Take a look at Kade Edward's race-ready Trek Session

Bike
Kade Edwards is probably one of the most versatile riders in the World Cup paddocks. The British young gun is an exciting up-and-coming talent on the downhill circuit, but when he’s not pinning the descents, you’re just as likely to find him slaying the jumps at the bike park, pulling tricks and throwing down some mind-bending whips.
A member of the Trek Factory Racing team since 2017, Edwards has ridden a Trek Session throughout his time on the UCI circuit – winning the 2018 Junior World Championships aboard one before making his step up to the elite class.
For the 2021 season, Edwards is riding the all-new, high pivot Trek Session. The completely changed chassis design is claimed to provide more traction and speed and improved stability and control. The 21-year-old is already seeing the benefits of all these improvements, securing 9th place at the Les Gets round of the 2021 UCI World Cup – his highest placed finish yet.
Unlike mullet converts such as Loïc Bruni and Laurie Greenland, Edwards still favours the 29” set-up on his race bike. Although the pictures show flat pedals, he rides clip-ins when racing, while one notable feature are push-on grips – something he says are a throwback to his days riding BMX.
Kade Edwards’ Trek Session in detail
- Frame: Trek Session, aluminium
- Fork: Rockshox Boxxer Blackbox
- Damper: Rockshox Airshock Blackbox
- Bottom bracket: SRAM DUB, 83mm, GXP, threaded
- Chain: SRAM XX1
- Crank: SRAM X01 DH, DUB, 34T alloy ring, 165mm length
- Cassette: SRAM Minibloc, 7-speed, 10-24t
- Rear derailleur: SRAM X01, 7-speed shortcage
- Gear shift: SRAM X01, 7-speed
- Wheels: Bontrager Line DH 30 Aluminium
- Tyres: Bontrager G5 Team, 29-inch
- Brakes: SRAM Code, with a 220mm rotor
- Handlebar: Title AH1 35, 25mm rise
- Saddle: Title JSI
- Grips: Odi Longneck (flangeless)
- Pedals: Crankbrothers Mallet DH (not pictured)
- Chain guard: MRP G4 Mini