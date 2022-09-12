Bike
Check out Jackson Goldstone's Red Bull Hardline-winning Santa Cruz V10
The reigning Junior World Champ and rising Canadian downhill star Jackson Goldstone breaks down his Santa Cruz race rig.
Jackson Goldstone has stunned the MTB community by winning Red Bull Hardline at his first attempt.
It was an amazing achievement that capped an impressive year for the 18-year-old from Squamish, British Columbia. Already 2021 overall World Cup and Junior World Champion, he added a second overall title in 2022. His run time at the 2022 Vallnord World Cup, meanwhile, would have been fast enough to win the elite class as well.
Before hanging up his helmet for the end of the 2022 season he made his way over to Wales to compete in his first-ever Red Bull Hardline. Regarded as the toughest course in the world of mountain biking, he was soon keeping pace with the experienced heads, and proving that he could do more than hold his own on the biggest stage.
Come race day, Jackson simply blew the field away. He glided over gaps and made the technical terrain look like sections of a blue trail as he stayed in the green from top to bottom. The final two riders, Adam Brayton and Bernard Kerr, couldn't keep things upright, handing Goldstone victory – making him the event's youngest-ever winner, the first non-Brit champ, and the first rider to make the podium on debut. Pretty amazing stuff.
Watch Jackson Goldstone's winning Red Bull Hardline run:
4 min
Jackson Goldstone's winning run
Jackson Goldstone conquers the toughest course in downhill mountain biking to take the win at Red Bull Hardline 2022.
His weapon of choice was the heavily-acclaimed Santa Cruz V10. The same bike ridden by Santa Cruz Syndicate teammates Greg Minnaar and Laurie Greenland, Goldstone had already piloted it to podium positions at every World Cup of the 2022 season.
Built around the Santa Cruz V10 frame, Goldstone’s ride prioritizes smoothness, response, and adaptability. The V10 frame features a Virtual Pivot Point (VPP) shock linkage designed to eliminate unwanted compression and maximise plushness through the rough stuff. Additionally, the V10 comes equipped with an adjustable chain stay, which Goldstone likes to keep low chip and long.
His suspension includes a Fox 40 Factory GRIP2 in the front, and a Fox DHX2 Factory, which is tuned specifically for each track. But aside for varying suspension, Goldstone likes to keep his tire choice – mullet style with Maxxis 29x2.5 Assegai DH in the front and 27.5x2.4 Minion DHR 2 DH in the rear – and his handlebar height, length, and width consistent from race to race. The remainder of the bike is constructed with The Syndicate’s classic sponsors (Shimano for drivetrain and brakes, Chris King for headset, and Burgtec for finishing kit).
Lastly, Goldstone’s finishing touches include lots of VHS tape to reduce chain noise.
Jackson Goldstone's Santa Cruz V10 in detail
- Frame: V10 MX Large
- Fork: Fox 40 Factory GRIP2
- Shock: Fox DHX2 Factory
- Headset: Chris King, 8mm reducer
- Handlebar: Burgtec RideWide DH Carbon 30mm rise, cut to 785mm
- Grips: ODI Elite Pro
- Brakes: Shimano Saint with non-finned metal pads, 203mm Ice-Tec rotors
- Saddle: Burgtec Cloud
- Wheels: Reserve DH / Chris King
- Front tire: Maxxis 29x2.5 Assegai DH
- Rear tire: Maxxis 27.5x2.4 Minion DHR 2 DH
- Cassette: Shimano 10 speed 11-25
- Derailleur: Shimano Saint
- Cranks: Shimano Saint 165mm 36T
- Pedals: Crankbrothers Mallet DH
- Seatpost: Burgtec Xpress Carbon