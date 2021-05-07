How I train: Jonny Walker

From the rugged forests of Romania to the dusty beaches of the Turkish Riviera and the stony slopes of an iron-ore mine in central Austria, Jonny Walker has consistently proven himself to be among the finest enduro riders of the past decade.

He’s a serial winner all right, and if not for a freak crash during 2018’s Red Bull 111 Megawatt – where he led the World Championship by 185 points before hitting something buried in the ground while travelling 70mph , breaking several bones and ending his season in the process – the 30-year-old Brit could well have added world title to add to his already sizeable trophy haul.

Jonny Walker at Red Bull Sea to Sky

As it is, the Cumbrian is back to his best and well placed to right a few wrongs at the newly-formed FIM Hard Enduro World Championship . Here, he talks through his training setup, a maverick new coach and why this year he's doing things his own way.

I’m trusting that my new coach is going to turn me into an animal Jonny Walker

Talk us through a typical week of training...

Right now, I’m living in Andorra. Everything’s within an hour, and the riding’s amazing here. I pretty much train every day, with maybe one day off per week depending how heavy the riding is. I’ll be on the bike for at least four of those days, running or cycling on the other days. There are also daily gym sessions. It’s pretty full-on.

You’re now being coached by a former pro cyclist, Ian Field. How is that?

Walker enjoying a training session in Girona, Spain in March 2021

I’m enjoying it – it’s different. He’s got me doing a lot more long-distance training. As he’s an ex-professional cyclist, he’s basing it on how he worked in road racing, where they’ll do a four-hour ride with four hill efforts to get the heart pumping, which is cool. I’m trusting that he’s going to turn me into an animal.

You train a lot by bicycle anyway, right?

Yeah, I do a lot of cycling. I’m running quite a bit, too. That way, if I’m away at races, I can still get my workouts in. I always chuck my trainers in my luggage because I enjoy it, but [Field] tries not to get me running too much as it’s hard on the joints.

What does practise look like on the motorbike?

Jonny Walker at Red Bull Romaniacs

I used to spend no more than two hours practise time on the bike, but I’ve changed that now. I might go for a four-hour ride but within that four hours there will be four really intense efforts, 30 minutes flat-out at full race pace. One ride a week will be dedicated to technique where I’ll ride one bit of a track 20 or 30 times, or at least until it’s pretty much perfect, before I can move on to the next bit.

Does this practise of technique pay off in races?

Definitely. The way the level is now is crazy, so being good at everything is super difficult and comes down to technique. Riding on rocks is something I’ve always worked at as I feel I’m not the best at it. It’s so difficult to actually replicate the rocks at, say, Erzberg [Rodeo, a race he's won three times], but it's about spending as many hours as you can riding the stuff you don’t really like.

I’ve been getting into ice baths as that’s a big part of recovery, especially when you’ve had a shit load of injuries like I’ve had Jonny Walker

Do you do any reaction drills?

Yeah, I do a lot of juggling and throwing with balls. If I do a minute of press-ups, my 30 seconds rest between each set will involve a cognitive exercise, such as throwing a ball against a wall and catching it, or balancing on a ball while juggling. I enjoy it.

What’s good exercise for enduro?

Jonny Walker celebrates winning the 111 Megawatt

When you’re riding you’re constantly pulling, so I’d recommend a bodyweight pull hanging on a TRX [resistance straps hung from a ceiling], because it increases your back strength and targets those muscles. Going on the rowing machine is also a good idea as you’re using your legs, arms and back – it’s the best all-round exercise for the bike.

Was it hard to not rush yourself back after your crash in 2018?

It was, because all you want to do is run before you can walk. I remember trying to get into the gym and start lifting weights because I didn’t think it would take so long. But I realise now that the best way is to do nothing. Having broken my wrist to the point it felt like a welly when I put pressure on it, I was doing hand and wrist exercises for three hours every morning for the first six weeks after the crash, because that’s the most crucial part to get everything working again. It was a nightmare. I literally wanted to cry before I got to rehab every day, but all of a sudden it got better.

Do you still feel the effects of the crash?

Walker unwraps his wrist strapping

To be honest I still get a niggle every now and then from my wrist or my elbow, things that were broken, but I’m doing more mobility than I’ve ever done – 5 or 6 hours a week of stretching.

What stretch has the most impact?

The biggest one is in my lower back to help me touch my toes – I swear I could never touch my toes before, whereas now I can easily touch my toes. This involves sitting on the floor and shuffling your arse backwards until you’re sat on your hamstrings, folding forward and trying to touch your toes while keeping your back straight. At first you can’t do anything but then after a few weeks you do get down no problem.

What are you doing for recovery?

Jonny calls the rowing machine an ideal way to get in shape for the bike

I’ve been getting into ice baths as that’s a big part of recovery, especially when you’ve had a shit load of injuries like I’ve had. They’re not nice but they are a massive benefit, 100 per cent.

How do you motivate yourself to train?

If I don’t train I’m going to be bored shitless. Especially this year, doing my own thing [after years with KTM Red Bull, Walker recently left to set up his own team with the support of Beta Racing], I’m so motivated to compete. I’ve got full factory support, a new bike that nobody’s ever ridden, and I want to go and show that I’m the best rider for that bike and that I can win races.

Do you watch other riders during the off-season?

I definitely follow all the other riders to see what skills they’re getting better at. Obviously then you can work on those yourself so nobody’s getting ahead of you. I’m keeping an eye on them.

That could go both ways. You might turn up to a race and find they’re all wearing Lycra…

That’ll be the day!