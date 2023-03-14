Don’t Look Down: Kriss Kyle has something spectacular in store

Bike
The BMX legend is working on a sensational follow-up that will rival Kaleidoscope, his biggest project to date.
Since Kaleidoscope’s release in 2016, Kriss Kyle has made a habit of pushing the boundaries of BMX.
He’s heli-dropped onto the helipad at the Burj Al Arab, travelled 4,000 miles across south west Africa and taken on the ultimate European BMX road-trip, riding his signature wallride to flair from Edinburgh to Lyon.
He’s even taken on MTB in his Out of Season series.
His next project will prove that the sky’s the limit. Keep an eye on this page to make sure you don’t miss it.
Remind yourself of Kriss’s greatest moments on a bike, here.