Blog: The Road to Rotorua with Kaos Seagrave

As a freerider, I focus on finding the biggest, gnarliest lines and riding them in the most impressive way possible. The bigger the wow factor, the better I'm doing my job. But it hasn't always been this way.

Me on 'Huck Yeah' at Skyline Bike Park, Queenstown, NZ © Dan Griffiths

During the early years of my career, my focus was on downhill racing. Following in the footsteps of my sister, Tahnée , as soon as I got a taste for downhill, I couldn't wait to get on the World Cup circuit. I spent a few years travelling with the family race team - FMD Racing - watching from the sidelines, and as soon as I was old enough, I finally achieved my dream in Lourdes, France.

Learning to manage the pressures between the tape and the unpredictable nature of racing on some of the world's most challenging downhill courses has played a significant role in developing the rider I am today. But if you ask anybody who knows me, it's never been racing that I'm known best for. As much as I love going fast, the feeling of going big, with as much style as possible, has always had my heart.

After six years of racing focus, I decided it was time to make a change © Dan Griffiths As of now, my journey with freeride begins... Kaos Seagrave

My time on the World Cup scene gave me some of the best years of my life. I got to travel all over the world and meet incredible people, some of whom I still call my best friends today. But, after six years of racing focus, putting what I considered my true calling second, I decided it was finally time to make a change.

From the time I'd first swung my leg over a bike, travelling with my family was all I'd known, so the idea of leaving the race team and going solo in an entirely different direction was a daunting prospect. Still, something was telling me I was making the right decision, and towards the end of 2022, I began to finalise plans for the next chapter.

And so, as of now, my journey with freeride begins...

I'll be blogging my epic road trip across New Zealand to Crankworx Rotorua – live on Red Bull TV from March 19-26 – and beyond.

Riding some amazing jumps on 'Dream' at Wynyard Bike Park © Dan Griffiths

01 Chapter 1: Queenstown

Skydiving, heli-biking and iconic freeride spots...

As of 2023, I'm now a full-time freerider, and it's already shaping up to be a sick year.

The road to Rotorua starts here © Dan Griffiths

Before the fun could start, I spent some time destroying myself on a road bike in Lanzarote, as I worked on getting fit and ready for a big year ahead. Then it was over to Utah, USA, for a project with Canyon, where I built my own line on some of the most iconic freeride terrains.

Cruising down 'Vertigo' at Skyline Bike Park © Dan Griffiths

Straight off the back of Utah I continued west to New Zealand for the most exciting trip yet. Having competed at Crankworx in '18, '19, and '20, I'm no stranger to this part of the world. However, with previous trips being limited to Rotorua, this time around, I've decided to explore more of this insane country with longtime friend and photographer Dan Griffiths, aka Moonhead.

Queenstown has always been on my bucket list

Our first stop is Queenstown, which is easily the MTB mecca of the southern hemisphere. With its incredible scenery, huge mountain bike culture, and endless riding potential, Queenstown has always been on my bucket list. Growing up, I would watch my MTB heroes living the dream out here and knew I had to experience it for myself.

On the way down from our Helibike drop off © Dan Griffiths

Over the years, the growth of mountain bike culture in Queenstown has been insane. With over 130km of trails and iconic destinations like Skyline Bike Park, Coronet Peak, and Gorge Road dirt jumps, the town offers no shortage of riding opportunities. Couple this with touring companies like HeliBike NZ offering helicopter shuttles to some of the most remote backcountry trails and bike shops like Bikeaholic making mountain biking so accessible, and it's no surprise that Queenstown has developed into the place it is today.

Laps on laps… at Skyline Bike Park © Dan Griffiths

After a long, 18-hour trip over the Pacific, I was excited to arrive and see the familiar face of British rider Jim Monro, an amazing downhiller, and part of the dig crew at Red Bull Hardline . Jim picked me up from the airport and drove me to 'Gobblers Lodge'; my home for the next two weeks. The lodge is set right at the base of Coronet Peak, where you will find some of the best riding in Queenstown. From the living room, we're treated to an insane view of The Remarkables mountain range and Lake Wakatipu - a sight that's yet to grow old.

The Remarkables live up to their name © Dan Griffiths

I stayed with a mix of Kiwi lads, who all crush it on a bike and share my vision of mountain biking - pushing the boundaries of the sport and having as much fun as possible doing so. They've been an essential source of local knowledge since I arrived here, keeping me in the know and pointing me to all the best riding. I felt at home immediately, and I'm already planning how to spend next winter out here!

The first few days were spent acclimatising and working through the inevitable jetlag, but I couldn't sit around doing nothing. I built my dirt jump bike and headed to the iconic Gorge Road dirt jumps for an evening session.

The dirt jumps at Gorge Road, Queenstown, are the stuff of legend © Dan Griffiths

Seeing the mass of perfectly crafted lips blew my mind, and the endless lines were shaped to perfection. Sessions at Gorge Road would become a daily occurrence, but that only scraped the surface of things left to tick off the list - even those I wasn't so stoked about.

It's been amazing to be able to session Gorge Road on a daily basis... © Dan Griffiths

I spent the entire time trying not to think about what I was about to do

Early into our trip, Moon, knowing I am PETRIFIED of heights, came up with the brilliant idea of going skydiving to remedy our jet lag. After days of convincing, he finally dragged me down to NZONE Skydive, where I was to be kitted up, flown to 15,000ft, and thrown out of a plane. Although terrified, I reluctantly agreed, and before I knew it, I was peering out of the window, looking down on Queenstown, which appeared like a model village.

The 20-minute flight to altitude was nerve-racking, and I spent the entire time trying not to think about what I was about to do. I don't think jumping out of a plane will ever feel normal but, fortunately, there wasn't too much time to contemplate it all and, before I knew it, tandem-master Jason was loading me into the open door...

Nice try Moon, but I am still scared of heights... © Dan Griffiths I forgot how scared I was on the way down... for a bit anyway © NZONE

A quick countdown and we were in freefall. We fell for over a minute, and I forgot how scared I was for a moment, but I couldn't have been happier to feel the parachute's drag, knowing it had deployed. As scary as it was, skydiving is one of the most incredible things I've ever done, and although I won't be volunteering to jump out of a plane again anytime soon, it sure felt good to tick that one off the list!

Getting some air © Dan Griffiths

The week following saw some of the best riding of my life, from party laps at Skyline and Coronet Peak to endless airtime at Gorge Road. We have some incredible riding back home, but nothing compares to spending time in a place like Queenstown, where you can make massive progress on the bike, all while having the time of your life.

Laps on laps… at Skyline Bike Park © Dan Griffiths As I gear up for Crankworx later this month, Queenstown has proven to be the perfect base

As I gear up for Crankworx later this month, Queenstown has proven to be the perfect base to spend some solid time on my bike and relax before the madness begins. It seems like everybody from the mountain bike world has had the same idea, too, meaning not only have I had one of the best times of my life on a bike, but I've got to do it with some of my best mates too - what more could you ask for!

'Dream' never gets old © Dan Griffiths

After the most insane time in Queenstown, we had to wrap it up in style. Seeing the look on my face as I went skydiving, Moon had one more trick to keep me on my toes as he announced we were going heli-biking.

Pulling up to the hangar, I was equally nervous and excited. The thought of going up in a helicopter sent shivers down my spine, but riding one of the most inaccessible trails in Queenstown was such a massive hook, I couldn't turn it down. My sister Tahnée and Kade , equally as scared, would be joining us for this trip, so at least I wouldn't be alone.

I spent most of my time praying the helicopter wouldn't fall out of the sky

Bricking it in the heli with Kade, and Tahnée either side of me © Dan Griffiths

My memories of the ride up to Bowen Peak are foggy, as I spent most of my time praying the helicopter wouldn't fall out of the sky! Still, it was a surreal experience that was over far too quickly. What would have been a three-hour pedal on a bike was over in a mere five minutes, and before we knew it, we were sat at the trailhead, greeted by some of the best views we'd seen since our arrival.

Taking it all in before the descent © Dan Griffiths Backcountry riding on some of the best trails in Queenstown © Dan Griffiths Views like these are accessible by a long pedal or a helicopter ride © Dan Griffiths

Fraser, our guide, took us down the long, winding route back to Queenstown, which linked backcountry and bike park trails with a tonne of tech. As it turned out, it was some of the best stuff we rode during our time here, and we couldn't have asked for a better way to end our visit - so a big thanks to HeliBike NZ for such an unforgettable experience!

Before we could leave my newfound heaven, though, there was one more thing to do in order to continue our adventure. It perhaps wouldn't be the wisest investment we'd ever made, but it would undoubtedly be one of the most interesting...

Find out what happens next in Chapter 2 of Kaos's Road to Rotorua, added to this page on March 21.