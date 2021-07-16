Kade Edwards has ridden a Trek Session since joining the UCI ranks
Take a look at Kade Edward's race-ready Trek Session

The British rider is on Trek Factory Racing’s updated aluminium race bike for the 2021 World Cup downhill season.
Written by Charlie Allenby
Published on
Kade Edwards is probably one of the most versatile riders in the World Cup paddocks. The British young gun is an exciting up-and-coming talent on the downhill circuit, but when he’s not pinning the descents, you’re just as likely to find him slaying the jumps at the bike park, pulling tricks and throwing down some mind-bending whips.
Kade Edwards performs at UCI DH World Cup in Les Gets, France on July 3rd, 2021
Kade Edwards secured 9th spot at Les Gets – his best finish in the elites
A member of the Trek Factory Racing team since 2017, Edwards has ridden a Trek Session throughout his time on the UCI circuit – winning the 2018 Junior World Championships aboard one before making his step up to the elite class.
Kade Edwards Trek Session bike check
Trek has introduced an all-new high pivot design to the Session for 2021
For the 2021 season, Edwards is riding the all-new, high pivot Trek Session. The completely changed chassis design is claimed to provide more traction and speed and improved stability and control. The 21-year-old is already seeing the benefits of all these improvements, securing 9th place at the Les Gets round of the 2021 UCI World Cup – his highest placed finish yet.
Kade Edwards Trek Session
The Session is the bike with the most World Cup wins in downhill history
Unlike mullet converts such as Loïc Bruni and Laurie Greenland, Edwards still favours the 29” set-up on his race bike. Although the pictures show flat pedals, he rides clip-ins when racing, while one notable feature are push-on grips – something he says are a throwback to his days riding BMX.

Kade Edwards’ Trek Session in detail

  • ​​Frame: Trek Session, aluminium
  • Fork: Rockshox Boxxer Blackbox
  • Damper: Rockshox Airshock Blackbox
  • Bottom bracket: SRAM DUB, 83mm, GXP, threaded
  • Chain: SRAM XX1
  • Crank: SRAM X01 DH, DUB, 34T alloy ring, 165mm length
  • Cassette: SRAM Minibloc, 7-speed, 10-24t
  • Rear derailleur: SRAM X01, 7-speed shortcage
  • Gear shift: SRAM X01, 7-speed
  • Wheels: Bontrager Line DH 30 Aluminium
  • Tyres: Bontrager G5 Team, 29-inch
  • Brakes: SRAM Code, with a 220mm rotor
  • Handlebar: Title AH1 35, 25mm rise
  • Saddle: Title JSI
  • Grips: Odi Longneck (flangeless)
  • Pedals: Crankbrothers Mallet DH (not pictured)
  • Chain guard: MRP G4 Mini

The bike up close

Kade Edwards Trek Session downhill race bike
He runs push-on grips – a throwback to his days riding BMX
Kade Edwards Trek Session thumb shifter
Grip tape on the thumb shifter means no missed gear changes
Kade Edwards, Dan Bladon, Trek Session, brake caliper
His mechanic, Dan Bladon, gets a shout out on the brake caliper
Trek Session high-pivot suspension design
The high-pivot design is a move away from Trek's signature ABP system
Title seat post clamp
Title takes care of the saddle, post and clamp
Title AH1 35 handlebars
Brett Rheeder's company also supplies the team with handlebars
SRAM X01 DH groupset
SRAM is responsible for Trek Factory Racing's drivetrain and braking
SRAM X01 DH groupset
Edwards runs a 34T chainring and 7-speed cassette
Kade Edwards Trek Session cockpit
Can this cockpit steer Edwards to a podium finish in 2021?
Bontrager Line DH 30 Aluminium wheels
Despite the move to mullets, he still runs 29" wheels front and back
