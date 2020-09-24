Why Laurie Greenland is all smiles ahead of his return to racing

There’s no way of getting around the fact that the 2020 downhill mountain biking season has been the strangest one in history. World Cups have been cancelled, marquee events such as Red Bull Hardline have been shelved until 2021 and the races that are remaining in the calendar will involve bubbles, double race weeks and restricted crowds on the course.

While some will complain that racing simply won’t be the same in the new normal, one person who can’t wait for the season to finally get underway is Laurie Greenland .

The former junior World Champion has been confirmed as a member of the Team GB squad for the first race of the rescheduled season – the 2020 UCI MTB World Championships in Leogang, Austria – and will be looking to continue his good form from the tail end of 2019 into the five confirmed races of this year’s shortened schedule.

Here, the Bristol-based rider talks World Championship prospects, preparing for back-to-back World Cup races and a spring and summer spent returning to his roots.

Your first race of the season is going to be World Championships in Leogang. Does it give you confidence knowing that you’ve performed well on the course in the past?

Laurie has performed at Leogang before, taking third at the 2018 world Cup © Bartek Wolinski/Red Bull Content Pool

I feel like I can get to grips with any track if it’s a World Champs. That energy and that buzz gets you through your dislikes or your negativity towards the track. It gives me confidence knowing I’ve placed on the podium there before though [Laurie finished 3rd at the 2018 World Cup in Leogang].

The main thing is that I’m so excited to get out on this new bike we’ve made. It’s the best I’ve ever ridden and it’s the first time I’ve been able to make a bike to my specific geometry and needs.

How have you approached not having any races on the horizon for so long?

As soon as restrictions eased, Laurie was back riding on his local trails © Trail Creatives / Red Bull Content Pool

When we first went into lockdown, it was only the first race that was cancelled and my bike wasn’t actually ready – we were really delayed on production of new frames from the Asian factories anyway. At first it was a huge relief that I wouldn’t have to race a World Cup on a half-finished bike.

Going on from there, it soon dawned on me that it was going to be a summer without racing and time spent in lockdown. I followed the regulations and chilled out for a bit. I did a lot of Skype sessions with my trainer and tried to keep things ticking along like that. As soon as we were allowed to exercise [more freely] again, I was getting into the woods on my bike, did a lot of skateboarding and a lot of BMXing – helping the guys at the local BMX trails spot.

It was really nice to be home for a bit in summer – it’s not often that I get the chance to be there. I really appreciated the time off and being able to be in the sun at home, which I’ve never been able to do in my adult life. It was different and it was really fun.

As much as I liked being at home I was definitely waiting for a purpose Laurie Greenland Mountainbike Downhill Pretty soon not racing started to catch up with me in a negative way – I had ants in my pants, I was pacing around the house looking for something to do. I’m so used to being driven towards a certain date. When you don’t know the date and it’s an open book, you’re waiting for that date to work towards which was quite difficult really. As much as I liked being at home I was definitely waiting for a purpose. Did you redo pre-season once the new World Championship and World Cup dates were confirmed?

Having fun training has been key for Laurie during the extended off-season © Trail Creatives / Red Bull Content Pool

This year I’ve focused a lot on riding and having fun – I’ve done a lot of trail riding and enduro. The gym stuff has taken a big backseat because it’s so hard to plan towards a certain date that you don’t know – I couldn’t really get the peaks and troughs in there. The energy for me got shifted onto really getting up to speed on that bike and maintaining that base level fitness with the enduro. For me, being able to approach this summer the way I have has been a bit of a godsend.

Where have you been riding this summer?

I packed up my van and some really good family friends of mine – my second mum and dad essentially – rented an apartment in France and I stayed with them. I used to go to the Alps with those guys when I was a little kid and it really brought me back to why I ride bikes and the people that I started it with.

I feel the best I ever have on a bicycle. Everything is pretty positive. I’m in a good head space Laurie Greenland Mountainbike Downhill

I didn’t do any racing because there wasn’t any at the start and it took a bit of time to get this new downhill bike we’ve been developing finished. It took quite a big stress off of my shoulders [because] getting a bike developed and working is something I've never done before. Getting that thing race-ready and being able to be in the Alps with really good friends was amazing. I normally don’t get the chance to relax and be in one place for that amount of time so I really appreciated it. It really has made me feel the best I ever have on a bicycle. Everything is pretty positive. I’m in a good headspace.

After World Championships, there are two rounds of double race weeks. Has your training changed at all to prepare for these?

When I was in Europe, there were no gyms open. I had my van out there and brought my yoga mat and TRX straps, but that was my limit. We put the focus onto enduro riding and making sure I’m getting loads of full downhill laps in me. I’ve been riding almost every day downhill all summer long, which has got to mean you can do two races in one week I guess.

Do you think having more time on the course will be a benefit come second race?

It’s the same for everyone – everyone is going to have had that second race as well. I know that some people get burnt out after a finals run. Most of my best results that I’ve had, if you told me to go and do another race on the same track the next day I think it’d be really hard to get yourself in that same zone. Once you’ve reached that limit, it really is the limit. But I guess you can always just do the same run again!

What do you think about the prospect of racing behind closed doors?

It’s going to be weird. Part of the fun of racing is the people that you get the hang out with, talk to and share your experiences with. It’s not going to be the same but everyone is going to be so excited to race that we’ll get over it pretty quick.

Do you think Lousa could throw up some surprises what with it being a new UCI World Cup venue?