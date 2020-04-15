Ill Blu showcase the best of UK rap in their Choice Mix

Ill Blu 's roots go deep.

The duo cut their teeth in the burgeoning UK funky scene of the late noughties, with a string of releases on trailblazing underground imprints including Numbers. and Hyperdub . More recently, they've carried their drums-forward approach and punchy, infectious melodies into work with MCs making their name on the UK's homegrown rap scene.

But even as their sound has taken on a more polished, radio-friendly glean, the focus is still firmly on the dancefloor. Tracks like Go Time and Chop My Money still elicit the same whoops and wheel-ups as Bellion and Meltdown did back in the not-so-distant past.

In their Choice Mix, the shape-shifting pair offer a snapshot of where UK rap is at right now -- including the likes of Fredo , Headie One , Aitch , Unknown T , and J Hus .

Listen to Ill Blu's Choice Mix for Red Bull Radio:

Your new track with OFB includes a sample of a classic Sticky instrumental. How important do you feel it is to bridge the gap between different generations of UK music?

James Grant, Ill Blu: It's important for us to bridge the gap. Aside from growing up listening to rap and R&B from America, we raved to jungle, UK garage, and produced UK funky -- which are all distinctively British sounds -- and we wanted to pull those worlds together.

A lot of the styles that inspire and influence us go into our approach to producing a track. We love the idea of being able to connect with everybody. Sampling Sticky’s Triplets and flipping it with a modern drill edge gives it potential to hit different age groups. We want our songs to reach as big as possible, far and wide.

You've been at the forefront of the UK underground for over a decade. What's changed in that time?

JG: Our music scene in the UK moves at a fast pace, which makes it an inspiring and influential musical hub. In the last 10 years we've seen a cycle of new waves bubbling up from the underground and making their way into the mainstream.

As for us as producers, we always keep our ears to the ground. The musical landscape is forever moving and changing so it means that you have to be versatile: you can’t just produce strictly in one genre as producers in the US do, otherwise you could get left behind when the music evolves.

It's fun and a challenge as we don’t like to make the same thing over and over again -- we like to try and merge genres.

Take us through the selection process behind this new mix.

Darius Forde, Ill Blu: We tried to capture the essence of the UK rap scene with this mix -- from hard hitting tracks like Unknown T's Fresh Home, to a more melodic side with tracks like Must Be from J Hus. This mix showcases what we play in the clubs.

Which UK artists are you tipping for success this year?