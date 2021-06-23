Lead climbing: everything you need to know

No longer a niche pastime, climbing has exploded in popularity over the last five years, with more than a million people across the country now climbing indoors. “Nearly every town now has a climbing wall,” enthuses GB Climbing's most successful ever climber, Shauna Coxsey . “They’re a welcoming space for everyone, from families to experienced climbers. You don’t have to be an adrenaline junkie to enjoy climbing.”

Making its way onto the mainstream radar is lead climbing – a form of roped climbing where the bolts and anchors are permanently attached to the rock face or at your local wall. All walls which have lead climbing facilities offer induction courses to make sure you can scale the walls safely indoors. Some walls and outdoor instructors also provide courses for you to take the next step and climb outdoors where you may need additional skills and knowledge to climb safely.

More accessible than traditional climbing, it’s typically practiced outdoors, but you can learn the ropes at your local climbing wall.

So what even is lead climbing? And why should you get involved? Here’s the lowdown.

Shauna is the UK's first ever Bouldering World Champion © Matthew Bird/Red Bull Content Poo

Lead climbing – what is it?

Technically speaking, ‘lead climbing’ refers to a form of outdoor roped climbing that arrived in the UK in the 1980s, however the term is increasingly being used to refer to roped indoor climbing, too.

Outdoor lead climbing began as an alternative to traditional climbing. But unlike ‘traditional climbing’, where climbers fix temporary protection to the rock face as they ascend and then later remove, lead climbing involves scaling a wall by attaching the rope to pre-existing bolts using ‘quickdraws’ (two carabiners joined by a textile ‘sling’).

As indoor climbing walls already include anchors and quickdraws, climbing indoors carries less risk and offers a way for beginners to cut their teeth. “Getting started is as easy as booking an induction at your climbing wall,” says Shauna. “This should cover the basics such as how to climb safely, how to fit your harness, how to tie into your rope and how to belay safely.”

You don’t have to be an adrenaline junkie to enjoy climbing – I’ve climbed alongside school children and climbers in their 80s Shauna Coxsey

Why lead climbing rocks

A climbing lesson will cover safety basics and equipment © Philip Platzer/Red Bull Content Pool

The UK has a proud tradition of ethics and preserving climbing routes, which can be protected by traditional means. The 1980s saw climbers including Ron Fawcett, Jerry Moffatt and Ben Moon place bolts on lines which would be simply too dangerous to attempt in a traditional style. Instead, lines which focussed purely on strength and athleticism were born and destinations like Ravens Tor in the Peak District became a crucible for climbing to push physical limits in the 80s and 90s.

However, as lead climbing gained more popularity during this time, the practice was applied to walls across the UK which were more accessible to a greater range of climbers but with the focus on athleticism and tests of endurance as opposed to the risk that came along with traditional climbing.

Now there are thousands of Lead routes across the UK which offer something for everyone in a wide variety of locations, from iconic landmarks such as Malham Cove through to climbing by the sea in Portland.

For beginners and novice climbers on indoor climbing walls, the freedom to push boundaries within a safe and controlled environment can be satisfying. “Climbing can be hugely rewarding both mentally and physically,” says Shauna. “Being safely attached to a rope indoors allows you to try a reach or hold that’s a little outside of your comfort zone, or simply to climb higher than you would bouldering, knowing it’s safe to do so. You’re gradually stretching your comfort zone each time you climb while getting stronger. But it’s also fine to stay in your comfort zone too – the key is to always have fun!” says Shauna.

You don’t have to be ‘sporty’ to lead climb

Climber Alberto Ginés López during a break at the climbing wall © Javi Pec/Red Bull Content Pool

“I’ve climbed alongside school children and climbers in their 80s. You don’t have to be able-bodied or an athlete to climb,” says Shauna. All ages and abilities can take part at a climbing centre. “Aside from climbing shoes, chalk and a harness, which you can hire at an indoor wall, you don’t need any specialist equipment or clothes – you can climb in your comfies,” says Shauna.

In many ways, lead climbing revisits the movements and love of adventure we naturally enjoyed as children, so it’s no surprise that many climbers claim it gives them head space and helps them relax. “Climbing is so freeing,” agrees Shauna. “It feels familiar and natural – back to being a kid when climbing trees and climbing frames were second nature.”

Like its outdoor equivalent, indoor sport climbing requires an experienced belay partner who attaches to the lead climber’s rope to take up the slack during climbs and falls. However, many larger indoor climbing walls have auto-belay systems which gently lower you back to the ground and allow you to climb on your own but still give you a workout.

Lead climbing – how to get started

Alex Megos climbing Necessary Evil, Northern Arizona © Ken Etzel/Red Bull Content Pool

Before heading to your nearest crag, solid experience of climbing and belaying is important. Head to an indoor climbing centre and don’t be put off from going alone – you can join climbing groups, sign-up for group lessons or try coaching. The recognised standard is a NICAS course which ensures that every safety aspect is covered so you can get going up the walls.

Many climbing centres offer women-only evenings and there are communities dedicated to promoting climbing to underrepresented groups. “Climbing is a really inclusive sport with a sense of community,” says Shauna. “You never feel alone.”

Climbing shoes, chalk and a harness can be hired at the climbing wall (a harness is usually included in the cost) and many climbing walls offer pay-as-you-go sessions. For most climbing centres, an induction is mandatory to enable you to climb using their facilities and use certain walls. Once you’ve learned the ins and outs of indoor climbing and have amassed enough experience, you transition to sport climbing outdoors , which is a whole new adventure. And, if you want to give back to the community, organisations such as UK Bolt Fund help with the maintenance and re-bolting of sport crags across the UK.

Shauna swears by wearing snug shoes for climbing © Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool

Shauna's top sport climbing tips

Have fun . “Always remember why you started. I try to include fun, playful elements in my training .” Max out your climbing time . “If you’re at the climbing wall, climb. It sounds simple, but the more you climb, the more you improve.” Shoes should be comfortably snug . “This gives greater purchase on the wall; I sometimes have to put my foot into a plastic bag to get mine on!” Trim your nails. “Shorter nails make it easier and more comfortable to grip holds.” It’s not about brute strength . “You can enjoy climbing without being able to do a pull-up. Foot placement and technique are all-important.” Take your time . “Don’t rush through grades to tick them off. Test out different types of grip, foot placements and hand placements. This will improve your climbing.” Falling is part of climbing. “It’s safe and not something to fear; everybody falls. Failing is natural and shows you’re pushing yourself.”