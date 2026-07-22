Gaming
© Christina Oh / Riot Games
esports
LEC Summer Split 2026: the full match schedule!
Whilst the Spring Split served as a qualifier for the MSI, the Summer Split will see three teams qualify for Worlds. Here is the schedule for this crucial Summer Split for Europe.
The third and final split of the 2026 League of Legends season is fast approaching, and with it, the three LEC qualifying spots for Worlds will be decided. Whilst Karmine Corp failed to perform at the MSI, they subsequently reached the EWC final (after knocking out T1), and Caliste and the rest of the Kameto squad will be doing everything they can to make it to the US in November.
Before we can even dream of a rematch between Keria and Busio or Kyeahoo and Faker, KC will have to overcome their European rivals. To get the full picture of how the League of Legends esports scene is organised in 2026, check out our comprehensive guide. With G2, Movistar KOI, Team Vitality and all the others in the mix, places at the World Championships will be hard to come by.
Whilst we wait for the matches to begin, (re)discover life at KC in the T1 Esports offices:
01
The format and the road trip to Paris organised by Karmine Corp
The summer split will not kick off at Riot’s Berlin studios but in the French capital, at the Adidas Arena. As for the format, the LEC has opted to continue with the Spring Split format: teams will face off in best-of-three matches during the group stage. The top six will secure their places in the play-offs. The play-offs will be a double-elimination tournament, with all matches played as best-of-five series.
The regular season will run from 24 July to 6 September, a few days after the Esports World Cup in which Karmine Corp and G2 Esports took part. As a reminder, it was G2 Esports who won the 2026 LEC Spring Split, defeating KC in a five-game final. All matches in this stage will be played using the Fearless Draft format, which prevents players from selecting the same champion twice in the same match.
02
The match schedule for the 2026 LEC Summer Split
Friday 24 July:
- 4.00 pm: G2 Esports v Movistar KOI
- 7.00 pm: Team Vitality v Karmine Corp
Saturday 25 July:
- 4.00 pm: Team Vitality v G2 Esports
- 7.00 pm: Karmine Corp v Movistar KOI
Sunday 26 July:
- 4.00 pm: Movistar KOI v Team Vitality
- 7.00 pm: G2 Esports v Karmine Corp
Friday 31 July:
- 5.00 pm: Team Vitality v Team Heretics
- 7.15 pm: Movistar KOI v Shifters
Saturday 1 August:
- 5.00 pm: GiantX v SK Gaming
- 7.15 pm: Karmine Corp v Natus Vincere
Sunday 2 August:
- 5.00 pm: SK Gaming v G2 Esports
- 7.15 pm: Fnatic v Movistar KOI
Monday 3 August:
- 5.00 pm: Natus Vincere v Shifters
- 7.15 pm: Karmine Corp v Team Heretics
Friday 7 August:
- 5.00 pm: Shifters v GiantX
- 7.15 pm: Team Heretics v Fnatic
Saturday 8 August:
- 5.00 pm: SK Gaming v Natus Vincere
- 7.15 pm: Movistar KOI v GiantX
Sunday 9 August:
- 5.00 pm: Team Heretics v G2 Esports
- 7.15 pm: Fnatic v Karmine Corp
Monday 10 August:
- 5.00 pm: SK Gaming v Team Vitality
- 7.15 pm: Natus Vincere v G2 Esports
Friday 14 August:
- 5.00 pm: Shifters v SK Gaming
- 7.15 pm: GiantX v Team Vitality
Saturday 15 August:
- 5.00 pm: SK Gaming v Fnatic
- 7.15 pm: G2 Esports v Shifters
Sunday 16 August:
- 5.00 pm: Movistar KOI v Natus Vincere
- 7.15 pm: G2 Esports v Fnatic
Monday 17 August:
- 5.00 pm: Natus Vincere v Team Heretics
- 7.15 pm: GiantX v Karmine Corp
Friday 21 August:
- 5.00 pm: Team Heretics v SK Gaming
- 7.15 pm: Team Vitality v Natus Vincere
Saturday 22 August:
- 5.00 pm: Fnatic v Shifters
- 7.15 pm: SK Gaming v Movistar KOI
Sunday 23 August:
- 5.00 pm: Team Heretics v GiantX
- 7.15 pm: Shifters v Karmine Corp
Monday 24 August:
- 5.00 pm: Natus Vincere v Fnatic
- 7.15 pm: GiantX v G2 Esports
Friday 28 August:
- 5.00 pm: Shifters v Team Heretics
- 7.15 pm: Team Vitality v Fnatic
Saturday 29 August:
- 5.00 pm: Karmine Corp v SK Gaming
- 7.15 pm: Natus Vincere v GiantX
Sunday 30 August:
- 2.00 pm: Shifters v Team Vitality
- 4.15 pm: Movistar KOI v Team Heretics
- 6.30 pm: Fnatic v GiantX
Please note: the LEC Summer Finals will bring the French leg of the season full circle, with the season concluding in Nice.
The LEC Summer 2026 play-offs will take place at the Madrid Arena (Madrid, Spain), from 4 to 6 September 2026. The full play-off fixture list will be updated as soon as the regular season ends!
03
FAQ
Where will the LEC 2026 Roadtrip tournament take place?
The opening Roadtrip of the LEC Summer 2026 will be held in Paris, at the Adidas Arena, from Friday 24 to Sunday 26 July 2026. Karmine Corp is organising this event, just as Movistar KOI organised the road trips on the Spanish side during the Spring Split. The Summer Split finals will take place at the Madrid Arena (Spain) from 4 to 6 September 2026.
When does the LEC Summer Split 2026 start?
The 2026 LEC Summer Split begins on Friday 24 July 2026 with the road trip to Paris. The regular season will then be played at the Riot Games Arena in Berlin, running until Sunday 30 August 2026. The play-offs will begin the following week, with the finals scheduled to take place in Madrid from 4 to 6 September.
What were the LEC standings for the 2026 Spring Split?
Here are the final standings for the LEC Spring 2026 regular season:
Place
Équipe
Victoires
Défaites
1
Team Vitality
8
1
2
Karmine Corp
7
2
3
G2 Esports
6
3
4
Movistar KOI
6
3
5
Natus Vincere
6
3
6
GiantX
5
4
7
Fnatic
3
6
8
SK Gaming
2
7
9
Shifters
1
8
10
Team Heretics
1
8
G2 Esports won the Spring Split play-offs, beating Karmine Corp in the final. Earlier in the season, G2 had also dominated the LEC Versus 2026, the first segment of the year.
What is the official ticketing site for the LEC Summer Split 2026?
Tickets for LEC events are available on the official website, lolesports.com. For the Paris Roadtrip at the Adidas Arena (24–26 July), tickets can also be purchased via the Karmine Corp website.