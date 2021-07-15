Laurie Greenland's Mondraker Summum has a new carbon fibre frame for 2021
© Bartek Wolinski
Take a look at Laurie Greenland's all-new carbon Mondraker Summum RR

The British rider is on the Spanish brand’s new carbon fibre race bike for the 2021 World Cup downhill season
Written by Charlie Allenby
Published on
Laurie Greenland is one of the most exciting British riders to emerge on the World Cup circuit in recent years. After winning the Junior World Championships in 2015, the Bristol-born shredder has taken his skills to the elite level – most notably winning his first World Cup in 2019 at Val di Sole.
Laurie Greenland getting ready for Crankworx Innsbruck Whip Offs on June 16, 2021
Greenland is looking to get back to his best after a disrupted 2020 season
© Boris Beyer / Red Bull Content Pool
Throughout his rise to the top of the elite ranks, Greenland has been part of the MS Mondraker team. Initially joining in for the 2016 season as an understudy to fellow British star Danny Hart, he has become an integral part of the Spanish manufacturer’s team, and has played a key role in the development of its race bike – the Mondraker Summum RR.
Laurie Greenland Mondraker Summum RR bike check
Greenland opts for a mullet set-up on his Mondraker Summum RR
© Bartek Wolinski
At first glance, the Mondraker Summum RR that Greenland is riding for this World Cup season doesn’t look an awful lot different from the one he was riding at the 2020 World Championships. Look a little closer though, and you’ll notice that the aluminium frame is out, and in its place Mondraker has opted for a carbon fibre rig.
Laurie Greenland Mondraker Summum RR bike check
Greenland has ridden for the Spanish brand since moving up to the elites
© Bartek Wolinski
Constructed from Mondraker’s Stealth Carbon, the result is a frame that blends structural rigidity and reliability with the ability to absorb the harshness of a downhill track. Its Forward Geometry design leaves the bike with a longer wheelbase and more advanced front wheel axle, improving stability on technical and steep terrain and inspiring confidence at high speeds. Finally, the Summum’s signature dual link Zero Suspension provides Greenland with high pedalling efficiency and minimal pedal kickback while also being able to take those big bottom-out hits.

Laurie Greenland’s Mondraker Summum RR in detail

  • Frame: Mondraker Summum RR, carbon fibre
  • Fork: Fox 40 Factory Grip 2
  • Damper: Fox DHX2
  • Drivetrain: Shimano Saint
  • Wheels: E*Thirteen LG1 Race Carbon downhill wheels
  • Tyres: Michelin DH22 29” front/27.5” rear
  • Brakes: Shimano XTR M9120
  • Handlebar: Renthal Fatbar carbon 35
  • Saddle: SDG I-Fly 2.0 Intense Storm
  • Seat post: SDG Micro Carbon Fibre
  • Grips: Renthal push on grips
  • Pedals: Crankbrother Mullet DH
  • Chain guard: E*Thirteen
  • Finishing touches: STFU Bike chain dampener

The bike up close

Laurie Greenland Mondraker Summum RR bike check
The Summum RR has a new carbon fibre frame for the 2021 season
© Bartek Wolinski
Laurie Greenland Mondraker Summum RR Shimano XTR M9120
Shimano XTR M9120 takes care of braking
© Bartek Wolinski
Laurie Greenland Mondraker Summum RR
The frame's chainstay and steering angle are both adjustable
© Bartek Wolinski
Laurie Greenland Mondraker Summum RR zero suspension
The Summum's distinctive dual link Zero Suspension
© Bartek Wolinski
Laurie Greenland SDG saddle and seat post
Saddle and seat post are taken care of by SDG
© Bartek Wolinski
Laurie Greenland Crankbrothers Mallet pedals
Crankbrothers Mallet pedals are a favourite in the paddocks
© Bartek Wolinski
Laurie Greenland Shimano Saint
A Shimano Saint drivetrain helps Greenland lay down the power
© Bartek Wolinski
Laurie Greenland E*Thirteen chain guard
An E*Thirteen chain guard helps to prevent any mid-race chain slips
© Bartek Wolinski
Laurie Greenland renthal fatbar carbon 35
The cockpit of a World Cup winner
© Bartek Wolinski
Laurie Greenland, Michelin DH 22 tyres, E*Thirteen LC1 Race carbon fibre wheels
Michelin keep things gripped while E*Thirteen is responsible for wheels
© Bartek Wolinski
STFU Bike chain dampener
A chain dampener keeps things quiet for Greenland
© Bartek Wolinski
