How I fuel: Justin Kluivert

Justin Kluivert has been harbouring a big secret.

The 21-year-old winger, who is currently on loan at RB Leipzig from Roma, reveals that during his days on the books at Ajax he was also working towards a diploma at a local chef school. “Not a lot of people know this,” he laughs.

Battering defences by day and eggs by night, Kluivert would eventually go on to make 44 first-team appearances for his boyhood club, scoring 12 goals to join the family business proper: Dad Patrick is the iconic former Ajax, Milan and Barcelona striker; while grandad Kenneth was also an international for Suriname. A move to Roma then followed in 2018, where Justin became the club’s youngest-ever Champions League goalscorer, and right now he can be found testing his abilities in the Bundesliga with a vibrant RB Leipzig side.

Clearly, the Michelin Guide’s loss has so far been football’s gain. Who could be better placed to give us a list of football nutrition dos and don'ts than the Dutch U21 star?

Diet is at least 25 percent of what goes into being a professional player. Justin Kluivert

Justin Kluivert playing for RB Leipzig against Bayern Munich © RB Leipzig/motivio

You’ve previously spoken of your admiration for Cristiano Ronaldo. How much is that down to his dedication to conditioning and longevity in the game?

The reason he’s still performing at a high level is not just because he is playing well, it’s because his body can take the damage. That comes down to eating well and recovering well, so those are things I look up to. He’s a role model for me and for a lot of other players. I don’t know exactly what he does in terms of nutrition, but I give 100 percent out of myself so I can also be on the pitch for a long time.

How do you eat on a regular training day?

I have breakfast at the training ground — normally some yogurt with some strawberries, a little bit of honey. I may even have egg on toast, then I’m ready to train. At lunch I will eat greens and carbohydrates, and later in the evening I like a nice warm meal such as rice and chicken. With being in the Champions League and competing in the Bundesliga, we’ve been playing every three or four days, so we need to find a balance with the food. Diet is at least 25 percent of what goes into being a professional player.

When I’m in the dressing room, I like to drink a Red Bull Sugarfree How do you fuel yourself on matchday? On the day of a game, we eat a lot of pasta, mostly for the carbs which we can use as energy in the match. When I’m in the dressing room, I like to drink a Red Bull Sugarfree. Sometimes I’ll even drink a coffee before games. After the game we’ll have [protein] shakes as recovery for our body. I’m normally very hungry after a match so I’ll drink one or two of those, then later at dinner I’ll have any sort of meal so long as there are vegetables on the side — they’re key for helping rebuild and recover your muscles.

And what if the game finishes late?

It’s actually difficult for me to eat when a game finishes late, such as in the Champions League where you get back [from the stadium] by midnight. At that moment shakes are usually best, helping to rebuild my body for the next day.

Justin aspires to be the fastest player in the Bundesliga © RB Leipzig/motivio

You’re the sixth-fastest player in the Bundesliga this season, one place above Bayern’s speed merchant Alphonso Davies. Is nutrition a delicate balancing act to keep that explosiveness while adding muscle?

Yes, that is very important for the type of player I am, as you say, the sixth-fastest player in Bundesliga. I want to reach fourth or third or even become the highest. My diet plays a big part, but only alongside gym work when I’m focusing on explosive, speed type of work. When I see pictures of me two years ago and now, I’ve changed a lot. I became faster and stronger. I started playing professionally aged 17 at Ajax, very young, and in those years your body develops quickly. When I went to Roma, my body developed more and I learnt a lot from the older guys [Aleksandar] Kolarov, and [Edin] Džeko, in how they treat their body and what they eat as they’ve played at a high level for a long time.

You also played with Chris Smalling at Roma, who’s a vegan. Were you tempted to try his diet?

When he came to us in Rome, he was a really good guy and also vegan. [On the pitch] he was phenomenal and so suddenly everybody else at the club started to eat a little bit vegan. That was funny, although I could never become vegan because I love chicken too much for that, but I can understand because he gets power from it – it helps him get fit and that is his type of way to get prepared for every game.

You eat a lot of pasta, but Rome must have been great for it?

Aw it was unbelievable. The moment I arrived in Italy I was eating pasta that I have never tried before. I loved risotto asparagus. Everyone knows the ‘Italian kitchen’ is wonderful, so it was very nice to experience daily.

If we visited your house in Germany what would you cook for us?