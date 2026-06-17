British ultra-runner and content creator, Jonny Davies, is setting himself a powerful challenge for the longest day of 2026 : Make it count.

On Sunday 21 June, Davies will attempt to run 140km across England, from Tynemouth Lighthouse on the North East coast to Bowness-on-Solway on the west coast, entirely within a single day of natural daylight. Setting off with the sun at 4:26am, Davies will have just under 18 hours to reach the opposite coast before the sun disappears at 9:55pm.

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Unlike other ultra-endurance challenges, there is no flexibility in the deadline. The clock starts at sunrise and stops at sunset. Supported by Red Bull, Davies, who recently prepared for this challenge at Red Bull’s Athletic Performance Centre, will be accompanied by a crew documenting the challenge and live streaming the entire way. Every mile, every minute and every decision along the route will count.

More than a massive feat of endurance and athleticism, the race is intended as a reminder that time is our most precious resource and that every day is an opportunity to do something meaningful. Known for extraordinary fundraising challenges, including running the length of the London Underground and visiting every UK and Irish capital city on foot, Davies has inspired thousands by showing what can happen when heart meets perseverance.

“Racing the Sun is more than a 140km coast to coast run, it’s a reminder that time doesn’t stop for any of us. On the longest day of the year, I want to use every bit of daylight I’ve got to live my mantra, Make It Count, and hopefully inspire others to do something meaningful with theirs.”

— Jonny Davies

For any interview requests or media enquiries please contact chloe@seventh-house.co.uk

About Jonny Davies:

Jonny Davies is a British ultra-runner, mental health advocate and content creator, recognised for his uplifting approach to endurance sport and his ability to build meaningful community through movement. Known for combining high-performance challenges with purpose-led storytelling, Jonny has carved out a distinctive space at the intersection of pro athletics and social media.

He is the founder of Scrambled Legs Runners, an inclusive London-based weekend run club designed to foster friendship and accountability. At the core of Jonny’s challenges is a commitment to make real change as a CALM (Campaign Against Living Miserably) ambassador, including running the entire length of the London Underground and through every UK capital city.

With his unique positioning in the sports world and engaging content, Jonny has helped inspire a new generation to prioritise their wellbeing through mindfulness, movement and community.