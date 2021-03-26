If These Walls Could Talk is Red Bull’s new five part podcast about the venues, parties and people that shaped Sydney’s nightlife. This season we focus on the city’s LGBTQI party scene, and everything that came together to make it the nocturnal destination it is today. This article is adapted from episode three of If These Walls Could Talk. To hear the full story, listen wherever you get your podcasts.

A lot’s changed in Sydney’s nightlife since the 1980s, but one establishment has stayed the course.

“I know that there's been a few different variations of The Imperial Hotel over its time,” says Farren Heit, a drag performer who has been with the Erskineville venue for decades. “She's just an old girl you can't keep down, basically.”

The Imperial is one of the few gays bars that has weathered close to four decades in the Harbour City. It’s seen ownership changes, face lifts and shifts across the scene, and it continues to play an important role in the LGBTQI party scene today. Throughout it all, drag has always been part of The Imperial’s fabric -- you may know it as the bar featured in the opening and closing scenes of hit film Priscilla, Queen of the Desert.

In its Priscilla era, though, The Impy looked pretty different to what it does today. Back in the 90s, Farren Heit says, “the hotel itself was a little bit more -- I don't want to say rundown, but it had had its day kind of thing. But everyone used to love coming here and having some fun.”

“The carpet was -- I don't want to tell you about the carpet,” she recalls. “There were a few dodgy pool tables. There was a bar there. There were some poker machines in the back corner. Then you would go down the hallway, which is quite dark kind of thing, into the cabaret room, which was just pitch black without the lights on.”

“And you'd have the stage. Basically our running joke was that it was held up by milk crates. It wasn't. We did find two milk crates under there, though -- at one point there were holes getting made [in the stage] by our stilettos.”

Much of the venue’s history is R-rated. “I can say without going into too much detail, was there used to be a back room down here where -- put two and two together, people. You know what I'm talking about,” says Farren. “Things used to happen in that back room. And I came down in drag one night and shone a torch into said back room and about six guys were all half naked and just went scuttling out into the middle of nowhere.”

“Don’t get me wrong, it was all good fun, but it was just dark,” Farren says. “It was depraved. It was sexual. You know, it was fun. It was drunk. It was boozy.”

Drag performer Farren Heit. © Ken Leanfore

In those days, The Imperial was helmed by Dawn O’Donnell, one of the few Sydney business people to open queer establishments well before it was legally and socially acceptable to be gay.

Dawn was a legend in the Sydney bar and club scene throughout the 70s and 80s. She was known by many as the Godmother of Sydney’s Golden Mile, the string of bars, clubs, saunas and cafes that made up gay Oxford Street. She created safe spaces for the gay and lesbian community to come together, and often posted bail for gay men in police custody -- because homosexuality was a criminal offence in New South Wales until 1984.

But Dawn was also known as a ruthless business owner, with many saying they’d never want to cross her. There were rumours of boxes full of cash to keep the authorities onside at a time when gay venues were heavily targeted by the police.

“She certainly was larger than life. Rough as hell. But her girls were her girls kind of thing. She looked after them,” Farren says.

“There were rumours that we heard, but they were all just rumours. It added to the mystique that was Dawn, because she did keep to herself a lot.”

A page from Capital Q Weekly, 1999. Via Archives of Sexuality and Gender. © Capital Q Weekly / Archives of Sexuality and Gender / Australian Gay And Lesbian Archives

In the pre-Priscilla days, Sydney’s drag scene was still pretty underground, and concentrated mainly in Kings Cross and at venues like The Albury on Oxford Street. Newtown, Farren says, had a different vibe -- much like the Impy itself was back then, crowds were a little rougher around the edges.

That changed after the movie dropped. “The way I describe Priscilla, it had the same effect back then to what Ru Paul's Drag Race has done now. I think it made drag a lot more commercial. It pushed it into the forefront,” Farren says.

“The way I describe Priscilla, it had the same effect back then to what Ru Paul's Drag Race has done now. Farren Heit

After the movie, The Imperial started running a Priscilla show, which Farren performed in.

“Back then, drag was just in clubs and just kept to itself. But then when Priscilla came out, it suddenly became like… we're seeing a lot of people from all walks of life coming out and seeing the show. And it's probably something that you wouldn't have got to see beforehand.”

“I certainly am thankful for Priscilla because if there was no Priscilla, there would have been a Priscilla show. I probably wouldn't have been doing what I was doing for the amount of time. So it certainly had a catalyst on drag and how drag was perceived back then. “

But it wasn’t all Priscilla all the time. The Imperial was still the place for a slightly stranger, more theatrical style of drag. One night in particular, from the early 2000s, stands out for Farren. She was performing in a Little Britain drag show when they received some pretty exciting news.

“We'd got word that they'd heard about it. We ran upstairs and our phones were literally going crazy -- they were on their way to the Imperial! [Little Britain creators] David Williams and Matt Lucas came to see the show,” Farren recalls.

The pair watched the show, and then came upstairs to meet the performers. “They were saying it's probably one of the best drag versions of Little Britain that they'd seen. So for me, that's really a definite highlight”

In 2007 Dawn O’Donnell died, marking the end of an era for Sydney’s LGBTQI nightlife.

There’s no real line in the sand for when things started to change, and some would say the scene had already changed -- with Priscilla in the 90s, or the closure of the Albury in 2001. The Imperial lived a few lives in the mid-2000s, through multiple owners with different visions, opening and closing for renovations a few times before the council shut it down. Then in 2015 it was bought by The Sydney Collective, who gave the venue a much-needed makeover.

But as some things changed, others have stayed the same.

“For me the Imperial has always been an inclusive space,” says Farren. “I've always said from day one that no matter who you are or what you are, which side of the fence you are -- left, right, up, down -- it's always the space where you can come and be yourself and be who you want to be. You leave your attitude at the door and just come in and have a great time.”

She’s happy to still be on the Imperial stage -- one with fewer stiletto holes -- all these decades later.

“At the end of the day, I'm thankful that I'm still working and still performing and doing what I love,” Farren reflects. “And having a great venue to do it in any period for me is like my spiritual home. It's like my drag home.”

“I'll be burned and buried with that hotel, I reckon.”