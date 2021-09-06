What you may have missed from the downhill finals at Lenzerheide

Catch up on all the downhill action from the Lenzerheide Mercedes-Benz UCI Downhill Mountain Bike World Cup stop on Red Bull TV. The full replay of the races can be watched via the links below.

Get the downhill results from Lenzerheide and the latest World Cup overall standings by clicking here .

01 Pressure is no problem for Myriam Nicole

Riding with her freshly acquired rainbow stripes © Bartek Wolinski/@wolisphoto

Coming into Lenzerheide with the rainbow stripes and newly crowned title of World Champion, Myriam Nicole already had the pressure to maintain her world-class status. The French woman proved she was here for business from the off, setting a huge margin in qualifying with a time that was 4.619 seconds faster than the field. With a number of pressures on her back come race day; the rainbow stripes, the chase of the overall title and being the last one at the top of the hill knowing that Tahnée Seagrave had already beaten your Quali time.

Nicole started the weekend with an incredible quali time © Bartek Wolinski/@wolisphoto All calm for Pompon before the action © Bartek Wolinski/@wolisphoto Dominating the track © Bartek Wolinski/@wolisphoto Unstoppable form for Myriam Nicole © Bartek Wolinski/@wolisphoto Seagrave, Nicole and Höll on the podium © Bartek Wolinski/@wolisphoto

But Nicole impeccably took to the track, proving why the jersey is hers; she lit up the splits with green, clocking 73kph through the speed trap. Nicole swooped into the top podium spot with a time 2.662 seconds faster than Seagrave's. Solidifying an incredible season for the Frenchwoman. Watch her winning run below.

Myriam Nicole's winning run – Lenzerheide

02 Seagrave is back in the game after battling injuries

Seagrave has been suffering from neck problems since a slipped disc earlier in the year, with the issue flaring up as recently as World Champs last week. So it was amazing to see the fire in her eyes this weekend.

Seagrave set the second fastest time in quali © Bartek Wolinski/@wolisphoto It's been a tough year with injuries © Bartek Wolinski/@wolisphoto Neck injuries have plagued her season © Bartek Wolinski/@wolisphoto Seagrave in full focus © Bartek Wolinski/@wolisphoto

The Brit set her intentions in Quali, taking second place behind Nicole. She knows how to ride Lenzerheide fast, with a number of second-place results on the Swiss track. It was a smooth and powerful run for Seagrave, who’s had a difficult year returning to full form. Extending her lead down the track, she lit up the splits and put 3.4 seconds between her and the current hot seat of Vali Höll . Nicole beat Seagrave’s time, but being back in the sharp end of the field will be a welcome relief for the Canyon rider.

Seagrave celebrates her second place victory at Lenzerheide © Bartek Wolinski/@wolisphoto

03 Redemption ride for Vali Höll

The pressure on Höll coming into her first elite season was immense, and sadly her season hasn’t quite been going to plan so far. Managing to perform consistently in Qualis, her winning streaks always seemed to unravel come race day.

Third in Quali for Höll © Bartek Wolinski/@wolisphoto She placed third in finals too © Bartek Wolinski/@wolisphoto Putting together a solid weekend © Bartek Wolinski/@wolisphoto Seagrave, Nicole and Höll on the podium © Bartek Wolinski/@wolisphoto

However, Lenzerheide put a stop to that bad luck. The Austrian stormed the track and put in a run to be proud of, knocking Nina Hoffmann off the hot seat with a 2.3 second advantage. There were still two riders at the top of the track, so her position was still to be determined, but Höll knew she was on the podium whatever came next. She finished the day in third place, but breaking the cycle of bad luck will be priceless for the rider and her mindset coming into the final race of the season.

04 Massive crash for Brendan Fairclough

Fairclough's crash landed him on the boulder © Bartek Wolinski/@wolisphoto His thigh took the majority of the impact © Bartek Wolinski/@wolisphoto The Brit had to be airlifted off the track © Bartek Wolinski/@wolisphoto Latest reports suggest he didn't sustain a break © Bartek Wolinski/@wolisphoto

A big crash in practice took out Scott rider Brendan Fairclough, resulting in him being airlifted from the track. Landing on a boulder, he cut his thigh open and initially, there were concerns that he’d broken his femur. However, the latest news on his injury suggests this is not the case. As the season-ender approaches and as a contender, and a firm fan favourite in Red Bull Rampage, it sadly looks like 'Brendog’s' season has come to a sudden halt.

05 Loris Vergier is the fastest man this season and now he's proving it

If you ask any of Loris Vergier’s World Cup competitors, they’ll tell you that the Frenchman has been by and large the fastest men’s rider out there on all the World Cup tracks raced so far. Bad luck befell him at the Leogang and Les Gets rounds, but here at Lenzerheide and in the last round in Maribor, the Trek rider has had the perfect weekend in winning both qualification and finals.

Vergier is fast becoming known for precision racing © Bartek Woliński/@wolisphoto

If he continues to perform this way at the two races to come in Snowshoe, he just may win the Overall World Cup Champion prize. He’s currently second in that race to Thibaut Dapréla and 186 points behind. It's very difficult to see anyone beating him at Snowshoe, given his current consistency.

Vergier's face was beaming at the end of the race © Bartek Woliński/@wolisphoto

06 Super Bruni is back

Loïc Bruni probably had his toughest week as a downhill racer since the World Championships last weekend. Two crashes in Val di Sole had left him banged up and by Monday this week he was unable to have full movement of one of his legs. But it’s the measure of the man that he did all he could this week to get himself in the best condition he could for finals.

Bruni makes downhill racing look ridiculously easy sometimes © Bartek Woliński/@wolisphoto Signs of a return of the old Bruni were evident © Bartek Woliński/@wolisphoto

Bruni put in a mesmerising run and was only narrowly beaten by his close friend Vergier. By his own admission, this season has not seen him at his best. A niggling heel injury in the earlier part of the season left him trying too hard in the early races and when those didn't go well, his confidence waned. Maybe it was a case of pressure off due to his injury concerns and just enjoying his riding that saw the Bruni of old emerge here in Lenzerheide.

In the context of the week, Bruni has to be happy with his result © Bartek Woliński/@wolisphoto

07 This was the tightest finish to a men’s race in recent times

Downhill can produce some close racing, but the time gaps among the top four men at the end were remarkable even in that context. Frenchmen Bruni, Dapréla and Amaury Pierron all finished inside a second of their compatriot Vergier’s winning time of 2m46.921s. Second place Bruni was only 0.197s back on Vergier, Daprela only 0.370s and Pierron 0.628s. The French fans will surely be pleased with that 1-2-3-4 finish.

Every hundredth of a second counted in this race © Bartek Woliński/@wolisphoto Dapréla was much more measured than wild for once © Bartek Woliński/@wolisphoto Pierron lives for the adrenaline of racing © Bartek Woliński/@wolisphoto Laurie Greenland rounded off the podium places, finishing 5th © Bartek Woliński/@wolisphoto A near perfect French podium is worth celebrating © Bartek Woliński/@wolisphoto

It can be difficult to say where a race is won or lost in the grand scheme of things with such small time gaps. That said, the final section of this course just before the finish gate was proving critical during finals as a place where you could lose time. Just before riders hit the Red Bull Drop of Fame jump, the taping of the course created a chicane of sorts that would require perfect braking. If racers nailed their entry in and out of it they wouldn’t lose critical speed. The chicane certainly caught a few riders out.

Back pain hampered Greg Minnaar's shoulders © Bartek Woliński/@wolisphoto The steadily improving Andreas Kolb of Austria managed 15th place © Bartek Woliński/@wolisphoto Finn Iles is maturing in his approach to racing, 10th in this race © Bartek Woliński/@wolisphoto

08 Whipping away the World Champs stress

Whip it out © Bartek Wolinski/@wolisphoto

Less than a week from World Champs and the mood on site was much more relaxed. It was evident as soon as riders and teams arrived here at Lenzerheide for the track walk and throughout the week that the pressure bubble the Worlds creates was well and truly popped.

Fans enjoying the Swiss sunshine © Bartek Wolinski/@wolisphoto Letting go of all the World Champs stress © Bartek Wolinski/@wolisphoto

World Cups bring their own pressure, of course, but everyone is more relaxed and that showed. Kade Edwards is always one to entertain and he delighted the Swiss crowd with some whips and a couple of suicide no-handers while other riders also whipped away the stress of the Champs.

Kade Edwards showing what he's got © Bartek Wolinski/@wolisphoto Kaos Seagrave and his insane style © Bartek Wolinski/@wolisphoto