How Lael Wilcox tore up the ultra-endurance cycling world

You know when you arrive at the start of your local Parkrun, and you look around and see someone dressed in jeans and Doc Martens, or something else completely inappropriate for a 5km run? That’s Lael Wilcox.

Ok, it’s not literally her, but it’s that same laid-back spirit of just turning up on a whim and doing her best, that makes the 34-year-old Alaskan one of the most astonishing athletic talents in the world.

Although she never rode a bike until the age of 20, Lael has single-handedly ripped up the rule and record books of the ultra-endurance cycling world, culminating in her becoming the first woman (and first American) to win the 4,200-mile Trans Am race in 2016.

No average Alaskan

Born and raised in Anchorage, it was when Lael left Alaska that her real adventure began. After cycling to work in Tacoma, she decided to also use her bike to see her sister who lived 45 miles away in Seattle.

“This was pre-smartphone,” Lael tells Rob Pope on season two of How to be Superhuman . “I rode a fixed gear bike, and printed off directions. I thought to myself ‘If I could ride to the next city, I could ride across a country.’”

And by following that logic, Lael realised she could pedal across entire continents. In the following years, she cycled 100,000 miles across 45 countries through Africa, the Middle East and North America. “I did it because it was a great way to see the world,” she says in a matter-of-fact way.

Lael found herself mountain biking through Israel for three months in 2015, when she decided to enter the Holyland Challenge – an 850-mile, unsupported bike race in which some of the world’s best endurance cyclists were participating.

No gear, no problem

When Lael turned up to the start line on Mount Hermon, Israel’s highest peak, it was a sight that none of the other riders would ever forget. While they were clad in lycra and perched on mountain bikes, the unconventional then 28-year-old arrived wearing a battered pair of old running shoes, alongside her old bike with clipless pedals. “I was like the kid from the neighbourhood street,” she says. “I thought, ‘who cares?’”

I rode until 3am, slept on the side of the road for a few hours then carried on

Not only was she the youngest participant in the race, but she was also the only female. Not that that made any difference to her. If anything, it motivated her even more.

“By the end of the first day, I was 40km ahead of the second-placed rider,” she says. “I rode until 3am, slept on the side of the road for a few hours then carried on. I was so excited I wasn’t thinking about where I was going to sleep, or what I was going to eat, I was just doing three or four days of riding into one.”

Related How to nail your Red Bull Timelaps nutrition plan Read Story

Although she didn’t win the race, Lael certainly made a huge impression. “People in the race were astonished. They were like ‘how is this happening, how is she doing this?’” she says.

Rewriting records

And once she’d tasted some of the buzz of endurance cycling, she craved more. “It’s super exhausting, and I was definitely pretty beat up doing it, but I loved being out there. I realised instead of just travelling, I could race like this.”

When Lael turned up for the Tour Divide race, a 2,745-mile slog down the length of the Rocky Mountains from Canada to the Mexican border, she once again broke with convention. Instead of arriving well rested and in peak condition, she warmed up with a 2,100-mile ride from Anchorage to Banff – although she did treat herself to a new racing bike.

I was definitely pretty beat up doing it, but I loved being out there. I realised instead of just travelling, I could race like this

The strategy worked a treat; following a week off, she tore up the Rockies course, winning the race in 17 days, and breaking the women’s record by two days. Not minutes, or hours, two actual whole days. Lael was disappointed not to have also taken the men’s record.

The next step in Lael’s journey was almost inevitable, and the following year she lined up for her maiden Trans Am, a marathon ride across America from Astoria, Oregon to Yorktown, Virginia.

The route was developed by the Adventure Cycling Association in 1976, and every participant has to work out their own strategy for sleep, nutrition and cycling . No support crews are allowed.

Racing across America

Lael arrived at the start line without so much as a sleeping bag (“I’m not carrying anything”), and continued to learn the hard way, as she began cycling at breakneck speed. “I was so excited to just be there, so I took off sprinting which is a ridiculous thing to do for a 4,000-mile race,” she acknowledges. “There are smarter ways to race, but I do everything by feel. If I feel like I want to go fast, I go fast.”

But, despite taking on the mountains as fast as she could, she found herself well off the leader’s pace, and struggling to adjust to the sweltering conditions.

“The days were so hot,” she remembers. “It was hitting 106F (40C) for half the day. I was baking. My skin blistered and all peeled off twice. My lip cracked down the middle, I looked terrible. To cool off, I started to jump into any body of water I saw.

I do everything by feel. If I feel like I want to go fast, I go fast But I couldn’t take the time to take my shoes and socks off, so I just jumped in with all my clothes on and got back on my bike. I would feel good for half an hour, wet and refreshed.” But, it was the advice of a fellow rider not to overdo her mountain climb efforts, that changed her race. By conserving energy on those punishing climbs, Lael found she could give a lot more in the other parts of the race. Having survived the painfully monotonous flat plains of Kansas, along with a saddle that felt like “it would go up in flames,” Lael found herself in second place as she rode through Missouri and then on to the final state, Virginia, where on the very last night of racing, she finally came face to face with the race leader – who had been 150 miles ahead of her at one point. By this point, Lael had cut her sleep from five to two hours per night, and was running on empty. So, she was surprised when Steffan, the German race leader, offered that they could finish the race together. “I said ‘are you kidding me? No way! This is the best part, we get to race.’ And then I took off again.” After precisely 18 days and 10 minutes, Lael crossed the finishing line first. But there was no red tape, no press photos and no prize money. It’s not that kind of race, and Lael is not that kind of athlete. “It was motivating to me, to show that women can win these things,” she says. Five years down the line, she’s showing no sign of stopping, as Lael now has her sights set on grabbing the coveted men’s record at the Tour Divide race, coming up in June. You wouldn’t bet against her.