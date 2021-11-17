© Patrik Lundin/Red Bull Content Pool Rugby How I train: Joe Marler, Anthony Watson & Harry Randall

From the importance of recovery to backs ‘laughing and playing kick tennis’ – three of England Rugby’s finest discuss training at the highest level. Written by Alex Mead Published on 17.11.2021 - 10:55

Prop Joe Marler, winger Anthony Watson and scrum-half Harry Randall represent a cross section of Eddie Jones' England men's rugby side, not just in terms of their physicality, but in terms of their roles and responsibilities in the team.

But how do three very different players train for international matches? You're about to find out...

Teamwork: England players tow the Kamaz in Red Bull Stress Test © Patrik Lundin/Red Bull Content Pool

What does a normal training day look like?

Anthony Watson: "If it's a Saturday-to-Saturday match week schedule, then we have Sunday off [after the game] to recover. That means the boys are in the camp doing what they see fit. They’re pretty good here [at England] at not making anything compulsory, so you can do what is right for you. Some boys would get in the sauna for about three hours – like Kyle Sinckler – other boys will do ice baths. We've literally got every recovery option here, there's a hyperbaric oxygen chamber here somewhere, hot pod yoga, everything, so there’s no excuses for boys not to come in refreshed for Monday.

"Monday is pretty light, we'll have meetings in the morning and then some lower-body weights and then the afternoon is a walk-through training session. Forwards might do something a bit different – they might do some more intense stuff than the backs."

Randall, Marler and Watson get warmed up at an England training camp © Patrik Lundin/Red Bull Content Pool

Joe Marler: "What do you mean ‘might do'? We always do something more intense. And the one thing you won’t hear from us is laughter, like you do with the backs. We’re working hard and the backs are doing, I don’t know, kick tennis or something. And I’ll ask the coach, ‘Why aren’t we having fun like they are?’"

AW: "Tuesday will be morning meetings and upper body weights, we might do units [working in your on-field groups] and then the afternoon is a fast session. This means each phase will be capped time-wise and how much running can be done in that space. It’s pretty intense, but not long.

"Wednesday is the big day, we call it ‘game training’, and it's pretty much harder than the game. In the morning we’ll do a power session to get us ready for the afternoon and then all bets are off – you just have to accept that you're going to be in a world of pain that day, pretty much from the start to the finish. It's a lot of fast running, a lot of contact, a simulation of a match in reduced numbers – it genuinely is tougher than a game in terms of how you feel in your body.

"Thursday we’ll be off again, a big recovery day. There might be a walkthrough or something in the morning, but you’re pretty much left to your own devices.

The England players will temper their training around game day © Patrik Lundin/Red Bull Content Pool

"Then, on Friday, it’s short and sharp, like a fast captain’s run. Boys are expected to sprint and move pretty quick, but not for very long, it’s over in 15-20 minutes and then you’re able to do what you want in terms of extras. And then, it’s game day."

What are the differences between training at club level and with England?

JM: "The training itself is more intense because you've got the best players in the country and international rugby is obviously a higher level too, so it needs that step up. It also means that your recovery has got to be that much better, you need to be able to go again the next day, at the same level.

"But the biggest difference is probably the amount of focus, energy, effort and money ploughed into the recovery systems. Like Tone [Anthony] said, you’ve got access to saunas, sauna blankets, infrared lights, hot baths, cold baths, a hyperbaric chamber – all this sort of high-tech stuff to help you go again the following day. The importance we place on recovery is so much higher at this level. Because, ultimately, rugby is a pretty simple game, you don't need too much actual on-field equipment apart from the ball – which I don't think you need at all!"

What do you like and dislike about training?

AW: "I like the feeling when training’s done."

JM: "You mean the rush of endorphins I presume?"

How to cope with sledging: England's players drag a Kamaz wheel © Patrik Lundin/Red Bull Content Pool

AW: "Yeah, of course! And I hate that feeling before training when you know it’s going to be hard – the fear!"

JW: "I like scrums. And I like contact and I don’t like running, so I would guess, as the game’s getting faster, my days are numbered!"

Any training advice for aspiring rugby players?

Harry Randall: "For me, it’s just going hard and making the most of every session you do. Make goals for every session and what you want to get out of it, and always try and make yourself a better player."

JM: "Take ownership, it’s your career, be a bit of a sponge, listen to different people, you have to make your own decisions in what you put in your body, and take pride."

How do you motivate yourself to train every day?

Good touch for a big lad: Joe Marler juggles the ball © Patrik Lundin/Red Bull Content Pool

JM: "My biggest motivation is Red Bull! Followed by the need to get out of a house full of four kids under the age of seven. And money, that’s my third motivation."

HR: "I don’t have any kids, so for me it’s just to be the best player I can be, and what I can do in training to help the team."