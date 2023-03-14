Don’t Look Down: Kriss Kyle has something spectacular in store

Kriss Kyle Scottish BMX ripper Kriss Kyle is undoubtedly one of the most exciting and innovative comp and video part riders on the scene today.

The BMX legend is working on a sensational follow-up that will rival Kaleidoscope, his biggest project to date.

The BMX legend is working on a sensational follow-up that will rival Kaleidoscope, his biggest project to date.

The BMX legend is working on a sensational follow-up that will rival Kaleidoscope, his biggest project to date.

Since Kaleidoscope’s release in 2016, Kriss Kyle has made a habit of pushing the boundaries of BMX.

Since Kaleidoscope’s release in 2016, Kriss Kyle has made a habit of pushing the boundaries of BMX.

Since Kaleidoscope’s release in 2016, Kriss Kyle has made a habit of pushing the boundaries of BMX.