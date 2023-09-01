Behind the scenes at Jukeyz and BennyCentral's Warzone bootcamp

This week, six of the finest Call of Duty players in the business have been congregating at Red Bull Gaming Sphere London for an intense boot camp, which concludes in an epic 50-team trio's invitational tournament.

The bootcamp is preparation for the World Series of Warzone in London on September 16, where the stakes will be even higher and the title of the world's best Warzone player will be on the line.

BennyCentral, Tommey, Jukeyz, HiSoka, Lenun and ScummN at the CoD bootcamp © Jake Turney/Red Bull Content Pool

HiSoka always comes with something new, so it's great to spend so much time with him and try to pick up some things that he knows. Liam 'Jukeyz' Lunt

The bootcamp is the brainchild of UK streamers and CoD pros Jukeyz and BennyCentral . Below, they spill the beans about the camp, the tournament and the World Series that lies ahead.

So what have you been working on this week at the Red Bull Gaming sphere?

BennyCentral: So we've obviously got six of the best Warzone players together to all stream and participate in workshops that Red Bull has lined up for us.

We’ve been doing our regular morning streams, but we've also been getting involved in workshops that have been teaching us how to be able to perform at the highest possible level.

BennyCentral © Jake Turney/Red Bull Content Pool Jukeyz getting practise in at Red Bull Gaming Sphere London © Jake Turney/Red Bull Content Pool

We’ve been shown ways that we can best prepare for tournaments, or for specific moments.

We’re constantly learning what to do to prepare ourselves for high-pressure situations. So whether that's reaction challenges that you can do to make it so you're as alert as possible or exercises that allow you to visualise how things are going to happen in-game.

It’s been great and we’re all learning a lot - which I’m sure will all be brought into play when the tournament happens at the end of the week and when the World Series of Warzone comes around.”

Who in the group are you hoping to learn from the most?

Jukeyz: HiSoka . By a mile. He’s just changing every single tournament. He always comes with something new, so it's great to spend so much time with him and try to pick up some things that he knows.

How have you been preparing for the World Series of Warzone?

Jukeyz: I’ve just been getting in the game time. That’s what the whole point of this boot camp is.

Aside from that, I’ve been getting familiar with the guns, any additions to the maps that we need to know like the money changes or the loot boxes.

It’s all about just getting in that mindset. Something that has been spurring me on is the fact that I’ve got a 1-year-old, so spending time with him and understanding why I’m doing all this - it just helps me lock-in.

What are your expectations for the World Series event? How do you think the crowd will affect the tournament atmosphere?

Jukeyz: We’re in the UK, and I’ve been representing the UK ever since Warzone came out and I love the support they’ve given me - so this tournament is going to be insane. I think the crowds going to be absolutely crazy and the venue looks great.

BennyCentral: It’s going to be a great event, as always. I think the players that embrace the crowd will do better. So when you're in those final circles and the crowds going wild, they can feed off that energy. It's going to be game-changing.

What are some of your top tips for anyone looking to raise their game?

Jukeyz: Putting in the time to be honest. Warzone-ranked play is also a great way to start because you’re coming up against top players. Also, tuning into streams… me in particular! Tune into my streams during big tournaments and I bet you can take a lot from it.

Find out how you could get in-person coaching from Jukeyz here: redbull.co.uk/raiseyourgame

BennyCentral: I think the main thing that I’d say is to try and build a trio that you play with on a regular basis. Chemistry will win you games.

Teams that stick together and learn each other's strengths and weaknesses will tend to improve and do a lot better over the long run.

Go back and watch your gameplay as well. That's something else a lot of people don't do. Look at when you die, look at the mistakes you make and learn how you can improve.

Finally - Modern Warfare 3 will be coming out in November, are you excited for the new game?

BennyCentral: I was actually very lucky. I was one of 48 people in the world to get taken to San Francisco to play Modern Warfare 3 early - and I think we're in for a really good year.

I think Sledgehammer has done a fantastic job of listening to the community in the development of this game.

I think they've taken all the right steps. The movement has been increased, you have the ability to slide cancel and cancel basic animations.

The current game is so fast-paced, you need the ability to be able to react and I think they've tried to go down a more realistic route with Modern Warfare 3.

01 Leaderboard: Jukeyz and Benny's World Series Warm-Up

Sage, Shifty and DiazBiffle have grabbed the W at Jukeyz and Benny's World Series Warm-Up!

Check out the final leaderboard 👇

Placement Team Game 1 Game 2 Game 3 Game 4 Game 5 Game 6 Total 1st Sage x Shifty x DiazBiffle 9.6 60 30.6 9.8 9.6 42 161.6 2nd Lymax x JoeWo x Breadman 27.2 19.8 12 23.4 46 5.6 134 3rd Zachar x Rocket x M00RPHEUS 35.2 19.8 36 11.2 21.6 4.8 128.6 4th Enxiun x Patzukka x Stewo 19.2 12.6 30.4 25.6 1.2 28 117 5th Bblade x Savyultra x Waartex 3 6 29.4 12 15.4 46.8 112.6 6th WarsZ x Showstoppxr x KingAj 16.8 12.8 10.8 11.2 28.8 28.8 109.2 7th zColors x Swagg x SuperEv 50 4.8 14.4 4 22.4 12 107.6 8th Tommey x Almond x Newbz 28.8 4.8 25.2 25.2 12.6 9.6 106.2 9th Hisoka x Skullface x Mayappo 24 7.2 43.2 3.6 11.2 13.2 102.4 10th Vonbot x zDongy x Sulitify 18 18.2 14 9.8 8.4 19.2 87.6 11th Fifakill x Oekiy x abWizz 21.6 15.6 9.6 10 22.4 7 86.2 12th Braalik x iBuLieVe x Intechs 1 2 19.6 32 8.4 22.4 85.4 13th DJmas x Ebatez x zSmit 6 16.8 15.6 32.4 14 0 84.8 14th ScummN x Ottereyes x Unrational 5 23.8 4 3 30.4 13.2 79.4 15th Jukeyz x Lenun x iVisionSR 5 28.8 9.6 15.6 9.6 8 76.6 16th Natedogg x Rxul x Tappa 4.8 7 15.4 11.2 12.6 25.2 76.2 17th Trik Empathy x Braxtvn x ClutchBelk 11.2 24 14.4 3 22.4 0 75 18th Jackal x Sherro x Scriptehh 9.8 21.6 7.2 3.6 25.6 7.2 75 19th Levi x Zepa x Teenie 2.4 9.6 25.2 6 21.6 7.2 72 20th Tenux x Elolam x Jtecc 3 3 21.6 2.4 16.2 25.6 71.8 21st Gromalok x Iheedz x Ayzen 12.6 15.4 7 12.6 7 12.6 67.2 22nd Zaak x HalloW x ItsCored 4.2 20.8 11.2 14.4 5 11.2 66.8 23rd Echo x Tomsterbom x Bubblect 4.8 9.6 3.6 17.6 2.4 27 65 24th Panda x XtraJ x Netodz 15.6 12 4.8 16.2 11.2 0 59.8 25th PaceTG7 x ShuKz x Melvin 8 11.2 12.6 7 15.6 4.8 59.2 26th Stukex x bgl4k x benzei 1.2 16.8 7 20 8 4 57 27th Controldec x Peatie x Fluxary 10.8 1 12.8 6 10.8 15.4 56.8 28th Exzachtt x ForeignJase x Prospect 12.6 12.8 2 12 11.2 6 56.6 29th Thetacticalbrit x Peeter x EUGhost 27 1.2 9.6 10.8 2.4 4 55 30th Deus Amir x Castillo x zDark 9.6 9.6 4.8 19.2 3 0 46.2 31st Wagnificent x PicNick x Nickool 6 1 11.2 8.4 1.2 18 45.8 32nd Smixie x Flxnked x Ahtract 9.8 2 14.4 10.8 1 5.6 43.6 33rd LouiCM x Jama x Vapulear 16.2 3 4.8 4.8 8.4 6 43.2 34th MikeRevolt x bistobob x BrandonSkullz 7 15.4 1 12.6 1.2 4 41.2 35th Fried x Drifts x Clowhn 1 1 2 15.4 12.6 7 39 36th ilgooy x GoatDJ x Riv3 Fede 2 12.6 6 1 8 1 30.6 37th LuKinas x Horid x HardTrevs 6 4.8 2 3.6 9.6 0 26 38th BennyCentral x Qwiker x Jaff 15.4 1 3.6 3 2 0 25 39th Cong_p x Breelloo x Infernal 2.4 3.6 9.8 2 3.6 0 21.4 40th KngMatii x Rodrigo x i_ZundGod 0 0 4 0 12 0 16 41st Tony White x xSw33zy x Spasz 6 8.4 0 0 0 0 14.4 42nd CPentagon x Dekii x ProErsiin 7 2.8 0 0 3 0 12.8 43rd Huntisity x Sway x Envader 4 6 0 0 0 0 10 44th Luvey x Authorized x Reed 4.8 1 0 0 0 0 5.8 45th Adrian x Rated x Aydan 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

