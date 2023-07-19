Lee Hinchcliffe's "weekend I'll never forget" at the British Grand Prix

On the morning of the British Grand Prix, I thought it would be like any other race day, watching it from my sofa at home.

When I was younger, I remember spending a couple of weekends watching the British Grand Prix with my dad and family at Silverstone. This, though, was a whole new experience and a weekend I’ll never forget.

The entire weekend was such a big surprise!

In the weeks beforehand, my girlfriend Ellie mentioned she had something special planned for Saturday, July 8, the day before my birthday.

I'm so grateful to Ellie! © Lee Hinchcliffe

As we’re content creators, we usually plan fun days out to capture exciting content around the time of our birthdays. This is something our audience are always interested to see!

That Friday evening, Ellie told me to get up at 6am the following morning as she had planned a jam-packed day full of exciting activities that we could both film for our social media platforms.

Ellie absolutely loves surprises, so she was up bright and early to get the fun started. She had prepared three clues in the living room, all of which were related to Formula 1 .

As soon as I opened the first clue, which was a couple of stylish pieces from AlphaTauri my eyes lit up. Clue number two was a Formula 1 Lego set so, by now, I was making links between the clues. The third and final clue was a small Polaroid photo. At first I was a little confused as to what I was looking at, but soon came to realise it was a photograph of the inside of a suitcase. The suitcase was also in the living room, so I opened it. The first thing I spotted were two bright yellow parking tickets labelled, ‘Hilton Garden Inn - Saturday & Sunday’.

My heart was beating so fast – I was speechless, I turned and looked at Ellie in disbelief and we both just burst into tears! I don’t think she expected me to react this way as I don’t usually cry at an awful lot, but this really did show how much it meant to me!

I looked at Ellie confused and stated that I didn’t know where the parking was situated, only for Ellie to tell me we were spending the whole weekend with Red Bull at the new Pole Position area, with a pits straight view, quality food and drink served all day and entertainment all throughout the evening. It was a dream come true.

All weekend I reminded myself how lucky I was to experience this incredible opportunity

She had thought of every aspect of this birthday surprise, and once the shock and excitement had settled, showed me she had previously been out and bought me outfits for both days. She had also already packed everything I needed into our suitcase, which meant we were ready and prepared for our journey to Silverstone.

Ellie had picked and packed outfits for my birthday weekend © Lee Hinchcliffe

Once we were parked up, we made our way to Red Bull Pole Position to get our wristbands. I was still in such disbelief when we walked in; there were old helmets and race suits from Max and Checo on display, a huge bar, fridges full of unlimited Red Bull, a selection of food including premium steaks and sweet treats. I was filled with excitement, but also gratitude. All weekend I reminded myself how lucky I was to experience this incredible opportunity.

Seeing Danny's smile in the flesh was worth the journey! © Lee Hinchcliffe

As soon as we had familiarised ourselves with this amazing lounge, we rushed downstairs, where Daniel Ricciardo was holding a live Q&A! It was definitely one of my highlights from the weekend, seeing that cheesy grin of his in person.

After the Q&A there were some performances from BMXers and motorbike champions hosted in a mini skatepark in the middle of the Red Bull Pole Position area! Red Bull don’t do things by halves...

The view on Hamilton Straight was amazing © Ryan Dinham/Red Bull Content Pool

The craziest thing for me was the trackside view: it was perfect. We had a clear view of Hamilton Straight and could see all the way down to Abbey Corner. Before qualifying started, we could see across to the pit lane, with all of the drivers casually walking around and getting ready to get into their cars.

As the cars started coming around the track, all the memories came flooding back and it just reminded me of the times I spent at Silverstone when I was younger. It was such a heartwarming, amazing feeling. Seeing the speed of the cars in person, so close to where we were sat, is so completely different to when you usually watch on TV.

We were so close to the start/finish – it was incredible © Ryan Dinham/Red Bull Content Pool

After qualifying, we spent the rest of the evening in Red Bull Pole Position, soaking up the great vibes and taking in the amazing day we had just had. Then it was time for an early night, ready for my birthday and RACE DAY!

I woke up on Sunday and things still didn’t feel real. I was spending my 24th birthday on the pits straight of the British Grand Prix – something I had always dreamt of doing, but never expected – all thanks to my girlfriend and Red Bull!

Again we made our way to Red Bull Pole Position. We were just in time for breakfast, which was prepared and served to us by chef James Martin. (Makes a change from me usually making a mess of boiled eggs for me and Ellie.)

Max was in Pole Position again! © Ryan Dinham/Red Bull Content Pool

Max Verstappen started the day off with a visit to answer some all-important F1 questions, just like Daniel Ricciardo had done the day before. After Max left, we found ourselves a table right at the front of the balcony and sat there in the sun for three hours to make sure we had the perfect view of the race!

In the run-up to racing, we watched all of the drivers parading the track in historical cars. We even caught a glimpse of Brad Pitt making his way to the back of the grid, filming for a new, upcoming, F1 movie.

Hearing everyone cheering as each driver came around the track created such an incredible atmosphere Lee Hinchcliffe

After an incredible sky show performed by the Red Arrows, we heard the National Anthem. Then we watched the grid set up and a formation lap. I was filled with adrenaline, as it was finally time to see the red lights for the start of the race.

The sound of every car revving their engines at the same time – which was so loud, by the way – this was the moment everything felt real…

The lights went out and, in the blink of an eye, the cars were already going around turn one.

Ellie and I in Red Bull Pole Position © Lee Hinchcliffe I can’t thank Ellie enough for making this dream possible

Hearing everyone cheering as each driver came around the track created such an incredible atmosphere. It was such an honour to be a part of!

My heart was beating the whole time watching the battle of the British drivers, Lewis Hamilton and Lando Norris, as they tried to defend or get past each other.

The 52 laps were over before I knew it. Time really does go fast when you're having fun.

It was so great to see Max and two British drivers on the podium © Getty Images/Red Bull Content Pool

It was an extraordinary result for Max Verstappen , who made it to the top of the podium with two British drivers either side of him at our home Grand Prix. Everyone in the Red Bull lounge was celebrating, Red Bull skaters were popping champagne at the top of the skate ramp!

Red Bull athletes celebrated Red Bull Racing's win on the skate ramp © Ryan Dinham/Red Bull Content Pool

Again, the atmosphere was just unmatched; a perfect day with a perfect result and, to top it all off, we were welcomed to an after party headlined by none other than Rudimental.

The crowd enjoying Arthi – one of the warm-up acts for Rudimental © Ryan Dinham/Red Bull Content Pool

Even now after the weekend has been and gone, I’m still pinching myself at how lucky I am to have experienced it all. And now, after reflecting on the most unbelievable weekend, I can’t express enough how grateful I am for the experience. I can’t thank Ellie and Red Bull enough for making this dream possible.

Follow Lee on YouTube