Check out Kieran Reilly’s custom Tall Order 187

It takes most professional BMXers years of hard graft to get their first signature frame. Kieran Reilly is no different. The rider from Gateshead has been refining his spins and flips for more than a decade. The difference is that he’s managed to score his own signature colourway, and is still only 20 years old.
The exciting British BMX park talent signed to Bas Keep’s Tall Order team back in 2019 and has been pushing the boundaries of what’s possible on a 20” bike ever since. As well as his own rose gold finish on the brand’s 187 V3 frame, he has a smattering of signature Tall Order components.
For his latest project – the world’s first triple flair – Kieran was able to choose a frame that he knew like the back of his hand. The third iteration of Tall Order’s 187 frame is made for the whips and rotation of park riding, while its tapered chainstays allow for the fitting of a larger sprocket – enabling riders to crank into jumps with even more speed.
The rest of the bike is divided between Tall Order and Federal components – including Kieran’s signature Tall Order Reilly Park tyres – but there are some interesting tweaks that you won’t find on a bog-standard bike. He opted to run a tubeless set-up for both wheels, helping him minimise the chance of a blow out from the sheer impact of the landing. Kieran also kept his gyro set-up for the attempt – Eclat’s caliper relied on for its breaking power.
Finished in his signature rose gold and with Red Bull decals on the frame and stem, this was a custom build made for a record breaker.
Check out the behind-the-scenes video of the triple flair below before scrolling down to see the tech specs of the bike used:
Kieran Reilly's world-first triple flair
The specs
- Frame: Tall Order 187 V3, Kieran Reilly Rose Gold, 20.8”
- Fork: Tall Order Ramp Fork
- Rear hub: Tall Order Dynamics Cassette, Black, 9t
- Front hub: Tall Order Dynamics
- Rear rim: Alienation TCS Vandal, Black
- Front rim: TBC
- Tyres: Tall Order Reilly Park, Black, 2.1”
- Headset: Federal Integrated, Black
- Cranks: Federal Vice 2 24mm, Matt Black, 170mm
- Sprocket: Tall Order One Logo, Black, 31t
- Bottom bracket: Federal Vice 2
- Chain: KMC K1SL
- Handlebars: Tall Order Ramp, Black, 9.5
- Stem: Federal Element Front Load
- Saddle: Tall Order 1 Combo Seat, Black with white embroidery
- Grips: Tall Order Catch, Black
- Bar ends: Tall Order Catch, Black
- Brake Lever: Odyssey M2
- Gryo: Snafu Mobius
- Brake: Eclat Talon U-Brake
- Pedals: Federal Command, Black