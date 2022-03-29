Check out Laurie Greenland’s new Santa Cruz V10

Bike
Despite only being in his mid-20s, Laurie Greenland has become one of the most established riders on the UCI Downhill World Cup circuit.
The 2015 Junior World Champion has been a consistent top-10 finisher since making the step up to the elites in 2016, and even has a World Cup win to his name – Val di Sole 2019.
3 min
Men's winning run – Val di Sole
Check out Laurie Greenland's winning run from the men’s downhill final in Val di Sole, Italy.
The Bristol-born pinner has stepped out of his comfort zone for 2022, leaving the MS Mondraker team he’d called home for six seasons and joining up with the Santa Cruz Syndicate team alongside reigning World Champion Greg Minnaar, German ace Nina Hoffman, Canadian Junior World Champion Jackson Goldstone and team manager Steve Peat. No other team has as many rainbow stripe jerseys, and Greenland will be hoping he can learn from two of the sport's GOATS to claim an elite one for himself.
At the core of his race bike is Santa Cruz’s V10 frame. Constructed from the American manufacturer’s high-grade ‘CC’ carbon fibre, the frame is strong and stiff where required, and features the brand’s signature Virtual Pivot Point (VPP) shock linkage.
Its adjustable chainstay length tweaks the geometry to optimise balance. Greenland was running his race bike with the longer chainstay and in the lower setting on the rear shock’s flip chip at the first race of the 2022 in Lourdes – an ideal combination for his signature riding style where he hangs it all out over the back wheel.
His suspension is still sorted by Fox front and back, while wheels see Chris King hubs laced to Reserve carbon fibre rims. As with his previous race bikes, he is continuing to run a mullet set-up (29” front wheel/27.5” rear wheel) for the 2022 season.
The rest of the bike is taken care of by The Syndicate’s marquee sponsors (Shimano for drivetrain and brakes, Maxxis for tyres, Chris King for headset, and Burgtec for finishing kit), but Renthal's push-ons are still his grips of choice.
Finished in a mushroom grey and with a Led Zeppelin-inspired graphic on the seat tube, is this the bike that will propel Greenland on his stairway to heaven?
Laurie Greenland’s Santa Cruz V10 in detail
- Frame: Santa Cruz V10, carbon fibre
- Fork: Fox 40 Factory Grip 2
- Damper: Fox DHX2 Factory Coil
- Drivetrain: Shimano Saint
- Headset: Chris King
- Hubs: Chris King
- Rims: Nawa Technologies Reserve DH
- Tyres: Maxxis Minion DHR II 29” front/27.5” rear
- Brakes: Shimano XTR M9120
- Handlebar: Burgtec Wide Carbon DH
- Saddle: Burgtec The Cloud Mk2, CR-MO rails
- Seat post: Burgtec Xpress, UD carbon
- Grips: Renthal push on grips
- Pedals: Crankbrother Mullet DH
- Chain guard: Shimano Saint guard and guide