BennyCentral and Jukeyz
© Jake Turney/Red Bull Content Pool
esports

Behind the scenes at Jukeyz and BennyCentral's Warzone bootcamp

The CoD duo reveal what's been going on at Red Bull Gaming Sphere London this week. Plus, follow the live Leaderboard from their World Series Warm-Up Tournament.
Written by Kieran Smith
6 min readPublished on

Part of this story

Liam 'Jukeyz' Lunt

Liam ‘Jukeyz’ Lunt one of the best in the world at Call of Duty: Warzone.

United KingdomUnited Kingdom
View Profile

Summary

  1. 1
    Leaderboard: Jukeyz and Benny's World Series Warm-Up
This week, six of the finest Call of Duty players in the business have been congregating at Red Bull Gaming Sphere London for an intense boot camp, which concludes in an epic 50-team trio's invitational tournament.
Find Jukeyz and Benny's World Series Warm-up Leaderboard below! 👇
The bootcamp is preparation for the World Series of Warzone in London on September 16, where the stakes will be even higher and the title of the world's best Warzone player will be on the line.
BennyCentral, Tommey, Jukeyz, HiSoka, Lenun and ScummN during a Call of Duty Warzone bootcamp at the Red Bull Gaming Sphere London, Thursday 31st August 2023.

BennyCentral, Tommey, Jukeyz, HiSoka, Lenun and ScummN at the CoD bootcamp

© Jake Turney/Red Bull Content Pool

HiSoka always comes with something new, so it's great to spend so much time with him and try to pick up some things that he knows.
Liam 'Jukeyz' Lunt
The bootcamp is the brainchild of UK streamers and CoD pros Jukeyz and BennyCentral. Below, they spill the beans about the camp, the tournament and the World Series that lies ahead.

So what have you been working on this week at the Red Bull Gaming sphere?

BennyCentral: So we've obviously got six of the best Warzone players together to all stream and participate in workshops that Red Bull has lined up for us.
We’ve been doing our regular morning streams, but we've also been getting involved in workshops that have been teaching us how to be able to perform at the highest possible level.
BennyCentral

BennyCentral

© Jake Turney/Red Bull Content Pool

Jukeyz getting practise in at Red Bull Gaming Sphere London

Jukeyz getting practise in at Red Bull Gaming Sphere London

© Jake Turney/Red Bull Content Pool

We’ve been shown ways that we can best prepare for tournaments, or for specific moments.
We’re constantly learning what to do to prepare ourselves for high-pressure situations. So whether that's reaction challenges that you can do to make it so you're as alert as possible or exercises that allow you to visualise how things are going to happen in-game.
It’s been great and we’re all learning a lot - which I’m sure will all be brought into play when the tournament happens at the end of the week and when the World Series of Warzone comes around.”

Who in the group are you hoping to learn from the most?

Jukeyz: HiSoka. By a mile. He’s just changing every single tournament. He always comes with something new, so it's great to spend so much time with him and try to pick up some things that he knows.

How have you been preparing for the World Series of Warzone?

Jukeyz: I’ve just been getting in the game time. That’s what the whole point of this boot camp is.
Aside from that, I’ve been getting familiar with the guns, any additions to the maps that we need to know like the money changes or the loot boxes.
It’s all about just getting in that mindset. Something that has been spurring me on is the fact that I’ve got a 1-year-old, so spending time with him and understanding why I’m doing all this - it just helps me lock-in.

What are your expectations for the World Series event? How do you think the crowd will affect the tournament atmosphere?

Jukeyz: We’re in the UK, and I’ve been representing the UK ever since Warzone came out and I love the support they’ve given me - so this tournament is going to be insane. I think the crowds going to be absolutely crazy and the venue looks great.
BennyCentral: It’s going to be a great event, as always. I think the players that embrace the crowd will do better. So when you're in those final circles and the crowds going wild, they can feed off that energy. It's going to be game-changing.

What are some of your top tips for anyone looking to raise their game?

Jukeyz: Putting in the time to be honest. Warzone-ranked play is also a great way to start because you’re coming up against top players. Also, tuning into streams… me in particular! Tune into my streams during big tournaments and I bet you can take a lot from it.
Find out how you could get in-person coaching from Jukeyz here: redbull.co.uk/raiseyourgame
BennyCentral: I think the main thing that I’d say is to try and build a trio that you play with on a regular basis. Chemistry will win you games.
Teams that stick together and learn each other's strengths and weaknesses will tend to improve and do a lot better over the long run.
Go back and watch your gameplay as well. That's something else a lot of people don't do. Look at when you die, look at the mistakes you make and learn how you can improve.

Finally - Modern Warfare 3 will be coming out in November, are you excited for the new game?

BennyCentral: I was actually very lucky. I was one of 48 people in the world to get taken to San Francisco to play Modern Warfare 3 early - and I think we're in for a really good year.
I think Sledgehammer has done a fantastic job of listening to the community in the development of this game.
I think they've taken all the right steps. The movement has been increased, you have the ability to slide cancel and cancel basic animations.
The current game is so fast-paced, you need the ability to be able to react and I think they've tried to go down a more realistic route with Modern Warfare 3.
01

Leaderboard: Jukeyz and Benny's World Series Warm-Up

Sage, Shifty and DiazBiffle have grabbed the W at Jukeyz and Benny's World Series Warm-Up!
Check out the final leaderboard 👇

Placement

Team

Game 1

Game 2

Game 3

Game 4

Game 5

Game 6

Total

1st

Sage x Shifty x DiazBiffle

9.6

60

30.6

9.8

9.6

42

161.6

2nd

Lymax x JoeWo x Breadman

27.2

19.8

12

23.4

46

5.6

134

3rd

Zachar x Rocket x M00RPHEUS

35.2

19.8

36

11.2

21.6

4.8

128.6

4th

Enxiun x Patzukka x Stewo

19.2

12.6

30.4

25.6

1.2

28

117

5th

Bblade x Savyultra x Waartex

3

6

29.4

12

15.4

46.8

112.6

6th

WarsZ x Showstoppxr x KingAj

16.8

12.8

10.8

11.2

28.8

28.8

109.2

7th

zColors x Swagg x SuperEv

50

4.8

14.4

4

22.4

12

107.6

8th

Tommey x Almond x Newbz

28.8

4.8

25.2

25.2

12.6

9.6

106.2

9th

Hisoka x Skullface x Mayappo

24

7.2

43.2

3.6

11.2

13.2

102.4

10th

Vonbot x zDongy x Sulitify

18

18.2

14

9.8

8.4

19.2

87.6

11th

Fifakill x Oekiy x abWizz

21.6

15.6

9.6

10

22.4

7

86.2

12th

Braalik x iBuLieVe x Intechs

1

2

19.6

32

8.4

22.4

85.4

13th

DJmas x Ebatez x zSmit

6

16.8

15.6

32.4

14

0

84.8

14th

ScummN x Ottereyes x Unrational

5

23.8

4

3

30.4

13.2

79.4

15th

Jukeyz x Lenun x iVisionSR

5

28.8

9.6

15.6

9.6

8

76.6

16th

Natedogg x Rxul x Tappa

4.8

7

15.4

11.2

12.6

25.2

76.2

17th

Trik Empathy x Braxtvn x ClutchBelk

11.2

24

14.4

3

22.4

0

75

18th

Jackal x Sherro x Scriptehh

9.8

21.6

7.2

3.6

25.6

7.2

75

19th

Levi x Zepa x Teenie

2.4

9.6

25.2

6

21.6

7.2

72

20th

Tenux x Elolam x Jtecc

3

3

21.6

2.4

16.2

25.6

71.8

21st

Gromalok x Iheedz x Ayzen

12.6

15.4

7

12.6

7

12.6

67.2

22nd

Zaak x HalloW x ItsCored

4.2

20.8

11.2

14.4

5

11.2

66.8

23rd

Echo x Tomsterbom x Bubblect

4.8

9.6

3.6

17.6

2.4

27

65

24th

Panda x XtraJ x Netodz

15.6

12

4.8

16.2

11.2

0

59.8

25th

PaceTG7 x ShuKz x Melvin

8

11.2

12.6

7

15.6

4.8

59.2

26th

Stukex x bgl4k x benzei

1.2

16.8

7

20

8

4

57

27th

Controldec x Peatie x Fluxary

10.8

1

12.8

6

10.8

15.4

56.8

28th

Exzachtt x ForeignJase x Prospect

12.6

12.8

2

12

11.2

6

56.6

29th

Thetacticalbrit x Peeter x EUGhost

27

1.2

9.6

10.8

2.4

4

55

30th

Deus Amir x Castillo x zDark

9.6

9.6

4.8

19.2

3

0

46.2

31st

Wagnificent x PicNick x Nickool

6

1

11.2

8.4

1.2

18

45.8

32nd

Smixie x Flxnked x Ahtract

9.8

2

14.4

10.8

1

5.6

43.6

33rd

LouiCM x Jama x Vapulear

16.2

3

4.8

4.8

8.4

6

43.2

34th

MikeRevolt x bistobob x BrandonSkullz

7

15.4

1

12.6

1.2

4

41.2

35th

Fried x Drifts x Clowhn

1

1

2

15.4

12.6

7

39

36th

ilgooy x GoatDJ x Riv3 Fede

2

12.6

6

1

8

1

30.6

37th

LuKinas x Horid x HardTrevs

6

4.8

2

3.6

9.6

0

26

38th

BennyCentral x Qwiker x Jaff

15.4

1

3.6

3

2

0

25

39th

Cong_p x Breelloo x Infernal

2.4

3.6

9.8

2

3.6

0

21.4

40th

KngMatii x Rodrigo x i_ZundGod

0

0

4

0

12

0

16

41st

Tony White x xSw33zy x Spasz

6

8.4

0

0

0

0

14.4

42nd

CPentagon x Dekii x ProErsiin

7

2.8

0

0

3

0

12.8

43rd

Huntisity x Sway x Envader

4

6

0

0

0

0

10

44th

Luvey x Authorized x Reed

4.8

1

0

0

0

0

5.8

45th

Adrian x Rated x Aydan

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Find out how you could get in-person coaching from Jukeyz here: redbull.co.uk/raiseyourgame

Part of this story

Liam 'Jukeyz' Lunt

Liam ‘Jukeyz’ Lunt one of the best in the world at Call of Duty: Warzone.

United KingdomUnited Kingdom
View Profile
esports
Gaming