - these were earned in Las Vegas in 2022 and are being contended for this evening.

Which athletes should I be watching out for?

Male

Hopes are high for Michael Sandbach, who will be racing in front of a home crowd

Hunter McIntyre USA

Hunter McIntyre © HYROX

Known as 'The Sheriff', Hunter is the most recognisable name in the sport and the race favourite. He's also the reigning world champion and world record holder courtesy of his blistering 54.07 run in Barcelona in 2023. Hunter’s combination of physical capacity and determination to win makes him a fearsome competitor. If everything clicks on the day, it’s his race to lose.

Ryan Kent USA

Ryan Kent © HYROX

Kent is a formidable athlete, one of the last athletes to beat McIntyre (in a race at the US National Championships last year) he’s got all the makings of a champion. Kent arrives in the UK having hit form at the right end of the season, running a PB 56.52 in Houston 2023. He is one of only three athletes to qualify for the Elite 15 via a race held in the US.

Michael Sandbach UK

Michael Sandbach © HYROX

One of the most consistent athletes in the field this year, Michael qualified for the Elite 15 automatically following 3rd-place finishes in the European and US Championships. Notoriously fast out the blocks and strong on the sleds, for Sandbach to take the next step and win, he must show a well-managed strategy for the latter stage of the race where he has been caught in the past.

Graham Halliday UK

Graham Halliday © HYROX

The UK’s second athlete in the Elite 15 was relatively unknown coming into this year and has impressed with successive sub-60-minute performances at Glasgow (57.53) and Hannover (57.35). To break into the Elite 15 in his first year competing is extremely impressive. Expect him to be roared on by the home crowd.

Alexander Roncevich AUT

Alexander Roncevich © HYROX

Often referred to as the most consistent HYROX athlete of all time, Alexander won the European Championships this year in Maastricht with a time of 57.26. This was his first elite competition win, having podiumed multiple times in the past. An all-round athlete with fast run times and no weaknesses in the workouts, he’s the name most elites will mention when you ask who they are looking over their shoulder at.

David Magida USA

David Magida © Sportograf.com

David is probably the most confident man in the field after Hunter. Though disappointed at the European Championships, where a back injury curtailed his efforts, he came back to blow the competition away and win the US Championships in Chicago earlier this year. A purebred runner with the ability to set an aggressive pace, on his day he is able to beat anyone.

Dylan Scott USA

Dylan Scott © Sportograf.com

Dylan placed 2nd in the US Championships with a time of 59.45 that included a remarkably quick second half. He is one of the tallest athletes in the field and has some real sector specialities – particularly his breakneck speed on the lunge and burpee stations. One of the hardest training athletes in the Elite 15 check his Instagram out for some brutal conditioning sessions that regularly clock in at over 90 minutes.

Female

Lauren Weeks USA

Lauren Weeks © HYROX

HYROX royalty Lauren raced at last year’s World Championships while six months pregnant and finished 9th in 1.13.00. An incredible achievement. She subsequently returned to competition this year and immediately qualified for the European Championships which she won in 1.01.00. One of the most respected athletes in the field – and one of the nicest people off it – expect to see a strong contest between her and fellow American athlete Megan Jacoby.

Megan Jacoby USA

Megan Jacoby © HYROX

A former collegiate track and field athlete with a serious pedigree, Megan is the current world record holder. She's also the first woman to break the 60-minute barrier, running a 58.58 in Anaheim late in the season. She is also super consistent, grabbing 2nd place in the European and North American championships this year and twice running an extra lap. If she can keep her focus and execute the race without mistakes, this might be her year.

Mirjam Von Rohr CH

Mirjam Von Rohr © HYROX

One of the youngest athletes in the women’s field, Mirjam qualifies with a time of 1.02.00 and is a firm contender for the podium. She is highly likely to win the strength portions of the competitions (sledge push and pull) but is one of the less quick runners, so she will have to make up time across the workout portions in the hope of challenging Lauren and Megan for the overall win.

Linda Meier GER

Linda Meier © HYROX

A former world record holder, Meier qualifies in 5th with a time of 1.02.23. In previous years this would have been a record-setting time, but the WR has changed hands an incredible four times during the season. One of the best runners in the field, and one of the most experienced athletes, you can expect to see a measured race with a calculated approach to risk-taking.

Alandra Greenlee USA

Alandra Greenlee © HYROX

Competitive CrossFitter Dr Greenlee is a US fan favourite. She arrived in Maastricht for the European semi-finals having left surgery only 48 hours beforehand. Qualifying in 1.03.42 she will need to put in a personal best performance to challenge for the podium, but expect her to be one of the strongest on the workout stations.

Kris Rugloski USA

Kris Rugloski © HYROX

Last year's World Champion appears to be charting the same path all over again in 2023. Qualifying for the Las Vegas race as a lower seed she stood up to the occasion to take the win. This year she qualifies in 14th place with a best time of 1.05.33 which she ran in Dallas. One of the strongest minds in the field, Kris will believe she can win and draw out all of her expert knowledge to make it happen.