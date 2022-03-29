Check out Laurie Greenland’s new Santa Cruz V10

The Bristol-born pinner has stepped out of his comfort zone for 2022, leaving the MS Mondraker team he’d called home for six seasons and joining up with the Santa Cruz Syndicate team alongside reigning World Champion Greg Minnaar, German ace Nina Hoffman, Canadian Junior World Champion

and team manager Steve Peat. No other team has as many rainbow stripe jerseys, and Greenland will be hoping he can learn from two of the sport's GOATS to claim an elite one for himself.